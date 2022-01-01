Cobb salad in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve cobb salad
St. Elmos
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Cobb Salad
|$11.99
Mixed greens, bleu cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, tomato, italian vinaigrette.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Warehouse
214 King Street, Alexandria
|LOBSTER COBB SALAD
|$29.95
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Cafe Pizzaiolo
1623 Fern St, Alexandria
|Cobb Salad
|$12.99
mixed field greens, grilled chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, tomato, egg and gorganzola cheese
Cafe 44
44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria
|Seafood Cobb Salad
|$19.00
cajun shrimp*, heirloom tomato, blue cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, romaine, red wine vinaigrette
Augie's Mussel House & Patio
1106 King Street, Alexandria
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Avocado, Egg, Cherry Tomato, Pork Belly, Corn, Goat Cheese, Herb Vinaigrette
Ramparts
1700 Fern Street, Alexandria
|SIGNATURE COBB SALAD
|$16.99
Grilled and sliced lemon pepper chicken breast, hearts of palm, hard-boiled egg, sliced avocado, bacon, diced tomato, julienne red onion & crumbled goat cheese, with a side of Dijon vinaigrette (if out of goat cheese crumbly blue will be substituted) (If out of Dijon vinaigrette, Red Wine vinaigrette will be substituted.)
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pork Barrel BBQ
2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Big Wigg Cobb Salad
|$12.95
Mixed Greens, Bacon, Hard-boiled Egg, Croutons, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Apple Vinaigrette on the side and your choice of BBQ Protein.
TACOS
Tequila & Taco
540 John Carlyle St., Alexandria
|Taco Cobb Salad
|$14.25
taco bowl shell, romaine lettuce, ground beef, guacamole, pico, egg, cheddar, ranch
SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Sweet Fire Donna's
510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria
|Pork Cobb Salad - GF
|$10.95
**CUSTOMER FAVE** Tender Pulled Pork atop Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Corn Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes & Hard Boiled Egg. Comes with Choice of Dressing on the side.
|Chicken Cobb Salad - GF
|$10.95
Smokey Pulled Chicken atop Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Corn Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes & Hard Boiled Egg. Comes with Choice of Dressing on the side.