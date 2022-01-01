Fajitas in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve fajitas
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill
1701 Duke St, Alexandria
|Fajitas
|$19.99
your choice of steak, chicken or both over green bell peppers and onions; served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
TACOS
Tequila & Taco
540 John Carlyle St., Alexandria
|Fajita Bowl
|$14.25
NEW ITEM** Cilantro Rice, Gucamole, Roasted Corn, Sauteed Onions & Peppers, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream Drizzle. Choice of Protein: Chicken, Steak (add $1) Shrimp (add $1.50)
|Signature Fajitas
|$19.95
your choice of shrimp, chicken, steak, or mixed; served over peppers and onions with garlic butter, cheddar, guac, sour cream, rice, flour tortillas