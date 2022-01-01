- Home
- /
- Alexandria
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Aslin Beer Company - Alexandria
Aslin Beer Company Alexandria
256 Reviews
$$
847 S Pickett St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
New This Week
Double Orange Starfish • DIPA • 4-pack
Not one, but DOUBLE the starfish. Double the dry hop with Citra & Galaxy. We’re getting delicious notes of candied oranges! • 8.5% ABV
Man Eating Toaster • IPA • 4-pack
When was the last time you dug into a delicious bowl of cinnamon toast crunch? What you lose in milk & the crunch, you gain in Citra & Mosaic, plus classic notes of cinnamon & vanilla. Come grab this Sunday morning cereal craving, perfectly re-imagined. 6.5% ABV
No Parking • IPA • 4-pack
Our collab with Sand City Brewery, this single IPA packs a big Citra & Idaho 7 punch and we'll let you park it while you enjoy. We're not big into rules. Legend has it, the name for this beer pays homage to a certain van at a certain brewery's anniversary party meeting a certain fate. It was theirs, at ours and it got towed way away. With the beer they'd brought for said anniversary party. 6%
LAGER
Old Town Lager • AMERICAN LAGER • 4-pack
Sometimes you gotta remember that it’s a marathon & not a sprint & you just need a workhorse of a beer that is built for crushing. And sometimes you just want a cold, refreshing beer without all the fuss. That’s why we made Old Town Lager. Old Town Lager is dangerously clean, crisp & with just a dash of floral hops. So whether you’ve got a day full of chores ahead of you or you’ve committed yourself to an afternoon of grilling & watching football, Old Town Lager is gonna get you thru it. Lager Then Life. • 4.0% ABV
Bird Leaf • Bohemian Pilsner • 4-pack
Bird Leaf, our Bohemian Pilsner makes its return today! Crazy thirst-quenching notes of lime zest, honey dew melon, cantaloupe, wildflower honey mixed with subtle spice are finished off with a satisfying water cracker-like finish. The kinda pils where you blink and the can is somehow mysteriously empty. With bright, light flavors that won't drag you down if you decide to pop one open at noon and don't want to fall asleep face-down in your yard before sunset. 4.7% ABV
Full Basic • DARK CZECH LAGER • 4-pack
Lovely roasted qualities, smooth caramel, and soft nuttiness. Hints of chocolate, hazelnut & a waffer-like flavor. This one is clean with light carb for a super smooth finish. 5% ABV
Much Ado • HELLES LAGER • 4-pack
Fermented in a horizontal tank, the unique yeast that's used to brew lagers is better able to work its magic from the bottom up. Refreshingly crisp & dry, with subtle lemon and caramel notes, this Helles Lager is set and ready for your midweek wind down! 4.5% ABV
Czarface • LAGER • 4-pack
Czarface is a traditional light american lager. Clean, crisp, and as refreshing as can be. 4% ABV
Radler • 4-pack
What’s a Radler, you may ask? A little bit o’ lager (we used our classic Old Town Lager for this one) + Grapefruit juice or soda = A super satisfying sweet-tart flavor Perfect for backyard shenanigans, a post hike treat or really any other time you choose to enjoy it...We trust you. 2.5%
HEFEWEIZEN
No Backsies • HEFEWEIZEN • 4-pack
This golden wheat beer gives well balanced notes of clove and banana and was brewed according to century old German brewing techniques. • 5.5% ABV
Earth Daze • HEFEWEIZEN • 4-pack
Our collaboration beer with Clean Fairfax, & also just in time for 🌏 EARTH DAZE 🌍, our event this Sunday 4/24!! Earth Daze is a hefeweizen with a toasted coconut twist and hits just right! With balanced notes of bubblegum, clove and banana, the addition of coconut just seals the deal on this unique twist of a traditional German favorite. A portion of proceeds will go towards the environmental projects of Clean Fairfax! • 5.5% ABV
IPA
Man Eating Toaster • IPA • 4-pack
When was the last time you dug into a delicious bowl of cinnamon toast crunch? What you lose in milk & the crunch, you gain in Citra & Mosaic, plus classic notes of cinnamon & vanilla. Come grab this Sunday morning cereal craving, perfectly re-imagined. 6.5% ABV
