Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Executive Diner

review star

No reviews yet

1400 Duke St

Alexandria, VA 22314

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Appetizer

Executive Appetizer Platter

$15.70

3 Mozzarella sticks, 3 mac and cheese bites, 5 wings.

Herb & Sundried Tomato Hummus

$9.00

Served with grilled, celery and carrots.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.75

Parmesan herb dusted with marinara sauce.

Maryland Crab Dip

$13.00

Creamy signature dip with clusters of lump crab, shallots, and blend of spices. Served with crostini.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.00

Homemade lightly breaded three cheese mac and cheese bites, served with smoked jalapeno dipping sauce.

Executive Wings

$13.60

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Herb seasoned flour dusted fresh cut calamari, flash fried with carrot and onion chips. Served with remoulade and marinara sauce.

Crab Cake Appetizer

$13.25

Served with a tomato cucumber relish.

Soft Shell Crab Appetizer

$14.75

Fried blue crab served with cucumber relish and remoulade.

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.75

Spinach tortilla filled with chicken and cheddar jack cheese, served with pico, sour cream and guacamole.

Steak Quesadilla

$11.75

Spinach tortilla filled with steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Soup

Clam Chowder Cup

$5.00

Clam Chowder Bowl

$7.25

Soup Du Jour Cup

$5.00

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$7.75

French Onion Soup

$7.75

Southwest Chili Cup

$5.00

Southwest Chili Bowl

$7.75

Kids Menu

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$7.25

Kids Chicken Parmesan

$8.15

Kids Fish Sticks

$8.75

Breakfast

2 Eggs Any Style

$7.75

2 eggs served with choice of homefries, grits or fruit and choice of bread.

Omelet with Cheese

$9.00

Omelet built your way served with choice of homefries, grits or fruit and choice of bread.

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$15.50

Smoked salmon, braised spinach, poached eggs served with hollandaise sauce on a buttermilk biscuit.

Classic Benedict

$13.00

Poached eggs and canadian bacon served on english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.

2 Stack Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.75

Pancakes topped with strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, powdered sugar and cinnamon.

3 Stack Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.80

Pancakes topped with strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, powdered sugar and cinnamon.

Ham & Eggs

$13.75

French Toast

$9.15

Topped with strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, powdered sugar and cinnamon.

Plain Belgian Waffle

$6.75

Loaded Belgian Waffle

$9.50

Topped with caramelized bananas, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, powdered sugar and cinnamon.

Corned Beef Hashbrowns & Eggs

$13.95

2 eggs served over corned beef hasbrowns and covered in sausage gravy.

Farm Omelet

$12.90

Ham, bacon, peppers, onions, jack cheddar cheese in a fluffy omelet.

Executive Breakfast Platter

$15.75

2 eggs served with your choice of bacon or 2 maple sausage or 2 chicken sausage, 1 pancake or side of french toast with berries sugar and cinnamon.

Vegetable Omelet

$13.55

Fluffy omelet with spinach, onion, mushroom, asparagus and swiss cheese.

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$16.75

Fried steak covered with sausage gravy and choice of eggs.

Shrimp & Grits

$15.50

Grits topped with shredded cheese, seasoned shrimp, bacon bits, scallions and shrimp bisque sauce.

Greek Omelet

$13.00

Fluffy omelet with spinach, scallions, tomato and feta.

Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black bean corn relish, avocado and cheddar cheese wrapped with a spinach tortilla and served with pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado crema.

Seafood Omelet

$17.00

Fluffy omelet with shrimp, smoked salmon, spinach and onion.

Sausage & Biscuits

$12.90

Chopped chicken sausage and biscuits in a white peppery country gravy topped with cheddar cheese.

Chicken & Waffle

$14.95

Served with side of sausage gravy.

Steak & Eggs

$17.50

8oz grilled angus strip steak served with 2 eggs.

Salads

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Grilled iceberg lettuce, bacon bits, diced tomatoes and crumbled blue cheese.

Arugula & Caprese

$13.50

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and confit garlic on arugula tossed lightly with our housemade basil oil and a drizzle of balsamic reduction.

Southwestern Cobb

$13.25

Field greens, chopped tomato, red onion, cucumber, black bean corn relish, avocado, sliced pickled boiled egg and cumbled blue cheese.

Classic Greek Salad

$11.70

Romaine lettuce topped with onion, kalamata olives, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumber and feta.

Classic Caesar

$9.75

Chopped romaine topped with shaved parmesan and garlic croutons.

Nicoise Salad

$11.00

Herb roasted fingerling potatoes tossed with kalamata olives, julienned red onions, tomatoes and pickled greenbeans served over spinach with a balsamic drizzle and pickled egg.

