Popular Items

Dinner For Two
Crispy Fried Chinese Eggplant (serves 1)
Parker House Rolls (serves 2)

Dinner for Two

Enjoy a 3 course menu for two prepared by Chef Matt Baker. Includes a starter, entree and dessert.

Dinner For Two

$110.00

Enjoy a 3-course prix fixe menu designed for two and prepared by Chef Matt Baker. Includes a starter, entree, and dessert.

Starters

Parker House Rolls (serves 2)

$21.00

Accompanied by House Whipped Butter, Seaweed Butter, White Bean Puree, Olive Tapenade.

Chef's Selection Charcuterie (serves 2)

$24.00

Chef's Selection of 3 house-made Charcuteries with Pickles, Grilled Bread, Pickled Mustard seeds and Cornichons

Osetra Caviar Package (serves 2)

Osetra Caviar Package (serves 2)

$125.00

Black Truffle Brioche, Traditional Accoutrement

Wagyu Beef Tartare (serves 1)

$24.00Out of stock

White Soy, Sushi Rice, Crispy Garlic, Nori

Chirashi Bowl (serves 1)

$20.00

Tuna, Hamachi, Sushi Rice, Soy Vinaigrette, Black Vinegar Aioli, Crispy Shallots and Garlic.

Grilled Halloumi (serves 1)

$26.00

Asparagus, Radish, Truffle Vinaigrette.

Crispy Fried Chinese Eggplant (serves 1)

$18.00

Herbs, Peanuts, Crispy Pigs Ear Salad, Gochujang

Entrees

Crispy Duck Confit Leg (serves 1)

$33.00

Pommes Puree, Wilted Mustard Greens, Cherry Jus

Dry Aged New York Strip (serves 1)

$58.00

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes, G-1 Sauce.

Fried Whole Snapper (serves 2)

$46.00

Creamy Grits, Southern Braised Kale, Chow Chow.

Grilled Wild King Salmon (serves 1)

$38.00

White Bean Puree, Crispy Greens, Olive Tapenade, Saffron Vinaigrette.

Short Rib Tagliatelle (serves 1)

$32.00

Morel Mushrooms, English Peas, White Wine Cream, Pecorino.

Grilled Lamb Loin (serves 1)

$40.00Out of stock

Toasted Rice, Potato and Chickpea Curry, Raita.

Desserts

Sweet Potato Cheesecake (serves 1)

$20.00

Sour Cream Chantilly, Sweet Potato Butter, Plum Compote, Sweet Potato Wafers

Chocolate Cremeux (serves 1)

$18.00

Vanilla Chantilly, Candied Cocoa Nibs.

Coconut Rice Pudding (serves 1)

$10.00

Pear Pineapple Jam, Poached Pear, Candied Pistachios **Gluten and Dairy Free

Mignardise (serves 2)

$18.00

Pastry Chef Aisha's selection of bite-sized sweets

Chef's Selection - 3 Piece Cheese

$22.00

Chef's Selection - 5 Piece Cheese

$36.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies (3 Count)

$9.00

Valrhona Guanaja and Bahibe Chocolate

Sorbet and Ice Cream Pint

$12.00

Choose from: Coconut Sorbet Calamansi Ice Cream Chocolate Marshmallow Ice Cream

Cocktails

Gravitas G&T Bottle Package

$75.00

A bottle of One Eight Distilling Untitled Gin No. 4 "Gravitas Gin" distilled with cinnamon basil from The Conservatory. Paired with 4 bottles of Fever Tree Aromatic Tonic and limes so you can re-create this signature cocktail at home.

Empress 75 Bottle Package (8 Cocktails + 2 Bottles)

$120.00

1 Bottle of Empress Gin + French 75 Cocktail Mix + Garnishes + 1 Bottle of Sparkling Wine.

One Eight Gravitas Gin Bottle

$55.00

Gravitas' own Gin is infused with Cinnamon Basil, Juniper, and other Classic Botanicals.

