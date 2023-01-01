Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve dumplings

Item pic

 

Yunnan By Potomac Noodle House

814 N Fairfax Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Basil Dumplings (6)$14.00
Minced Chicken Thigh, Thai Basil, Fermented Bird's Eye Chili, Liang Vinaigrette, Pickled Red Onion, Crispy Garlic & Sesame, Spring Onion & Cilantro Slaw
Garden Party Dumplings (6)$13.00
Spinach Wrapper, Edamame, Smoked Tofu, Shiitake, Chili Oil Whipped Tofu Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Crispy Garlic & Sesame, Spring Onion & Cilantro Slaw
Hometown Pork Dumplings (6)$14.00
Minced Pork, Shiitake, Garlic Chives, Liang Vinaigrette, Pickled Red Onion, Crispy Garlic & Sesame, Spring Onion & Cilantro Slaw
More about Yunnan By Potomac Noodle House
The Wharf image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Wharf

119 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (4359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shiitake Dumplings$14.00
Crispy fried, with ponzu sauce.
More about The Wharf
Item pic

 

Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar

722 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Dumpling$8.00
Steamed shrimp and chicken dumplings served with homemade creamy ginger lemon soy sauce
Crispy Chive Dumpling$8.00
Fried garlic chive rice flour served with sweet-chili soy sauce
More about Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon image

 

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ha Cao (Pork and Shrimp Dumpling)$5.00
More about Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
Consumer pic

 

Sunday in Saigon - 682 N St Asaph St

682 N St Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ha Cao (Pork and Shrimp Dumpling)$5.00
More about Sunday in Saigon - 682 N St Asaph St
Restaurant banner

 

Kaizen Tavern - 1909 Mount Vernon Ave

1909 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Dumpling$10.00
More about Kaizen Tavern - 1909 Mount Vernon Ave