Taco Salad

$12.25

Chopped iceberg lettuce, tortilla chips, chili, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, scallions and chopped tomatoes.

Breakfast Sides

Extra Egg

$2.65

Grits

$3.50

Grits w/cheese

$4.50

3 Chicken Sausage

$3.75

3 Maple Sausage

$3.75

Corned Beef Hashbrowns Side

$5.50

Ham

$4.75

Side Canadian Bacon

$3.95

Side Bacon

$4.25

Biscuit

$1.35

English Muffin

$1.35

Side Bread

$2.15

Home Fries

$4.25

Side French Toast Plain

$4.25

Buttermilk Pancake Plain

$4.25

Fruit Bowl

$4.50

Sides

Side Salad

$4.25

Fries

$4.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25

Onion Rings

$5.25

Braised Spinach

$5.25

Coleslaw

$4.25

Grilled Asparagus

$5.25

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.25

Mashed Potatoes

$4.25

Vegetable Medley

$5.25

Garlic Bread

$3.25

Dressings/Sauces

From The Grill

Classic Diner Cheeseburger

$14.50

1/2 pound angus burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of cheese.

Garden Burger

$14.95

Homemade vegetable patty, melted swiss cheese, balsamic onions, slices of avocado on a brioche bun with remoulade sauce.

Philly Steak Sandwich

$13.50

Sauteed peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese and remoulade on a toasted hoagie roll.

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Sauteed peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese and remoulade on a toasted hoagie roll.

Fried Cod Sandwich

$14.95

Beer battered cod, shaved lettuce, chopped tomatoes with our tartar sauce on a toasted hoagie accompanied with coleslaw.

Athens Gyro

$13.50

Top of the line shaved gyro meat, chopped tomatoes, onions, lettuce and feta with our homemade tzatziki.

Reuben Rustica

$14.50

Slow oven cooked fresh corned beef, sliced pastrami, swiss cheese, kraut with thousand island served on rye.

Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.50

Lightly fried flour dusted shrimp, shaved lettuce, and chopped tomatoes on toasted hoagie with remoulade sauce.

Turkey Sandwich

$14.50

Slow roasted pulled turkey, balsamic onions, spinach, melted swiss and our housemade honey dijon sauce on sourdough.

Chicken Avocado BLT

$14.95

Chargrilled seasoned marinated chicken breast on ciabatta with smoked gouda cheese, avocado, tomato, baby arugula, bacon and avocado crema.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Crispy hand breaded chicken breast, coleslaw, tomato, and remoulade on a brioche bun.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.50

Crab cake with a cucumber tomato relish and remoulade on a brioche bun.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.95

Layers of cheddar, bacon and tomato on grilled white bread.

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

5 pieces of handbreaded chicken served with your choice of side.

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

$14.95

Soft shell crab with a cucumber tomato relish and remoulade on a brioche bun.

All Day Entrees

Fish & Chips

$16.75

Beer battered cod, seasoned fries and a side of coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Meatloaf & Gravy

$16.75

Angus beef blend, specialty herbs and spices, garlic mashed potatoes and a vegetable medley.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.65

Homemade herb spiced seasoned beef meatballs, tossed with marinara, spaghetti and grated parmesan.

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.75

Tender cut chicken breast served with linguini tossed in marinara sauce.

Baked Mac & Cheese

$17.75

Shrimp, bacon, mushrooms and chopped white onions in a blend of cheese sauce.

BBQ Ribs

$21.25

Full rack of seasoned cured rubbed ribs, braised and slow oven cooked in our signarute bbq sauce. Served with hand cut fries and coleslaw.

Of The Sea Tacos

$18.95

Mix of cod and shrimp, assembled in white corn tortillas with shaved lettuce, pico de gallo, pulled cilantro and fresh crumbled feta with a side of avocado crema.

Entrees After 4PM

Mediterranean Salmon

$21.25

Pan seared salmon with chopped tomatoes, shallots, garlic and capers in a white wine butter sauce. Served over braised spinach, quinoa and corn sprinkled with feta cheese and a balsamic drizzle.

Roasted Chicken

$19.75

French butchered half chicken pan roasted and finished in butter lemon pan au jus. Served over garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.

Chicken Picatta

$16.75

Lightly floured chicken breast pan fried in a lemon butter white wine sauce and tossed with fried capers. Served over spaghetti.

Vegetable Pomodoro

$17.25

Broccoli, asparagus, mushroom and spinach with tomato, onion, fresh basil and confit garlic in a basil infused oil. Tossed with rigatoni pasta and shaved parmesan.

