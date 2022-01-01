Aslin Beer Company Alexandria

I'm really into coffee. INDONESIA

figs ✢ burnt honey ✢ five spice Hi there & hello to our endearing coffee enthusiasts! The "I'm really into coffee series" is an ode to us, the cultured, educated, graceful, & elitist snobs. I say this as a fellow "enthusiast", but admittedly I like to think of myself as obsessive. The extraction is key here as I find certain flavors transform from honey to burnt honey to jaggery to figs all depending on the method & extraction. Please send a lil' feedback as I would love to see how this coffee transforms for you!