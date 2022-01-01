Chocolate chip cookies in Alexandria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie - Chocolate Chip$1.99
House baked chocolate chip cookie
Cookie - Gluten Free Chocolate Chip$2.49
Our own gluten free handcrafted cookie that is deliciously flavored and loaded with chocolate chips.
More about St. Elmos
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.49
More about Juliano's Pizza
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria

1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
Whiskey & Oyster image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)$4.95
3 house made chocolate chip cookies
More about Whiskey & Oyster
Cafe 44 image

 

Cafe 44

44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Cafe 44
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae$7.00
Hot chocolate chip blondie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce
More about Chadwicks
St Elmos & Market 2 Market image

PASTRY

St Elmos & Market 2 Market

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie - Chocolate Chip$1.29
House baked chocolate cookie
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
Item pic

 

Rocklands BBQ Alexandria

25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate chip cookie$1.49
More about Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
Sweet Fire Donna's image

SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sweet Fire Donna's

510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2687 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Single Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Oversized & Freshly Baked right here at SFD
Chocolate Chip Cookie Duo$5.00
Oversized & Freshly Baked right here at SFD
More about Sweet Fire Donna's

