Atlas Brew Works Half Street Curbside Pickup Orders
1201 Half Street SE suite 120
Washington, DC 20003
Appetizers
Burrata Salad
Italian burrata on a bed of dressed arugula and basil, finished with olive oil and lemon zest
Caesar Salad
Kale Salad
Kale, carrots, purple cabbage, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, goat cheese, and poppy seed vinaigrette.
Charred Brocolini
Charred Brocolini topped with Parmesan Cheese & Lemon.
Brussels Sprouts
fried golden, finished with balsamic glaze and sprinkled with parmesan cheese
Fried Cauliflower with a Buffalo Sauce Drizzle
French Fries
house cut shoestring fries
Chorizo Fries
Andy's Fries topped with chili con queso, jalapenos, onions and of course chorizo.
Wings
Chicken Tenders
Our homemade buttermilk brined tenders come in either our traditional style or spicy. Choose from either ranch, bleu cheese or Andy's Fancy Sauce for dipping. Add Fries to your order for an additional $3.50
Pizza
Slice Cheese
red sauce, mozzarella
Slice Pepperoni
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Slice Sausage and Pepper
red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, green bell pepper, Italian sausage
Slice Margherita
red sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil, parmigiano
Slice White
roasted garlic evoo, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta soprafina
Slice Mushroom and Onion
roasted garlic evoo, mozzarella, provolone, roasted cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions
Whole Cheese
red sauce, mozzarella
Whole Pepperoni
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Whole Sausage and Pepper
red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, green bell pepper, Italian sausage
Whole Margherita
red sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil, parmigiano
Whole Mushroom and Onion
roasted garlic evoo, mozzarella, provolone, roasted cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions
Whole White
Whole Diavolo
red, mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, shaved raw onion, Calabrian whipped ricotta, more Calabrian chilis, finished with fresh basil
Whole Vegan Margherita Pizza
A plant based Margherita pizza with cheese from our friends over at Vertage on H Street, finished with olive oil & fresh basil
Whole Carnivore
our meatiest pie, red sauce, mozzarella, ‘roni cups & Italian sausage.
Whole Pepperoni Special
red sauce, mozzarella,‘roni cups, burrata, basil, mike's hot honey, parmesan
Whole Buffalo Crispy Chicken Pizza
Roasted garlic and charred onion cream, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, buttermilk brined crispy white meat chicken, buffalo sauce, chopped scallion
Whole 8 Makes A Pie
You know what you like! Choose eight slice options from our traditional house pies.
Whole Burrata Margherita
24 month aged parmesan, fresh basil, finished with a hand tied knot of burrata mozzarella and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey
XTRA Side Sauce
Pizza & Beer Combos
Perfect Pairing
A whole cheese pizza and a 6 pack of any of our core beers for $29.99. Additional charges apply for toppings as well as a $1 upcharge for our seasonal beers or our mix 6 pack.
Double Perfect Pairing
A whole cheese pizza and two 6 packs of any of our core beers for $39.99. Additional charges apply for toppings as well as a $1 upcharge for our seasonal beers or our mix 6 pack.
Perfect Solo Pairing
A whole cheese pizza and your choice of 32 oz Crowler fill from any of our current Draft Beer selections. Pizza toppings as well as seasonal/specialty draft beers, as well as those with higher ABV, may include an upcharge.
Pizza Party Combo!
Enjoy 2 Delicious Whole Pizzas & a mix & match case of cold refreshing Atlas Beer, choose your favorite 4. All for the low low price of $74.99 additional charges do apply for toppings and specialty/seasonal beer.
Date Night
Celebrate Valentine's day w/ the ultimate double date. Two sets of star crossed lovers (you and your soulmate and Andy's Pizza w/ Atlas Beer, it's tough to tell who the better couple is so why not make it a foursome. Our whole cheese pizza and a 750 ml btl of either our Sunny Honey Saison or Batch 202 for $29.99. Additional charges apply for toppings. Andy's & Atlas does not take responsibility for any future children that may be conceived tonight.
6 Packs Beer & 750 ml To-Go DC Only (Alcohol)
Precious One 6pk
The Spring’s most delicate fruit meets its hoppy soulmate in a pour of The Precious One. Take a sip of this juicy IPA and let the ride apricot notes blossom atop a hoppy base for a delicately sweet bouquet of flavor.