Wine

Cygnus | Brut Nature Reserva Cava | Penedes, SP | NV

Cygnus | Brut Nature Reserva Cava | Penedes, SP | NV

$30.00

Aromas of yellow apple, orange zest, peach and buttered toast are complemented by chalky mineral and floral nuances. Sappy and broad on the palate, offering pear nectar, lemon curd and honey flavors that tighten up slowly on the back half. A floral note emerges on the long, sappy finish, which shows good clarity and a repeating honey note.

Gosset | 'Grande Reserve' | Champagne, FR | NV

Gosset | 'Grande Reserve' | Champagne, FR | NV

$54.00

The Grand Reserve Brut is sourced from Aÿ, Bouzy, Ambonnay, Le Mesnil-sur-Oger, and Villers-Marmery, and blends 45/45/10 Chardonnay / Pinot Noir / Pinot Meunier.

Albert Bichot | Brut Rosé | Cremant de Bourgogne | FR | NV

Albert Bichot | Brut Rosé | Cremant de Bourgogne | FR | NV

$36.00

Fine, even bubbles. Berries (blackcurrant, raspberry) on the nose with a touch of citrus, followed by a delectable palate bursting with vivacity and freshness.

Solarce | Tempranillo Blend Rose | Rioja, SP | 2020

Solarce | Tempranillo Blend Rose | Rioja, SP | 2020

$28.00

It wraps around the mouth and is long and very persistent. Its fine acidity gives it a fresh mouth feel. A rosé wine which is really nice to drink, with plenty of flavour and vinosity.

Wine + | Riesling | Rhinehessen, DE | 2018

Wine + | Riesling | Rhinehessen, DE | 2018

$40.00
Jean-Marc Brocard | Chablis | Vieilles Vignes, FR | 2018

Jean-Marc Brocard | Chablis | Vieilles Vignes, FR | 2018

$52.00

Nose of anise, pink grapefruit, lemon, salt, persistent and crisp. The palate is balanced, beautiful energy.

De Lancelloti | Chardonnay ‘La Sorella’ | Oregona, USA, 2017

$60.00
De Lancellotti | 'La Sorella' Pinot Noir | Willamette, OR | 2020

De Lancellotti | 'La Sorella' Pinot Noir | Willamette, OR | 2020

$40.00

Light to Medium bodied Oregon Pinot Noir. This wine has notes of dark fruits, spice, and chocolate.

Jean-Michel Gerin | Syrah | Northern Rhone, FR, 2016

$40.00
Tornatore | Nerello Mascalese | Etna Rosso | Sicilia, IT | 2018

Tornatore | Nerello Mascalese | Etna Rosso | Sicilia, IT | 2018

$38.00

A blend of predominantly Nerello Mascalese and a small percentage of Nerello Cappuccio, this fragrant red opens with enticing scents of wild red bery, underbrush, blue flowers, Mediterranean scrub and a whiff of warm spices. The taut, polished palate boasts elegance and tension, delivering raspberry compote, strawberry, star anise and blood orange before a mineral, almost salty finish. Fine-grained tannins and bright acidity provide finesse and support.

Cepas Elegidas ‘Con Tacto’ | Malbec | Mendoza, AR | 2019

Cepas Elegidas ‘Con Tacto’ | Malbec | Mendoza, AR | 2019

$36.00

Lovely bright ruby red in appearance tinged with garnet. Intense on the nose, aromas of red fruits (raspberries and fresh blackberries) define the bouquet and leads into a crunchy, aromatic and rounded palate. A lovely, well-balanced wine that culminates in a refreshing and full-flavored finish with notes of licorice and spices.

Beer

Tucher Dunkles Hefewizen 4 pack

$26.00

Beverages

Coke 12 oz bottle

$4.00

Fever Tree Aromatic Tonic 6.8 oz bottle

$4.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer 6.8 oz bottle

$4.00

Fever Tree Indian Tonic 6.8 oz bottle

$4.00

Fever Tree Soda Water 6.8 oz bottle

$4.00

Sprite 8 oz bottle

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Gravitas image

