Vermilion

1120 King St

Alexandria, VA 22314

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Vermilion offers deceptively simple modern American cooking in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. From seasonal cooking using local, farm-raised products whenever possible to the warmth of its ambiance and graciousness of hospitality its staff brings to the table, vermilion serves as an ideal location for a casual weekday dinner, a special occasion destination, or simply a great gathering place for drinks with friends.

1120 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314

