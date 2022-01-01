Chicken wraps in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken wraps
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Del Ray Pizzeria
2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
grilled or blackened chicken, romaine, shaved parmesan, caesar; tortilla. choice of side
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|Chicken Philly Cheese Wrap
|$8.99
Thin slices of chicken, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and provolone cheese
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.99
Marinated chicken with romaine lettuce and homemade oil vinegar
Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles
6308 Richmond Highway, Alexandria
|Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, toppings, shredded cheese, and dressing.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pork Barrel BBQ
2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|The Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$9.95
Pulled Chicken, lettuce, Tomato, Crisopy Onion, Pepperjack cheese, tangy Chipotle Ranch stuffed in a warm flour tortilla
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hard Times Cafe
1404 King Street, Alexandria
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.49
Buffalo style crispy chicken wrapped with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, red onion and bleu cheese dressing. Served with a side of fresh cut fries.