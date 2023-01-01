Dumplings in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve dumplings
Yunnan By Potomac Noodle House
814 N Fairfax Street, Alexandria
|Chicken Basil Dumplings (6)
|$14.00
Minced Chicken Thigh, Thai Basil, Fermented Bird's Eye Chili, Liang Vinaigrette, Pickled Red Onion, Crispy Garlic & Sesame, Spring Onion & Cilantro Slaw
|Garden Party Dumplings (6)
|$13.00
Spinach Wrapper, Edamame, Smoked Tofu, Shiitake, Chili Oil Whipped Tofu Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Crispy Garlic & Sesame, Spring Onion & Cilantro Slaw
|Hometown Pork Dumplings (6)
|$14.00
Minced Pork, Shiitake, Garlic Chives, Liang Vinaigrette, Pickled Red Onion, Crispy Garlic & Sesame, Spring Onion & Cilantro Slaw
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Wharf
119 King Street, Alexandria
|Shiitake Dumplings
|$14.00
Crispy fried, with ponzu sauce.
Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar
722 King Street, Alexandria
|Shrimp Dumpling
|$8.00
Steamed shrimp and chicken dumplings served with homemade creamy ginger lemon soy sauce
|Crispy Chive Dumpling
|$8.00
Fried garlic chive rice flour served with sweet-chili soy sauce
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria
|Ha Cao (Pork and Shrimp Dumpling)
|$5.00
