Brewpubs & Breweries

Aslin Beer Company Alexandria

256 Reviews

$$

847 S Pickett St

Alexandria, VA 22304

Johann Buys a Broat • DIPA • 4-pack
Master of Oranges • DIPA • 4-pack
Mind the Hop • DIPA • 4-pack

New This Week

A new spin on our classic recipe, Infrared Starfish features Nectaron, the little sister to Waimea hops. Add in some Citra and Galaxy and you get huge notes of juicy pineapple, peach, nectarine, lime and tropical passionfruit. 8.3%
Double Orange Starfish • DIPA • 4-pack
$20.00

Double Orange Starfish • DIPA • 4-pack

$20.00

Not one, but DOUBLE the starfish. Double the dry hop with Citra & Galaxy. We’re getting delicious notes of candied oranges! • 8.5% ABV

Man Eating Toaster • IPA • 4-pack
$16.00

Man Eating Toaster • IPA • 4-pack

$16.00

When was the last time you dug into a delicious bowl of cinnamon toast crunch? What you lose in milk & the crunch, you gain in Citra & Mosaic, plus classic notes of cinnamon & vanilla. Come grab this ‪Sunday morning‬ cereal craving, perfectly re-imagined. 6.5% ABV

No Parking • IPA • 4-pack
$16.00

No Parking • IPA • 4-pack

$16.00

Our collab with Sand City Brewery, this single IPA packs a big Citra & Idaho 7 punch and we'll let you park it while you enjoy. We're not big into rules. Legend has it, the name for this beer pays homage to a certain van at a certain brewery's anniversary party meeting a certain fate. It was theirs, at ours and it got towed way away. With the beer they'd brought for said anniversary party. 6%

LAGER

Old Town Lager • AMERICAN LAGER • 4-pack
$8.99

Old Town Lager • AMERICAN LAGER • 4-pack

$8.99

Sometimes you gotta remember that it’s a marathon & not a sprint & you just need a workhorse of a beer that is built for crushing. And sometimes you just want a cold, refreshing beer without all the fuss. That’s why we made Old Town Lager. Old Town Lager is dangerously clean, crisp & with just a dash of floral hops. So whether you’ve got a day full of chores ahead of you or you’ve committed yourself to an afternoon of grilling & watching football, Old Town Lager is gonna get you thru it. Lager Then Life. • 4.0% ABV

Bird Leaf • Bohemian Pilsner • 4-pack
$11.00

Bird Leaf • Bohemian Pilsner • 4-pack

$11.00

Bird Leaf, our Bohemian Pilsner makes its return today! Crazy thirst-quenching notes of lime zest, honey dew melon, cantaloupe, wildflower honey mixed with subtle spice are finished off with a satisfying water cracker-like finish. The kinda pils where you blink and the can is somehow mysteriously empty. With bright, light flavors that won't drag you down if you decide to pop one open ‪at noon‬ and don't want to fall asleep face-down in your yard before sunset. 4.7% ABV

Full Basic • DARK CZECH LAGER • 4-pack
$11.00

Full Basic • DARK CZECH LAGER • 4-pack

$11.00

Lovely roasted qualities, smooth caramel, and soft nuttiness. Hints of chocolate, hazelnut & a waffer-like flavor. This one is clean with light carb for a super smooth finish. 5% ABV

Much Ado • HELLES LAGER • 4-pack
$11.00

Much Ado • HELLES LAGER • 4-pack

$11.00

Fermented in a horizontal tank, the unique yeast that's used to brew lagers is better able to work its magic from the bottom up. Refreshingly crisp & dry, with subtle lemon and caramel notes, this Helles Lager is set and ready for your midweek wind down! 4.5% ABV

Czarface • LAGER • 4-pack
$11.00

Czarface • LAGER • 4-pack

$11.00

Czarface is a traditional light american lager. Clean, crisp, and as refreshing as can be. 4% ABV

Radler • 4-pack
$11.00

Radler • 4-pack

$11.00

What’s a Radler, you may ask? A little bit o’ lager (we used our classic Old Town Lager for this one) + Grapefruit juice or soda = A super satisfying sweet-tart flavor Perfect for backyard shenanigans, a post hike treat or really any other time you choose to enjoy it...We trust you. 2.5%

HEFEWEIZEN

No Backsies • HEFEWEIZEN • 4-pack
$11.00

No Backsies • HEFEWEIZEN • 4-pack

$11.00

This golden wheat beer gives well balanced notes of clove and banana and was brewed according to century old German brewing techniques. • 5.5% ABV

