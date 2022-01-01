Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve green beans

A la Lucia image

 

A la Lucia

315 Madison St., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Green Beans$6.00
More about A la Lucia
Item pic

 

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Goi Dau Co Ve (Green Bean Shrimp Salad)$14.00
mix spring, green bean, shrimps, onion, cashew, house coconut peanut vinaigrette and basil oil
More about Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coal Roasted Green Beans$12.00
walnut vinaigrette, charred scallions, mint, basil, chili flakes. Vegetarian, Gluten Free
More about Ada's on the River
City Kitchen image

PIZZA

City Kitchen

330 S Pickett Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Beans
Butter, salt and pepper
More about City Kitchen
Belle Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Belle Haven Pizzeria

1401 Belle Haven Rd, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Beans$6.00
More about Belle Haven Pizzeria

