Cygnus | Brut Nature Reserva Cava | Penedes, SP | NV

$30.00

Aromas of yellow apple, orange zest, peach and buttered toast are complemented by chalky mineral and floral nuances. Sappy and broad on the palate, offering pear nectar, lemon curd and honey flavors that tighten up slowly on the back half. A floral note emerges on the long, sappy finish, which shows good clarity and a repeating honey note.