Festbier 6pk
AN IRREVERENT TAKE ON GERMAN-STYLE FESTBIER. AN INCREASED HOP PROFILE FEATURES A BLEND OF GERMAN AND AMERICAN HOPS. THE ATLAS FESTBIER IS LIGHTER IN BOTH COLOR AND BODY THAN MOST OKTOBERFEST BEERS, RESULTING IN A MORE DRINKABLE LAGER. SWEET BREAD NOTES FROM THE MALT, ORANGE BLOSSOM AROMAS FROM THE HOPS, AND A CLEAN YEAST PROFILE MAKE FOR A STEIN-WORTHY OKTOBERFEST BEER. 6.1% ABV
Bullpen 6pk
Brewed in partnership with our hometown World Champion team, Bullpen Pilsner features subtle floral and earthy hop notes paired with a clean finish.
Ponzi 6pk
A West Coast IPA hopped with criminal disregard. Featuring generous additions of Cascade, Chinook, Centential, Mandarina and Ahtamun hops, followed by hints of Munich malt, Ponzi’s aroma writes checks that its flavor cashes. If it seems too good to be true, you’re probably drinking Ponzi.
Blood Orange Gose 6pk
Light bodied and effervescent; slightly sour and a touch saline; sweet orange aromas up front followed by faint notes of berry. Atlas’ Blood Orange Gose makes for a beautifully refreshing summer beer. Just enough sourness to quench your thirst on a DC hot summer day. The salinity will keep you coming back for more while the low ABV makes sure you don’t regret it in the morning.
Dance of Days 6pk
Dance of Days is a pale ale generously hopped with beautiful and bright Citra and Mosaic hops. We add wheat malt to the grain bill of the Pale Ale to give the beer a robust body and silk mouth feel that perfectly compliments the floral and citrus flavors from two of our favorite hops. Named in homage to the DC punk scene, this well balanced Pale Ale has hop flavor and aroma for days
District Common 6pk
Inspired by the beers that accompanied America’s westward expansion, District Common is fermented using lager yeast at temperatures common to ale fermentation. The result is a pale, well-balanced beer combining crisp lager character with fruity ale notes. The clean grain bill provides a refreshing drinkability and supports late aroma additions of Czech Saaz hops. Pair with locally harvested oysters or roast pork medallions. This is no common beer!
Silent Neighbor 6pk
Made with generous portions of rye & blackstrap molasses. Silent Neighbor Stout is more than meets the eye. Named as an homage to our neighbors in the historic Mount Olivet Cemetery, this stout has a hearty richness shrouded in mystery. It opens with notes of rye, chocolate, and roasted barley blended with rich molasses and subtle fruity bitterness. This whole grain belly warmer is the perfect haunt for any season.
Half St Hefeweizen 6 Pack
Our first beer made on site at the Half Street Brewery, featuring hefeweizen yeasts that create all the desired characteristics of this traditional German-style summer classic. With a measured addition of Saaz hops, this golden, hazy beauty has hints of banana bread and a clean, crisp finish. 5.3% abv
Mixed 6-pack
Mixed 6-packs containing our 5 canned core beers and one rotating seasonal beer.
Sunny Honey Saison 750ml
Brewed in collaboration with Fresh Energy, Atlas' Sunny Honey Saison pours a soft, hazy orange color. Honeysuckle up front gives way to softer aromas of marshmallow, passionfruit, and beeswax. Solar grown honey contributes honey flavors and a mild acidity. Atlas' blend of yeast gives notes of white peach and apple. A great beer, highlighting a great idea - growing pollinator friendly meadows beneath solar arrays. Delicious year round, but especially on a sunny day! 7.3%ABV
La Saison de Brett 750ml
To make Saison de Brett, we start with our La Saison des Fêtes that balances spicy French hops, aromatic European malt, and a unique Belgian yeast. Next we rack the beer into local red wine barrels, add a bit of wild Brettanomyces yeast, and age for 12 months. The result is a complex, funky beer that is amazing when released and will change in flavor if cellared properly
202 Brett Lager 750 ml
ABV 5.5% IBU 14.0 SRM 3.0 OG 11° Funky, fruity, and light bodied. Using the Bullpen Pilsner as a base, we added Brettanomyces and aged the beer for 8 months in oak barrels making a light, quaffable, barrel-aged beer
Enemy Lions 750
Barrel-aged table beer 4.0% ABV, 0 IBU, 4 SRM, 8.5 OG Fruity and effervescent, Enemy Lions is a delightful all-day beer. Gooseberry, white wine grapes, and nectarine up front fade to a light, dry finish thanks to a hint of oak tannins from the year and a half it spent in barrels. Pair with seafood or lighter potato dishes, or just enjoy a glass under sunny weather!
