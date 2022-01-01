Fried chicken sandwiches in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Hot sauce marinated breast, bibb lettuce, bacon, honey mustard, brioche bun, served with old bay fries
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
w/ Lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL
Whiskey & Oyster
301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Fried Chicken Breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, spicy honey aioli
Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
buttermilk marinated fried chicken thigh with smoky bbq sauce, cayenne remoulade, pickles and shredded lettuce on a toasted brioche bun.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Chadwicks
203 Strand Street, Alexandria
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Pickles, mayo, potato kaiser
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Holy Cow
2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|O.M.G. Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Buttermilk-Marinated Fried Chicken, topped with Hot Sauce Aioli, Chipotle Honey, Pickles, Bibb Lettuce, on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles
6308 Richmond Highway, Alexandria
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich Deluxe
|$5.99
Deluxe adds lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, and cheese.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Majestic
911 King Street, Alexandria
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Crispy chicken thigh, sharp cheddar, bread & butter pickles, white bbq sauce, bibb lettuce, brioche bun, house fries