Fajitas in Alexandria

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill

1701 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (221 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajitas$19.99
your choice of steak, chicken or both over green bell peppers and onions; served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
More about Casa Tequila Bar & Grill
Fajita Bowl image

TACOS

Tequila & Taco

540 John Carlyle St., Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (1440 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Bowl$14.25
NEW ITEM** Cilantro Rice, Gucamole, Roasted Corn, Sauteed Onions & Peppers, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream Drizzle. Choice of Protein: Chicken, Steak (add $1) Shrimp (add $1.50)
Signature Fajitas$19.95
your choice of shrimp, chicken, steak, or mixed; served over peppers and onions with garlic butter, cheddar, guac, sour cream, rice, flour tortillas
More about Tequila & Taco

