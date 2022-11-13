Restaurant header imageView gallery
Augie's Mussel House & Patio

review star

No reviews yet

1106 King Street

Alexandria, VA 22314

Popular Items

Augies Burger
Hot Chicken Sandwich
French Dip

APPETIZERS

Augie's Baked Potato

$5.00

Baked Potato with Delicious Selection of Toppings

Augies Platter

$25.00

Brat, Half Smoke, Brisket, Brussels, Apple Slices, Caramelized Peppers & Onions, House Pretzels, Basil Garlic Sauce, Stone Ground Mustard

Buffalo

$12.00+

Choice of fried shrimp, cauliflower or combination of both. House Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, celery

Cheese Fries

$12.00

Crispy Pork Belly, Cheese Sauce, Pickled Chiles, Ranch Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Pork

Empanadas

$14.00

Chicken, Onions, Carrots, Peas, Tarragon, Cream

Fried Clams

$16.00

Grilled Lemon, Classic Cocktail Sauce, Sriracha Tartar Sauce

Fried mozzarella

$9.00

Fresh Mozz, House Marinara Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Hot Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Honey Pickle Aioli, Pickle Slices Allergens: Gluten, Egg

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$10.00

Housemade Pretzels & Toasted Porter Beer Cheese Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Steak & Cheese Eggrolls

$12.00

Shaved Ribeye, American, Pickled Chiles, Augie’s Sauce Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Wings N Stuff

$12.00

Classic, Old Bay, Diablo, Augie’s Sauce, Green Curry Smoked Bleu Cheese For Dipping Allergens: Gluten

Fried Calamari

$16.00Out of stock

MUSSELS

Beer & Bacon Mussels

$18.00

Augie's Lager, Bacon Lardons, Cream, Herbs

Classic Wine Mussels

$18.00

Garlic, Onion, Tomato, White Wine

Eastern Shore Mussels

$18.00

Corn, Sausage, Seafood Broth, Old Bay, Potato, Augie's Lager

Green Curry Mussels

$18.00

Basil, Mint, Thai Chili, Coconut Milk, Green Apple

Italian Mussels

$18.00

Sausage, Tomato, Fennel, Basil, White Wine

Mediterranean Mussels

$18.00

Sofrito, Sausage, Basil, Seafood Broth, Cream

Nduja Mussels

$18.00

Garlic, Onion, Thai Chili, White Wine, Cream, Contains Pork!

Risotto Mussels

$18.00

Rose Mussels

$18.00

Grilled Peach, Rose, Shallots, Basil, Garlic, Cream

Spicy Grapefruit Mussels

$18.00

Grapefruit Shandy, Thai Chiles, Onion, Butter, Ginger, Garlic, Mint

SOUP N SALAD

Beet Salad

$7.00+

Goat Cheese, Caramelized Pecans, Cucumber, Red Onion, Mixed Greens, Orange Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Chopped romaine, Parmesan, House Croutons, House Caesar Dressing

Caprese Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Chili

$9.00

Cheddar, Sour Cream, Scallions, Garlic Toast

Cobb Salad

$7.50+

Avocado, Egg, Cherry Tomato, Pork Belly, Corn, Goat Cheese, Herb Vinaigrette

Gazpacho

$9.00Out of stock

Sausage& Kale Soup

$9.00

Chopped Salad

$14.00+

Fall Salad

$12.00

SANDWICHES

Augies Burger

$15.00

Cheddar, Crispy Onions, Bacon, Smoked Mayo

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pickles, Spicy Aioli

French Dip

$14.00

Horseradish, Provolone, Crispy Onions, Au Jus

Chili Dogs

$12.00

Cheese, Mustard, Onions

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Cheese Sauce, Pickled Chili, Grilled Onions

Portabello Sandwich

$14.00

Provolone, Caramelized Onions, Cucumber, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Aioli

Brat

$12.00

Peppers & Onion, Stone Ground Mustard

Half Smoke

$12.00

Chili, Beer Cheese, Mustard, Onions

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Cheddar, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Texas Toast

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Swiss, House Garlic Dill Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Brown Mustard, Spicy Aioli, Marble Rye

MAINS

Chicken & Waffles

$20.00

Diablo Sauce, Honey

Jambalaya

$26.00

Penne, Andouille, Chicken, Shrimp, Chipotle Cream Sauce, Peppers

Pesto Veggie Pasta

$19.00

House Pesto, Mixed Vegetables, Linguine

Salmon

$24.00

Couscous, Mixed Vegetables, Basil Oil

Scallops

$30.00

Risotto

Soft Shell Entree

$26.00+Out of stock

Steak & Frites

$26.00

Hanger, Garlic Aioli, House Steak Sauce

Special 8onz ribeye+mixed Green

$20.00Out of stock

Braised Pork Curry

$24.00

Jasmine rice, braised pork, apples, garlic, cashews, raisins, chilis, coconut milk. fresh herbs. Grilled garlic flat bread & frisee salad

Lamb Pot Pie

$21.00

SIDES

$ Wontons

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Crispy Kale

$7.00

Frites

$7.00

Grilled Artichoke

$10.00Out of stock

Side Chips

$5.00

Side Portobello

$6.00

Side Swt Potato Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Creamy Mushroom Risotto$

$6.00

Regular Creamy Risotto$

$5.00

Beer Cheese Side$

$4.00

Avocado$

$4.00

Parmesan cheese$

$1.00

Blue cheese crumbles$

$1.00

Goat Cheese$

$2.00

2 oz Beer Chese$

$2.00

Side Pasta

$5.00

SIDE PROTEIN

Side Grilled Chicken $$

$7.00

Side Fried Chicken $$

$7.00

Side Grilled Shrimp $$

$9.00

Side Salmon $$

$9.00

Side Hanger Steak $$

$10.00

Side Egg $$

$2.00

Side Avocado $$

$3.00

Scallop Each $$

$6.00

Softshell Crab $$

$18.00Out of stock

Desserts

Apple Tarte

$9.50

powdered sugar, cinammon

Boston Cream Tart

$9.50

Pecan Tarte

$9.50Out of stock

Caramel Drizzle

Seasonal Cake

$9.50

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$9.50

Ice Cream

$2.00+

GF Chocolate Cake

$9.50

Apple Caramel Cheesecake

$9.50Out of stock

Kids

Kids burger

$9.00

Kids dog

$9.00

Kids grilled cheese

$9.00

Kids tenders

$9.00

Kids Juice

$2.50

Kids Pasta

$9.00

N/A Drinks

Club Soda

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kids Juice

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Soft Drink

$1.50

Lemonade

$3.00

N/A Cider

$7.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Party Cocktails

Bacardi Mojito

$16.00

Milagros Mango Marg

$16.00

Makers Mark Old Fashioned

$16.00

Augie's G&T

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We are offering online ordering.

Website

Location

1106 King Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

Gallery
Augie's Mussel House & Patio image
Augie's Mussel House & Patio image

