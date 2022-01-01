Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Del Ray Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Del Ray Pizzeria

2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1016 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
grilled or blackened chicken, romaine, shaved parmesan, caesar; tortilla. choice of side
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Philly Cheese Wrap$8.99
Thin slices of chicken, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and provolone cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.99
Marinated chicken with romaine lettuce and homemade oil vinegar
Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles image

 

Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles

6308 Richmond Highway, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$6.99
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, toppings, shredded cheese, and dressing.
Pork Barrel BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pork Barrel BBQ

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
The Chipotle Chicken Wrap$9.95
Pulled Chicken, lettuce, Tomato, Crisopy Onion, Pepperjack cheese, tangy Chipotle Ranch stuffed in a warm flour tortilla
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.49
Buffalo style crispy chicken wrapped with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, red onion and bleu cheese dressing. Served with a side of fresh cut fries.
Restaurant banner

 

Sophia's Cafe - Alexandria

1320 Braddock Place, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bacon Wrap$9.25