Shrimp a la Vodka

$19.75

Shrimp, garlic, onion, tomato and mushroom in a creamy vodka sauce tossed with linguini.

Executive Combo

$24.65

Half rack of our bbq baby back ribs, lump crab cake, seasoned hand cut fries and coleslaw.

Lamb Bolognese

$19.75

Hearty rich ground lamb bolognese tossed with rigatoni pasta, shaved parmesan and fresh mint.

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$17.75

Mushroom ravioli, simmered in a sage brown butter sauce, with sundried tomatos, mushrooms and topped with parmesan.

Specials

Loaded Nachos

$8.95

Nachos topped with chili, jalapeno cheese sauce, cheddar jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapeno

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.50

Blend of cream cheese, greek yogurt, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise, spinach, artichoke and seasoning served with a side of tortilla chips.

Jambalaya

$17.25

Andouille sausage, shrimp, chicken, bacon, chorizo, onions, peppers, celery and fresh garlic cooked down with rice and topped with green onions.

Huevos Rancheros

$11.50

2 eggs your way served over fried corn tortillas with refried black beans, green and red peppers, onion, house made jalapeno salsa, avocado and feta cheese.

Blackened Chicken Cajun Pasta

$17.95

Vegetable Eggrolls

$11.95

Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$15.25

Dessert

Milkshake

$5.25

Creme Brulee

$4.75

Bread Pudding

$7.25

Key Lime Pie

$6.25

Apple Pie

Ice Cream

$4.15

Root Beer Float

$5.15

SoHo Menu

Mac And Cheese

$120.00

Chicken Tenders

$120.00

Quesadillas

$120.00

French Toast`

$65.00

Side Salad

$50.00

Homefries

$50.00

Chicken Sausage

$45.00

Fruit

$40.00

Chicken Parm

$125.00

Scramble Eggs

$50.00

N/A Drinks Menu

Cold Drinks

Pellegrino 500ml

$4.95

Pellegrino 1 Liter

$7.95

Fresh Brewed Ice Tea

$2.95

Soft Drinks

$2.65

Tomato Juice

$3.15

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.75+

Orange Juice Lemonade

$4.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Milk

$2.15

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Iced Tea Lemonade

$2.80

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.75

Sample Soda

$2.00

Hot Drinks

Hot Tea

$3.65

Coffee

$2.65

Espresso

$3.15

Cappuccino

$3.65

Latte

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.65

Americano

$3.75

Red Eye

$4.00

Liquor/Cocktails Menu

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$10.25

Back Nine

$8.50

Bellini

$7.50

Black Russian

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Blue Lagoon

$11.25

Blueberry Mojito

$9.50

Cosmopolitan

$9.50

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.25

Executive Slammer

$11.25

French Martini

$10.50

French Toast Martini

$11.25

Grand Marnier & Bubbles

$11.25

Grapefruit Negroni

$9.25

Hot Toddy

$9.50

Irish Coffee

$9.25

Lemon Drop

$11.25

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.50

Margarita

$8.25

Martini

$11.25

Mexican Mule

$10.25

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Cocktail

$11.25

Old Fashioned

$9.25

Peach & Melon Martini

$11.25

Red Sangria

$8.50

Red Sangrita

$10.25

Rum Runner

$11.50

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.50

The Beltway

$10.50

The Dublin

$11.25

Three Dots & A Dash

$12.25

Tom Collins

$9.25

White Chocolate Martini

$10.50

White Russian

$8.75

White Sangarita

$10.25

White Sangria

$8.50

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$7.25

Ketel One

$7.75

Tito's

$7.50

Deep Eddy's

$7.25

Well Vodka (DBL)

$6.00

Absolut (DBL)

$9.50

Ketel One (DBL)

$9.75

Tito's (DBL)

$9.65

Deep Eddy's (DBL)

$9.50

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00

Beefeater

$7.50

Tanqueray

$7.75

Well Gin (DBL)

$6.00

Beefeater (DBL)

$9.65

Tanqueray (DBL)

$9.75

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi Silver

$7.25

Bacardi Gold

$7.25

Malibu

$7.25

Captain Morgan

$7.25

Gosling's

$7.00

Well Rum (DBL)

$6.00

Bacardi Silver (DBL)

$9.50

Bacardi Gold (DBL)

$9.50

Malibu (DBL)

$9.50

Captain Morgan (DBL)

$9.50

Gosling's (DBL)

$9.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.00

Cuervo Silver

$7.25

Cuervo Gold

$7.25

Patron Silver

$11.50

Well Tequila (DBL)

$6.00

Cuervo Silver (DBL)

