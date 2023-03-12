- Home
- /
- Alexandria
- /
- The Executive Diner
The Executive Diner
No reviews yet
1400 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizer
Executive Appetizer Platter
3 Mozzarella sticks, 3 mac and cheese bites, 5 wings.
Herb & Sundried Tomato Hummus
Served with grilled, celery and carrots.
Mozzarella Sticks
Parmesan herb dusted with marinara sauce.
Maryland Crab Dip
Creamy signature dip with clusters of lump crab, shallots, and blend of spices. Served with crostini.
Mac & Cheese Bites
Homemade lightly breaded three cheese mac and cheese bites, served with smoked jalapeno dipping sauce.
Executive Wings
Fried Calamari
Herb seasoned flour dusted fresh cut calamari, flash fried with carrot and onion chips. Served with remoulade and marinara sauce.
Crab Cake Appetizer
Served with a tomato cucumber relish.
Soft Shell Crab Appetizer
Fried blue crab served with cucumber relish and remoulade.
Chicken Quesadilla
Spinach tortilla filled with chicken and cheddar jack cheese, served with pico, sour cream and guacamole.
Steak Quesadilla
Spinach tortilla filled with steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Soup
Kids Menu
Breakfast
2 Eggs Any Style
2 eggs served with choice of homefries, grits or fruit and choice of bread.
Omelet with Cheese
Omelet built your way served with choice of homefries, grits or fruit and choice of bread.
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Smoked salmon, braised spinach, poached eggs served with hollandaise sauce on a buttermilk biscuit.
Classic Benedict
Poached eggs and canadian bacon served on english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.
2 Stack Buttermilk Pancakes
Pancakes topped with strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, powdered sugar and cinnamon.
3 Stack Buttermilk Pancakes
Pancakes topped with strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, powdered sugar and cinnamon.
Ham & Eggs
French Toast
Topped with strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, powdered sugar and cinnamon.
Plain Belgian Waffle
Loaded Belgian Waffle
Topped with caramelized bananas, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, powdered sugar and cinnamon.
Corned Beef Hashbrowns & Eggs
2 eggs served over corned beef hasbrowns and covered in sausage gravy.
Farm Omelet
Ham, bacon, peppers, onions, jack cheddar cheese in a fluffy omelet.
Executive Breakfast Platter
2 eggs served with your choice of bacon or 2 maple sausage or 2 chicken sausage, 1 pancake or side of french toast with berries sugar and cinnamon.
Vegetable Omelet
Fluffy omelet with spinach, onion, mushroom, asparagus and swiss cheese.
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Fried steak covered with sausage gravy and choice of eggs.
Shrimp & Grits
Grits topped with shredded cheese, seasoned shrimp, bacon bits, scallions and shrimp bisque sauce.
Greek Omelet
Fluffy omelet with spinach, scallions, tomato and feta.
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black bean corn relish, avocado and cheddar cheese wrapped with a spinach tortilla and served with pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado crema.
Seafood Omelet
Fluffy omelet with shrimp, smoked salmon, spinach and onion.
Sausage & Biscuits
Chopped chicken sausage and biscuits in a white peppery country gravy topped with cheddar cheese.
Chicken & Waffle
Served with side of sausage gravy.
Steak & Eggs
8oz grilled angus strip steak served with 2 eggs.
Salads
Wedge Salad
Grilled iceberg lettuce, bacon bits, diced tomatoes and crumbled blue cheese.
Arugula & Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and confit garlic on arugula tossed lightly with our housemade basil oil and a drizzle of balsamic reduction.
Southwestern Cobb
Field greens, chopped tomato, red onion, cucumber, black bean corn relish, avocado, sliced pickled boiled egg and cumbled blue cheese.
Classic Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with onion, kalamata olives, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumber and feta.
Classic Caesar
Chopped romaine topped with shaved parmesan and garlic croutons.
Nicoise Salad
Herb roasted fingerling potatoes tossed with kalamata olives, julienned red onions, tomatoes and pickled greenbeans served over spinach with a balsamic drizzle and pickled egg.
Taco Salad
Chopped iceberg lettuce, tortilla chips, chili, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, scallions and chopped tomatoes.
Breakfast Sides
Sides
From The Grill
Classic Diner Cheeseburger
1/2 pound angus burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of cheese.
Garden Burger
Homemade vegetable patty, melted swiss cheese, balsamic onions, slices of avocado on a brioche bun with remoulade sauce.
Philly Steak Sandwich
Sauteed peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese and remoulade on a toasted hoagie roll.
Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Sauteed peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese and remoulade on a toasted hoagie roll.
Fried Cod Sandwich
Beer battered cod, shaved lettuce, chopped tomatoes with our tartar sauce on a toasted hoagie accompanied with coleslaw.
Athens Gyro
Top of the line shaved gyro meat, chopped tomatoes, onions, lettuce and feta with our homemade tzatziki.
Reuben Rustica
Slow oven cooked fresh corned beef, sliced pastrami, swiss cheese, kraut with thousand island served on rye.
Shrimp Po'Boy
Lightly fried flour dusted shrimp, shaved lettuce, and chopped tomatoes on toasted hoagie with remoulade sauce.
Turkey Sandwich
Slow roasted pulled turkey, balsamic onions, spinach, melted swiss and our housemade honey dijon sauce on sourdough.
Chicken Avocado BLT
Chargrilled seasoned marinated chicken breast on ciabatta with smoked gouda cheese, avocado, tomato, baby arugula, bacon and avocado crema.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy hand breaded chicken breast, coleslaw, tomato, and remoulade on a brioche bun.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Crab cake with a cucumber tomato relish and remoulade on a brioche bun.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Layers of cheddar, bacon and tomato on grilled white bread.
