Cobb salad in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve cobb salad

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$11.99
Mixed greens, bleu cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, tomato, italian vinaigrette.
More about St. Elmos
The Warehouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Warehouse

214 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5177 reviews)
Takeout
LOBSTER COBB SALAD$29.95
More about The Warehouse
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Cafe Pizzaiolo

1623 Fern St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1255 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$12.99
mixed field greens, grilled chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, tomato, egg and gorganzola cheese
More about Cafe Pizzaiolo
Item pic

 

Cafe 44

44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Cobb Salad$19.00
cajun shrimp*, heirloom tomato, blue cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, romaine, red wine vinaigrette
More about Cafe 44
Augie's Mussel House & Patio image

 

Augie's Mussel House & Patio

1106 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$15.00
Avocado, Egg, Cherry Tomato, Pork Belly, Corn, Goat Cheese, Herb Vinaigrette
More about Augie's Mussel House & Patio
Ramparts image

 

Ramparts

1700 Fern Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SIGNATURE COBB SALAD$16.99
Grilled and sliced lemon pepper chicken breast, hearts of palm, hard-boiled egg, sliced avocado, bacon, diced tomato, julienne red onion & crumbled goat cheese, with a side of Dijon vinaigrette (if out of goat cheese crumbly blue will be substituted) (If out of Dijon vinaigrette, Red Wine vinaigrette will be substituted.)
More about Ramparts
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pork Barrel BBQ

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Big Wigg Cobb Salad$12.95
Mixed Greens, Bacon, Hard-boiled Egg, Croutons, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Apple Vinaigrette on the side and your choice of BBQ Protein.
More about Pork Barrel BBQ
Item pic

TACOS

Tequila & Taco

540 John Carlyle St., Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Cobb Salad$14.25
taco bowl shell, romaine lettuce, ground beef, guacamole, pico, egg, cheddar, ranch
More about Tequila & Taco
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sweet Fire Donna's

510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2687 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Cobb Salad - GF$10.95
**CUSTOMER FAVE** Tender Pulled Pork atop Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Corn Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes & Hard Boiled Egg. Comes with Choice of Dressing on the side.
Chicken Cobb Salad - GF$10.95
Smokey Pulled Chicken atop Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Corn Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes & Hard Boiled Egg. Comes with Choice of Dressing on the side.
More about Sweet Fire Donna's