No Parking • IPA • 4-pack
Our collab with Sand City Brewery, this single IPA packs a big Citra & Idaho 7 punch and we'll let you park it while you enjoy. We're not big into rules. Legend has it, the name for this beer pays homage to a certain van at a certain brewery's anniversary party meeting a certain fate. It was theirs, at ours and it got towed way away. With the beer they'd brought for said anniversary party. 6%
Power Moves • IPA • 4-pack
Power Moves IPA is a lower ABV juice bomb. We absolutely fell in love with this beer and decided it need to be available everywhere, all the time! Power Moves is a crushable IPA that delivers huge notes of citrus and tropical fruit. This is an IPA with Chinook, Simcoe, Citra & Mosaic. Dank, easy drinking, & just what you need! • 5.5% ABV
West Coast Bringing Sexy Back • IPA • 4-pack
One of our first West Coast variations on the theme of our fan faves. Brewed with our house yeast, like its predecessor Bringing Extra Sexy Back, which produces big peach and mango esters. A double dry-hop of Mosaic drives home notes of berries, stone fruit and hint of orange. All rounded out by the clear and slight bitterness that's typical of the West Coast brews. Dank, resinous and fruity. 6.4% ABV
Orange Starfish • IPA • 4-pack
Our easy drinking IPA hopped with Galaxy & Citra. Fruit-packed aroma with flavors of citrus, orange, pineapple, & grapefruit, this is one of our favorites! With a juiciness and smoothness that is guaranteed to win you over. . 5.7% ABV
Cortes And His Men • IPA • 4-pack
A classic around these parts, this IPA is hopped with Citra, El Dorado and Chinook. All fall in line to give it its signature pine notes, gentle bitterness, and a touch of sweet pineapple rounded out by a soft, pillowy mouthfeel. 7% ABV
Blue Starfish • IPA • 4-pack
Blue Starfish is our freshest addition to the Starfish series. For this iteration of the classic easy drinking IPA, we substituted a portion of the Citra and Galaxy hops for a healthy dash of Sabro. Blue Starfish adds a distinct citrus zest and coconut flavor to the typical orange, pineapple, & grapefruit. Juicy, smooth & guaranteed to win you over. 5.7% ABV
West Coast Orange Starfish • IPA • 4-pack
A gnarly twist on our Orange Starfish, this one boasts the well-loved, fruit-packed aroma & flavors of citrus, orange, pineapple, & grapefruit. Still brewed with Citra & Galaxy, this variation is a bit lighter in color & a tad more bitter, paying homage to those West Coast bois. 5.7% ABV
Grovestand • IPA • 4-pack
Boasting serious creamsicle vibes, this one’s the perfect escape for a scorching day. Citra & Mosaic hops with oranges & vanilla give this IPA strong notes of juicy orange & a creamy, smooth milkshake mouthfeel. 🍊 . 6.5% ABV
Astro Zombie • IPA • 4-pack
This could be your last beer before you turn into a brain-slurping zombie. You never know. This IPA is generously dry-hopped with Galaxy & Amarillo. We get huge flavors of mango, pineapple, pine, & world destruction. • 6.7% ABV
Yellow Starfish • IPA • 4-pack
The newest in our starfish series, this one's got the same base as our OG recipe with a little spin. Bru-1 hops bring in a bit more citrus to mingle with Citra and a touch of pine to balance it all out. 5.7%
Velocirabbit • IPA • 4-pack
Velocirabbit, the little brother to Laser Raptors makes it’s return. Using the same amounts of Mosaic, Simcoe and Chinook as it’s older sibling, this beer has a powerful berry aroma and satisfying pine note. The oats and wheat maintain the creamy mouthfeel that Laser Raptors is known for, with a lower ABV and crispy break. 5.5% ABV
DIPA
Double Orange Starfish • DIPA • 4-pack
Not one, but DOUBLE the starfish. Double the dry hop with Citra & Galaxy. We’re getting delicious notes of candied oranges! • 8.5% ABV
Stellar Parallax • DIPA • 4-pack
This one's been away for far too long. One of our OG brews, a double that's been dry-hopped with Galaxy, Simcoe and Mosaic. The visceral aroma that greets you gives a preview of its seriously juicy dankness. Notes of pineapple, smooth mango, sweet summer berries and a hint of pine round this one out. 8.3%
