Cortado Cafe 4543 Duke St

review star

No reviews yet

4543 Duke St

Alexandria, VA 22304

Popular Items

Bacon Egg and Cheese
Latte
Omelet Bar

Breakfast All Day

Sausage ,eggs ,cheese

Bagel

$3.00
Lox n' Bagel

Lox n’ Bagel

$9.00
Breakfast Platter

Breakfast Platter

$13.00
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.00
Omelet Bar

Omelet Bar

$13.00
Smoked Salmon Platter

Smoked Salmon Platter

$13.00
Waffles

Waffles

$9.00

Pancakes

$9.00
Nutella Crepe

Nutella Crepe

$9.00
Caramelized Apple Crepe

Caramelized Apple Crepe

$9.00
French Toast

French Toast

$11.00

Egg and Cheese

$7.00
Bacon Egg and Cheese

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$9.00
Sausage Egg and Cheese

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$9.00

Avocado Toast (no egg)

$7.00

Eggs Royale Benedict

$15.00

Eggs Florentine

$15.00

Sandwiches and Paninis

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$12.00
Spicy Chicken Avocado Panini

Spicy Chicken Avocado Panini

$13.00
Veggie Melt Panini

Veggie Melt Panini

$12.00
Cortado Sandwich

Cortado Sandwich

$12.00
Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.00
Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$13.00
Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Salmon Burger

$14.00

Steak and Cheese Panini

$13.00

Salads

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$8.00
Tuna Nicoise Salad

Tuna Nicoise Salad

$13.00

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Quinoa Avocado Salad

$13.00

Fruit Bowl

$5.50

Soup of the Day

Soup

$6.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee 12 oz

Drip Coffee 12 oz

$2.85

Drip Coffee 16 oz

$3.35

Double Espresso

$3.35
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75

Cortado

$3.95

Americano

$3.60
Latte

Latte

$4.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25

Flat White

$4.25

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Mocha

$5.25

White Mocha

$5.15

Chai Latte

$4.75

Dirty Chai

$6.25

London Fog

$5.00

Red Eye

$5.00

Black Eye

$6.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.75

Moroccan Mint Tea

$5.00

Havana Cortado

$4.15

Milk

$3.50

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.75

Kids Drinks

$2.00

OJ

$3.75

Frozen Pina Colada

$6.00

Strawberry Breeze

$5.50

Affogato

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Special Seasonal Drinks

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$6.00

Minty Mocha

$6.00

Apple Caramel Latte

$6.00

Dulce de Leche Frappuccino

$6.00

Caramel Fruppuccino

$6.00

Iced Irish Cream Latte

$6.00

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.50

Banana Mango Smoothie

$6.50

Pineapple Peach Smoothie

$6.50

Mango Pineapple Smoothie

$6.50

Avocado Banana Smoothie

$6.50

Build a Smoothie

$6.50

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.00

Strawberry Banana Milkshake

$7.00

Matcha White Chocolate Milkshake

$8.00

Espresso Vanilla Milkshake

$9.00

Sides

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Sausage

$3.00

Salmon $$

$3.00

Side of Eggs

$3.00

Tuna $$

$3.00

Home Potatoes $$

$3.00

Avocado $$

$3.00

Small Salad

$3.00

Chicken $$

$3.00

Fruit Bowl

$5.50

Nutella on side

$1.00

Chips

$3.00

Extra Toast

$0.75

DONT MAKE

TO GO

Desserts

Red Velvet

$5.00

Black Forest

$5.00

Tres Leche

$5.00

Raspberry Lemon Mousse

$5.00

Lava Cake

$7.00

Salted Caramel

$5.00

Brownie Cheese Cake

$5.00

Eclair

$5.00

L'Opera

$6.00

Lemon Rasberry Cake

$6.00

Triple Chocolate

$6.00

Vanilla Caramel Brulee

$6.00

Chocolate Decadence

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Delght

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Cinnamon Apple Cake

$5.00

Coconut Cake

$5.00

Lemon Cake

$5.00

Mango Mirror

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4543 Duke St, Alexandria, VA 22304

Directions

Cortado Cafe image