Chicken Tender Basket
5 pieces of handbreaded chicken served with your choice of side.
Soft Shell Crab Sandwich
Soft shell crab with a cucumber tomato relish and remoulade on a brioche bun.
All Day Entrees
Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod, seasoned fries and a side of coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Meatloaf & Gravy
Angus beef blend, specialty herbs and spices, garlic mashed potatoes and a vegetable medley.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Homemade herb spiced seasoned beef meatballs, tossed with marinara, spaghetti and grated parmesan.
Chicken Parmigiana
Tender cut chicken breast served with linguini tossed in marinara sauce.
Baked Mac & Cheese
Shrimp, bacon, mushrooms and chopped white onions in a blend of cheese sauce.
BBQ Ribs
Full rack of seasoned cured rubbed ribs, braised and slow oven cooked in our signarute bbq sauce. Served with hand cut fries and coleslaw.
Of The Sea Tacos
Mix of cod and shrimp, assembled in white corn tortillas with shaved lettuce, pico de gallo, pulled cilantro and fresh crumbled feta with a side of avocado crema.
Entrees After 4PM
Mediterranean Salmon
Pan seared salmon with chopped tomatoes, shallots, garlic and capers in a white wine butter sauce. Served over braised spinach, quinoa and corn sprinkled with feta cheese and a balsamic drizzle.
Roasted Chicken
French butchered half chicken pan roasted and finished in butter lemon pan au jus. Served over garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.
Chicken Picatta
Lightly floured chicken breast pan fried in a lemon butter white wine sauce and tossed with fried capers. Served over spaghetti.
Vegetable Pomodoro
Broccoli, asparagus, mushroom and spinach with tomato, onion, fresh basil and confit garlic in a basil infused oil. Tossed with rigatoni pasta and shaved parmesan.
Shrimp a la Vodka
Shrimp, garlic, onion, tomato and mushroom in a creamy vodka sauce tossed with linguini.
Executive Combo
Half rack of our bbq baby back ribs, lump crab cake, seasoned hand cut fries and coleslaw.
Lamb Bolognese
Hearty rich ground lamb bolognese tossed with rigatoni pasta, shaved parmesan and fresh mint.
Wild Mushroom Ravioli
Mushroom ravioli, simmered in a sage brown butter sauce, with sundried tomatos, mushrooms and topped with parmesan.
Specials
Loaded Nachos
Nachos topped with chili, jalapeno cheese sauce, cheddar jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapeno
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Blend of cream cheese, greek yogurt, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise, spinach, artichoke and seasoning served with a side of tortilla chips.
Jambalaya
Andouille sausage, shrimp, chicken, bacon, chorizo, onions, peppers, celery and fresh garlic cooked down with rice and topped with green onions.
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs your way served over fried corn tortillas with refried black beans, green and red peppers, onion, house made jalapeno salsa, avocado and feta cheese.
Blackened Chicken Cajun Pasta
Vegetable Eggrolls
Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Salmon Sandwich
Dessert
SoHo Menu
N/A Drinks Menu
Cold Drinks
Pellegrino 500ml
Pellegrino 1 Liter
Fresh Brewed Ice Tea
Soft Drinks
Tomato Juice
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Orange Juice Lemonade
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Iced Tea Lemonade
Cold Brew Coffee
Sample Soda
Hot Drinks
Liquor/Cocktails Menu
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Back Nine
Bellini
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blue Lagoon
Blueberry Mojito
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
Executive Slammer
French Martini
French Toast Martini
Grand Marnier & Bubbles
Grapefruit Negroni
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Margarita
Martini
Mexican Mule
Mimosa
Mimosa Cocktail
Old Fashioned
Peach & Melon Martini
Red Sangria
Red Sangrita
Rum Runner
Screwdriver
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
The Beltway
The Dublin
Three Dots & A Dash
Tom Collins
White Chocolate Martini
White Russian
White Sangarita
White Sangria
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Makers Mark
Jameson
Southern Comfort
Crown Royal
Well Whiskey (DBL)
Jack Daniels (DBL)
Jim Beam (DBL)
Knob Creek (DBL)
Knob Creek Rye (DBL)
Makers Mark (DBL)
Jameson (DBL)
Southern Comfort (DBL)
Crown Royal (DBL)
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Disaronno
Cointreau
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Limoncello
Bailey's Irish Cream
Hennessy
Hennessy VSOP
Disaronno (DBL)
Cointreau (DBL)
Frangelico (DBL)
Grand Marnier (DBL)
Jagermeister (DBL)
Kahlua (DBL)
Limoncello (DBL)
Bailey's Irish Cream (DBL)
Hennessy (DBL)
Hennessy VSOP (DBL)
Beer/Wine Menu
Draft Beers 16oz
Bottled Beers
Red Wine
Thomas Henry Pinot Noir (Glass)
Las Mulas Cabernet Sauvignon (Glass)
Villard L'Appel Des Sereines Syrah (Glass)
Familia Mayol Malbec (Glass)
Essay Syrah (Glass)
Thomas Henry Pinot Noir (Bottle)
Las Mulas Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)
Villard L'Appel Des Sereines Syrah (Bottle)
Familia Mayol Malbec (Bottle)
Essay Syrah (Bottle)
White Wine
Nore Chardonnay (Glass)
Old Coach Road Sauvignon Blanc (Glass)
Ornella Molon Pinot Grigio (Glass)
Essay Chenin Blanc (Glass)
Carl Graff Mosel Riesling (Glass)
Nore Chardonnay (Bottle)
Old Coach Road Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)
Ornella Molon Pinot Grigio (Bottle)
Essay Chenin Blanc (Bottle)
Carl Graff Mosel Riesling (Bottle)
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Not your typical dining serving a fresh spin on diner classics.
1400 Duke St, Alexandria, VA 22314