$9.50

Cuervo Gold (DBL)

$9.50

Patron Silver (DBL)

$15.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$7.75

Jim Beam

$7.25

Knob Creek

$8.25

Knob Creek Rye

$8.25

Makers Mark

$8.25

Jameson

$8.25

Southern Comfort

$7.75

Crown Royal

$8.25

Well Whiskey (DBL)

$6.00

Jack Daniels (DBL)

$9.75

Jim Beam (DBL)

$9.50

Knob Creek (DBL)

$11.25

Knob Creek Rye (DBL)

$11.25

Makers Mark (DBL)

$11.25

Jameson (DBL)

$11.25

Southern Comfort (DBL)

$9.75

Crown Royal (DBL)

$11.25

Scotch/Bourbon

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.25

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.25

Mclellands

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black (DBL)

$12.25

Johnnie Walker Red (DBL)

$11.25

Mclellands (DBL)

$12.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Disaronno

$8.25

Cointreau

$8.25

Frangelico

$8.25

Grand Marnier

$8.25

Jagermeister

$8.25

Kahlua

$7.75

Limoncello

$8.25

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.75

Hennessy

$9.00

Hennessy VSOP

$11.50

Disaronno (DBL)

$11.25

Cointreau (DBL)

$11.25

Frangelico (DBL)

$11.25

Grand Marnier (DBL)

$11.25

Jagermeister (DBL)

$11.25

Kahlua (DBL)

$9.75

Limoncello (DBL)

$11.25

Bailey's Irish Cream (DBL)

$9.75

Hennessy (DBL)

$12.00

Hennessy VSOP (DBL)

$15.00

Beer/Wine Menu

Draft Beers 16oz

Lagunitas IPA

$8.25

Dos Equis Lager

$8.25

Sam Adams Seasonal

$8.25

Bottled Beers

Budweiser

$5.50

Miller Liter

$5.50

Blue Moon

$6.25

Heineken

$6.25

Guinness Stout

$6.25

Corona

$5.75

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.75

Modelo

$6.25

Amstel Light

$6.25

Coors Light

$5.50

Red Wine

Thomas Henry Pinot Noir (Glass)

$11.25

Las Mulas Cabernet Sauvignon (Glass)

$9.50

Villard L'Appel Des Sereines Syrah (Glass)

$12.25

Familia Mayol Malbec (Glass)

$11.25

Essay Syrah (Glass)

$8.50

Thomas Henry Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$56.25

Las Mulas Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)

$47.50

Villard L'Appel Des Sereines Syrah (Bottle)

$61.25

Familia Mayol Malbec (Bottle)

$56.25

Essay Syrah (Bottle)

$42.50

White Wine

Nore Chardonnay (Glass)

$7.50

Old Coach Road Sauvignon Blanc (Glass)

$10.25

Ornella Molon Pinot Grigio (Glass)

$9.50

Essay Chenin Blanc (Glass)

$7.50

Carl Graff Mosel Riesling (Glass)

$11.25

Nore Chardonnay (Bottle)

$37.50

Old Coach Road Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)

$51.25

Ornella Molon Pinot Grigio (Bottle)

$47.50

Essay Chenin Blanc (Bottle)

$37.50

Carl Graff Mosel Riesling (Bottle)

$56.25

Rose

Cune Rosado (Glass)

$8.50

Cune Rosado (Bottle)

$42.50

Champagne

Salasar Cremont De Lixoux Brut (Glass)

$9.25

Biutiful Brut (Glass)

$8.25

Salasar Cremont De Lixoux Brut (Bottle)

$46.25

Biutiful Brut (Bottle)

$41.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Not your typical dining serving a fresh spin on diner classics.

Location

1400 Duke St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hard Times Cafe Alexandria
orange star4.4 • 2,332
1404 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Table Talk Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 1,512
1623 Duke St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Vermilion
orange starNo Reviews
1120 King St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill of Alexandria
orange star4.1 • 221
1701 Duke St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
PLNT Burger - PLNT Burger - Old Town
orange star4.5 • 421
1700 Duke Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Redrocks - Old Town
orange star4.3 • 3,703
904 King St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Alexandria

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
orange star4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Los Toltecos - Duke St
orange star4.4 • 5,878
4111 Duke St Alexandria, VA 22304
View restaurantnext
The Warehouse
orange star4.5 • 5,177
214 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
The Wharf
orange star4.5 • 4,359
119 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
orange star4.3 • 3,828
401 E. Braddock Road Alexandria, VA 22301
View restaurantnext
Redrocks - Old Town
orange star4.3 • 3,703
904 King St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alexandria
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (445 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (780 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
District Heights
review star
Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston