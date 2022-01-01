Chocolate chip cookies in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
St. Elmos
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Cookie - Chocolate Chip
|$1.99
House baked chocolate chip cookie
|Cookie - Gluten Free Chocolate Chip
|$2.49
Our own gluten free handcrafted cookie that is deliciously flavored and loaded with chocolate chips.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.49
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL
Whiskey & Oyster
301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria
|Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)
|$4.95
3 house made chocolate chip cookies
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Chadwicks
203 Strand Street, Alexandria
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae
|$7.00
Hot chocolate chip blondie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce
PASTRY
St Elmos & Market 2 Market
2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Cookie - Chocolate Chip
|$1.29
House baked chocolate cookie
Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria
|Chocolate chip cookie
|$1.49