Double Blasticity • DIPA • 4-pack
our collab with @levantebrewing out of West Chester, PA, releases tomorrow. We brewed this DIPA with *just the right amount* of Nelson, Strata and Citra, and it pays off big time. Huge blasts of mango, melon and white grape with a healthy dose of dankness, this one's a solid mid-week pick me up. 8.4%
Mind the Hop • DIPA • 4-pack
One of the first beers we ever made and it is one of our favorites. This is a Double India Pale Ale with Citra. On first taste you will get a citrus fruit salad followed by some dankness and light bitterness to round the flavor out. 9.4%
Master of Oranges • DIPA • 4-pack
Master of Oranges is the master of citrus. An epic union of Master of Karate & Double Orange Starfish has brought forth a DIPA with mesmerizing layers of juicy orange, sweet tropical fruit, & refreshing citrus. An epic dry-hop of Galaxy, Mosaic, Citra & Amarillo introduced in this hazy brew give it a delicious candied orange flavor. 🍊 8.4%
Double Infrared Starfish • DIPA • 4-pack
A new spin on our classic recipe, Infrared Starfish features Nectaron, the little sister to Waimea hops. Add in some Citra and Galaxy and you get huge notes of juicy pineapple, peach, nectarine, lime and tropical passionfruit. 8.3% ABV
Math Mode • DIPA • 4-pack
We made Math Mode with our friends at @oozlefinchbeers out of Fort Monroe, VA and it's clockin' in as the perfect addition to your midweek lineup. A West Coast DIPA, yeah, really, it'll have you reaching for another one before you know it. Citra, Chinook and Sabro bring ripe, dank notes of tropical guava, hints of coconut and citrus zest. This one's got a bit more of a bite to it than a West Coast IPA, with the same clear, crispness you know and love. 8.4%
Johann Buys a Broat • DIPA • 4-pack
Johann has made his triumphant return! This time in his very own broat. Johann Buys a Broat is a DIPA fermented on our house yeast, which produces peach & mango esters. Solely hopped with Citra & later fermented on pineapple & mandarin orange & some vanilla to be safe, Johann-a probably pick up a few of these before they’re gone! 9.4% ABV
Just Ad-Lib It • DIPA • 4-pack
Just Ad Lib It. Our collab with @cushwabrewingco and some solid life advice. This DIPA is a big ol’ can of summer. Citra, Mosaic, Bru-1 and Nectaron boldly go where, well… where we put our beer. 8.4% Cans. It’s in cans and on tap and we want you to have it. So come have it.
TRIPLE IPA
Jenerik • TIPA • 4-pack
Don't let the name fool you - this heavy hitter is not to be truffled with. Triple dry-hopped with solely Citra, this one's basic, in the best way. It's pleasantly boozy with huge citrus flavor and a smooth mouthfeel. 13% ABV
Unicorn Vomit • TIPA • 4-pack
Unicorn Vomit is a Triple IPA dry hopped with Mosaic, Simcoe, & Citra then conditioned on hundreds of pounds of watermelon. Pleasant notes of the remaining rays of summertime and a super smooth mouthfeel round out this heavy hitter. 12.8%
SOUR
Volcano Sauce • SOUR ALE • 4-pack
A fruity favorite, Volcano Sauce is back! Each sip of this smooth, satisfying sour ale is packed with blueberry & blackberry. Milk sugar & vanilla bring in bursts of creamsicle smoothness. Enjoy this tart, crisp classic while it lasts!
Corvette Steve • SOUR ALE • 4-pack
Corvette Steve drops the top and peels out of the parking for a joyride of flavors. Blackberry, Strawberry, Banana, Marshmallow & Vanilla flavors highlight the amazing crushability of this Sour Ale. 6%
Berliner Weisse: Mango/Passionfruit • SOUR ALE • 4-pack
We brewed this tart, German-style wheat beer with some sweet, sweet fruits to give it all the right notes of a refreshing, Aslin-approved, sour. It's an easy drinking, low-ABV option to match the crisp fall days rolling in. 3.5%
Jamm'rs: Mango/Passionfruit/Banana • SMOOTHIE SOUR • 4-pack
This one's been Jamm'd. With fruit. A lot of fruit. Our brand spanking new Smoothie-style Sour Ale is packed with tons of fresh mango, passionfruit and banana. Clocking in at 8%, it's one serious smoothie.
Gakozing! • IPA • 4-pack
We added over 50 lbs (about the weight of a 5th grader) of these @albanesecandy gummy dudes to the boil & then let it brew! And oh did it work out! This beer has huge notes of fresh strawberry up front with a refreshing sweet/tart combo, finishing with that all too familiar gummy bear taste. 6.5%
Promotion • SOUR ALE • 4-pack
Today we are releasing a fresh batch of our sour ale Promotion! We used a unique blend of dragon fruit, peach, pineapple & passionfruit to craft this pleasantly-puckery concoction. 6.5% ABV $16//4pack
APizza! • SOUR ALE • 4-pack
Apizza is back! This Sour Ale is packed with watermelon, raspberry, blackberry, mint, toasted coconut, & milk sugar. Watermelon & mint make for incredible refreshing, thirst quenching flavor, while the raspberry & blackberry bring in that fruity tartness. Rounded out with toasted coconut & milk sugar for a smoooooth, smoothie-like mouthfeel... 6.0% ABV
STOUT
VIBEZ
BOTTLES
Shaw • Double Barrel-Aged Barleywine • 500mL Bottle
**LIMIT 3 BOTTLES PER PERSON** Barleywine aged in Heaven Hill and Four Roses barrels for 16 months and then transferred to Laird's Apple Brandy barrels for 12 months. Notes of caramel, apple cinnamon muffin, toffee, and vanilla. 14% ABV **ORDERS WILL BE HELD FOR 7 DAYS, THEN RE-STOCKED WITHOUT REFUND** **ORDERS OVER THE STATED LIMIT WILL BE REFUNDED**
Columbia Heights • Double Barrel-Aged Barleywine • 500mL Bottle
**LIMIT 3 BOTTLES PER PERSON** Barleywine aged in Four Roses and New Riff Bourbon Barrels for 16 months and then transferred to Peerless Rye Bourbon barrels for 12 months. Notes of vanilla bean spiced coffee cake, toffee, coconut and caramel. 14.25% ABV **ORDERS WILL BE HELD FOR 7 DAYS, THEN RE-STOCKED WITHOUT REFUND** **ORDERS OVER THE STATED LIMIT WILL BE REFUNDED**
U-Street • Double Barrel-Aged Barleywine • 500mL Bottle
Barleywine aged in Heaven Hill barrels for 16 months and then transferred to Weller barrels for 12 months. Notes of butterscotch, bourbon, toffee and vanilla. 15.75% ABV **ORDERS WILL BE HELD FOR 7 DAYS, THEN RE-STOCKED WITHOUT REFUND**
Munich • Barrel-Aged Dopplebock • 500mL Bottle
A Dopplebock aged in Weller Bourbon Barrels. That Shiz Slaps, but make it barrel aged. A lighter body with luscious notes of caramel, toffee and vanilla. 8.4% ABV
Helsinki • Barrel-Aged Baltic Porter • 500mL Bottle
AKA Saule, our Baltic Porter took a 14 month nap in some Four Roses Bourbon Barrels. Rich notes of milk chocolate, bourbon, oak and vanilla. 9.1% ABV
Dry-Hopped Peccavi • Gose • 750mL Bottle
Spring’s here and so’s the gose! Peccavi is back, this time in delectably, dry-hopped fashion. Cardinal, a newer hop out of Slovenia brings out notes of citrus, gooseberry and pineapple in each glass. Pair this one with chicken, fish, roasted veg or just some long awaited sunshine. 4.5%
Peccavi: Blueberry • GOSE • 500mL Bottle
This gose has big blueberry jam notes that are amplified by a touch of sea salt. It’s highly effervescent and boasts a sour tang mid-palate and through the finish. On the nose, there’s fresh blueberries, massive floral notes and a very slight dank from our mixed foeder culture. 4.5%
Afton • Wheat Wine • 500mL Bottle
Wheat wine aged in Wild Turkey barrels for 22 months 12.75% ABV **ORDERS WILL BE HELD FOR 7 DAYS, THEN RE-STOCKED WITHOUT REFUND**
Fernie • Wheat Wine • 500mL Bottle
Wheat wine aged in Wild Turkey barrels for 22 months. Conditioned on vanilla and Aslin Coffee, "Yes, Have some"! 12.75% ABV **ORDERS WILL BE HELD FOR 7 DAYS, THEN RE-STOCKED WITHOUT REFUND**
T-Shirts
Aslin Slime: Black/Glow
Aslin Slime: Magenta/Glow
Power Moves: Black
Power Moves: Navy
Volcano Sauce: Red
Volcano Sauce: Royal Blue
Mind The Hop: Black
Beer Drinking Is Not A Crime: Poppy Red
Beer Drinking Is Not A Crime: Storm
Summer Utility: Purple
Summer Utility: Columbia Blue
Summer Utility: Mint
Alexandria Neon: Black
Spring Utility: Red
Spring Utility: Pale Blue
Spring Utility: Heather Grey
No Backsies: Yellow
Laser Raptors: White