Crowlers (Alcohol)
Festbier Crowler 32oz
AN IRREVERENT TAKE ON GERMAN-STYLE FESTBIER. AN INCREASED HOP PROFILE FEATURES A BLEND OF GERMAN AND AMERICAN HOPS. THE ATLAS FESTBIER IS LIGHTER IN BOTH COLOR AND BODY THAN MOST OKTOBERFEST BEERS, RESULTING IN A MORE DRINKABLE LAGER. SWEET BREAD NOTES FROM THE MALT, ORANGE BLOSSOM AROMAS FROM THE HOPS, AND A CLEAN YEAST PROFILE MAKE FOR A STEIN-WORTHY OKTOBERFEST BEER. 6.1% ABV
GFZPB Crowler 32oz
ABV 9.4% IBU 70 OG 19.8° Giant Flaming Zombie Polar Bear utilizes luscious citrus aromas created from a blend of Bravo, Mandarina Bavaria, Chinook, Centennial, and Cascade hops. A sturdy malt backbone balances the assertive hop bitterness and heavy citrus hop character, providing an overall flavor reminiscent of orange marmalade. The subtle heat on the finish reminds you that this animal sits at 9.4% ABV. Be careful when you poke the bear.
Half Street Hefeweizen Crowler 32oz
Atlas' delicious take on a Bavarian Hefeweizen. Notes of clove and bannana imparted by the yeast, medium body with mild sweetness. 5.3% ABV
Intergalactic Kegger Blonde Ale Crowler 32 oz
4.6% ABV, 25.5. IBU, 5.4 SRM, 10.9*P OG Bursting with tropical fruit aroma, Intergalactic Kegger is no ordinary blonde ale. Tons of ripe passionfruit and guava pour out of the glass with every drink. The flavor is truly out of this world! (No fruit was harmed in the making of this beer)
Levity White IPA 32 oz Crowler
5.3% ABV, 25.3 IBU, 4.2 SRM, 11.7*P OG A light bodied IPA made with Belgian yeast. Levity is a little hazy and effervescent, with notes of earthy lemongrass, rose bush, and just a hint of lemon. Finish out these hot summer months with a little bit of cold Levity!
Bullpen Pilsner Crowler 32oz
Brewed in partnership with our hometown World Champion team, Bullpen Pilsner features subtle floral and earthy hop notes paired with a clean finish. 4.7% ABV
Ponzi Crowler 32oz
ABV: 7.3% IBU: 62 OG: 16.5 A West Coast IPA hopped with criminal disregard. Featuring generous additions of Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, Mandarina and Amarillo hops, followed by hints of Munich malt, Ponzi’s aroma writes checks that its flavor cashes. If it seems too good to be true, you’re probably drinking Ponzi.
Dance of Days Crowler 32oz
A Pale Ale generously hopped with beautiful & bright Citra & Mosaic hops. We add wheat malt to the grain bill to give the beer a robust body & silky mouth feel that perfectly compliments the floral & citrus flavors. 5.7% ABV
Blood Orange Gose Crowler 32oz
Light bodied and effervescent; slightly sour and a touch saline; sweet orange aromas up front followed by faint notes of berry. 4.4% abv
District Common Crowler 32oz
Inspired by the beers that accompanied America’s westward expansion, District Common is fermented using lager yeast at temperatures common to ale fermentation. The result is a pale, well-balanced beer combining crisp lager character with fruity ale notes. 5.1% abv
Silent Neighbor Crowler 32oz
Made with generous portions of rye & blackstrap molasses. Silent Neighbor Stout is more than meets the eye. Named as an homage to our neighbors in the historic Mount Olivet Cemetery, this stout has a hearty richness shrouded in mystery. 6.7% abv
Atlantico Crowler 320z
Barrel-aged table beer 4.0% ABV, 0 IBU, 4 SRM, 8.5 OG Fruity and effervescent, Enemy Lions is a delightful all-day beer. Gooseberry, white wine grapes, and nectarine up front fade to a light, dry finish thanks to a hint of oak tannins from the year and a half it spent in barrels. Pair with seafood or lighter potato dishes, or just enjoy a glass under sunny weather!
Damn Good IPA Crowler 32oz
Featuring El Dorado and Ekuanot hops. Collab with Big Buns. 6.5% ABV
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Solar powered beer right from the source! Online orders taken 11am-9pm daily. Take-out orders available for pickup 11am-9pm, and later on Fri/Sat. Please have a valid drivers license showing you are 21+
1201 Half Street SE suite 120, Washington, DC 20003