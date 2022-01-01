Fried chicken sandwiches in Alexandria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Hot sauce marinated breast, bibb lettuce, bacon, honey mustard, brioche bun, served with old bay fries
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.99
w/ Lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion
More about Juliano's Pizza
Whiskey & Oyster image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Fried Chicken Breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, spicy honey aioli
More about Whiskey & Oyster
Item pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
buttermilk marinated fried chicken thigh with smoky bbq sauce, cayenne remoulade, pickles and shredded lettuce on a toasted brioche bun.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
More about Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Pickles, mayo, potato kaiser
More about Chadwicks
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Holy Cow

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (667 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
O.M.G. Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Buttermilk-Marinated Fried Chicken, topped with Hot Sauce Aioli, Chipotle Honey, Pickles, Bibb Lettuce, on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
More about Holy Cow
Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles image

 

Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles

6308 Richmond Highway, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Deluxe$5.99
Deluxe adds lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, and cheese.
More about Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles
Consumer pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Majestic

911 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Crispy chicken thigh, sharp cheddar, bread & butter pickles, white bbq sauce, bibb lettuce, brioche bun, house fries
More about The Majestic
Hard Times Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
More about Hard Times Cafe