Laser Raptors Long Sleeve: White
Snow Daze Long Sleeve: Grey
VIBEZ: White
Sweatshirts/Jackets
Glassware
Baby Shark Glass
No Backsies Glass
Stacks Becher: Hot Pink
Stacks Becher: Purple
Stack Becher: Blue
Stacks Becher: Red
Stacks Becher: Green
Belgian Tulip: White
Belgian Tulip: Gold
Snow Daze Camping Mug: Navy
6th Anniversary Tumbler
Can Taster: Green
Can Taster: Pink
Alexandria Neon Tumbler
Goblet: Naughty Script
Stemless Hop Bomb
Fruhlingsfest: Tankard
Frankfurter Stein
Hats
Trucker Stacks: Royal/Black
Trucker Stacks: White/Black
Trucker Stacks: Red
Aslin Dad Hat: Purple/Mint
Aslin Dad Hat: Blue/Pink
Aslin Dad Hat: Charcoal/Black
Aslin Checkered
Starfish Dad Hat: Navy
Starfish Dad Hat: Light Blue
Aslin Premium Wool: Grey
Waffle Knit Beanie: Slate Blue
Waffle Knit Beanie: Coral
Waffle Knit Beanie: Maroon
Waffle Knit Beanie: Sand
Pom Beanie: Black/Grey
Koozies
Stickers
Aslin Tab Window Decal
Neutrino
Velocirabbit
Mind The Hop
Bringing Extra Sexy Back
Nuances
Beer Drinking Is Not A Crime: Red
Aslin Freeze
Alexandria Neon
Stacks: Cyan
Stacks: Magenta
Stacks: Yellow
VIBEZ Foil: Pink
VIBEZ Foil: Blue
VIBEZ Foil: Yellow
Snow Daze
OKT Flag
Pins/Patches
Accessories
COFFEE
Can I top you off? TANZANIA & COSTA RICA
salted caramel ✢ pecans ✢ vanilla sundae cone Our "Can I top you off" series speaks to our dark roast lovers. This unique blend of peaberries & a naturally processed Costa Rican blend is just right for a smooth cup in the morning. This blend has natural creaminess & sweetness that requires no additions or subtractions.
I'll have another. GUATEMALA & KENYA
strawberry leather ✢ milk chocolate ✢ mushy peaches The "I'll have another" series is our most versatile blend as it can be had as a plain drip, pour over, & (especially) cold brew. This blend is mostly from Guatemala providing most of the flavors while the bit from Kenya gives a more complex body yet smoothing out the mouthfeel. Have fun with this blend by trying it in all it's iterations & let us know which you loved the mo
Going to be a long one. TANZANIA
creamy ganache ✢ red plums ✢ apricots Our darkest roast, "Going to be a long one" is our Espresso blend. This espresso roast extracts so creamy! AND by using peaberries, we are able to maintain some beautiful fruit without roasting it away as well. Developing this espresso took a bit more math I'll admit, but it was well worth it. To slightly explain, the peaberries get blasted with a higher temperature since these little guys are so dense, then lowered to even out the developing.
I'm really into coffee. INDONESIA
figs ✢ burnt honey ✢ five spice Hi there & hello to our endearing coffee enthusiasts! The "I'm really into coffee series" is an ode to us, the cultured, educated, graceful, & elitist snobs. I say this as a fellow "enthusiast", but admittedly I like to think of myself as obsessive. The extraction is key here as I find certain flavors transform from honey to burnt honey to jaggery to figs all depending on the method & extraction. Please send a lil' feedback as I would love to see how this coffee transforms for you!
Salutations. ETHIOPIA
blueberries ✢ sourdough scones ✢ demerara Our "Salutations" series salutes our heavily caffeinated light roast fans. This bright & light roast provides a softer tang & juicy fruit forward.
Takin' it easy, huh? DECAF ETHIOPIA
brownies ✢ red apple skins ✢ walnuts The "Takin' it easy, huh" is for those of us who need a break, a pick me up if you will...but not too up, if you know what I mean?
Yes, have some. MEXICO
apricots ✢ yellow cherry ✢ honey nut cereal Our "Yes, have some" series is meant for multiple refills. Of course, you can have a cup. Have some? Have another. Our medium bodied coffee is a perfect drip to have early morning, mid-afternoon, or to wind down with a dessert.
Innermost Bean
Washed Vietnam Dark Roast
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Taproom Hours M-Th • 11-10pm F-Sat • 11-11pm Sun • 11-8pm Come in & enjoy!
847 S Pickett St, Alexandria, VA 22304