Earth Daze • HEFEWEIZEN • 4-pack
$11.00

Earth Daze • HEFEWEIZEN • 4-pack

$11.00

Our collaboration beer with Clean Fairfax, & also just in time for 🌏 EARTH DAZE 🌍, our event this Sunday 4/24!! Earth Daze is a hefeweizen with a toasted coconut twist and hits just right! With balanced notes of bubblegum, clove and banana, the addition of coconut just seals the deal on this unique twist of a traditional German favorite. A portion of proceeds will go towards the environmental projects of Clean Fairfax! • 5.5% ABV

IPA

Man Eating Toaster • IPA • 4-pack
$16.00

Man Eating Toaster • IPA • 4-pack

$16.00

When was the last time you dug into a delicious bowl of cinnamon toast crunch? What you lose in milk & the crunch, you gain in Citra & Mosaic, plus classic notes of cinnamon & vanilla. Come grab this ‪Sunday morning‬ cereal craving, perfectly re-imagined. 6.5% ABV

No Parking • IPA • 4-pack
$16.00

No Parking • IPA • 4-pack

$16.00

Our collab with Sand City Brewery, this single IPA packs a big Citra & Idaho 7 punch and we'll let you park it while you enjoy. We're not big into rules. Legend has it, the name for this beer pays homage to a certain van at a certain brewery's anniversary party meeting a certain fate. It was theirs, at ours and it got towed way away. With the beer they'd brought for said anniversary party. 6%

Power Moves • IPA • 4-pack
$13.00

Power Moves • IPA • 4-pack

$13.00

Power Moves IPA is a lower ABV juice bomb. We absolutely fell in love with this beer and decided it need to be available everywhere, all the time! Power Moves is a crushable IPA that delivers huge notes of citrus and tropical fruit. This is an IPA with Chinook, Simcoe, Citra & Mosaic. Dank, easy drinking, & just what you need! • 5.5% ABV

West Coast Bringing Sexy Back • IPA • 4-pack
$13.00

West Coast Bringing Sexy Back • IPA • 4-pack

$13.00

One of our first West Coast variations on the theme of our fan faves. Brewed with our house yeast, like its predecessor Bringing Extra Sexy Back, which produces big peach and mango esters. A double dry-hop of Mosaic drives home notes of berries, stone fruit and hint of orange. All rounded out by the clear and slight bitterness that's typical of the West Coast brews. Dank, resinous and fruity. 6.4% ABV

Orange Starfish • IPA • 4-pack
$16.00

Orange Starfish • IPA • 4-pack

$16.00

Our easy drinking IPA hopped with Galaxy & Citra. Fruit-packed aroma with flavors of citrus, orange, pineapple, & grapefruit, this is one of our favorites! With a juiciness and smoothness that is guaranteed to win you over. . 5.7% ABV

Cortes And His Men • IPA • 4-pack
$13.00

Cortes And His Men • IPA • 4-pack

$13.00

A classic around these parts, this IPA is hopped with Citra, El Dorado and Chinook. All fall in line to give it its signature pine notes, gentle bitterness, and a touch of sweet pineapple rounded out by a soft, pillowy mouthfeel. 7% ABV

Blue Starfish • IPA • 4-pack
$16.00

Blue Starfish • IPA • 4-pack

$16.00

Blue Starfish is our freshest addition to the Starfish series. For this iteration of the classic easy drinking IPA, we substituted a portion of the Citra and Galaxy hops for a healthy dash of Sabro. Blue Starfish adds a distinct citrus zest and coconut flavor to the typical orange, pineapple, & grapefruit. Juicy, smooth & guaranteed to win you over. 5.7% ABV

West Coast Orange Starfish • IPA • 4-pack
$16.00

West Coast Orange Starfish • IPA • 4-pack

$16.00

A gnarly twist on our Orange Starfish, this one boasts the well-loved, fruit-packed aroma & flavors of citrus, orange, pineapple, & grapefruit. Still brewed with Citra & Galaxy, this variation is a bit lighter in color & a tad more bitter, paying homage to those West Coast bois. 5.7% ABV

Grovestand • IPA • 4-pack

Grovestand • IPA • 4-pack

$16.00Out of stock

Boasting serious creamsicle vibes, this one’s the perfect escape for a scorching day. Citra & Mosaic hops with oranges & vanilla give this IPA strong notes of juicy orange & a creamy, smooth milkshake mouthfeel. 🍊 . 6.5% ABV

Astro Zombie • IPA • 4-pack
$16.00

Astro Zombie • IPA • 4-pack

$16.00

This could be your last beer before you turn into a brain-slurping zombie. You never know. This IPA is generously dry-hopped with Galaxy & Amarillo. We get huge flavors of mango, pineapple, pine, & world destruction. • 6.7% ABV

Yellow Starfish • IPA • 4-pack
$16.00

Yellow Starfish • IPA • 4-pack

$16.00

The newest in our starfish series, this one's got the same base as our OG recipe with a little spin. Bru-1 hops bring in a bit more citrus to mingle with Citra and a touch of pine to balance it all out. 5.7%

Velocirabbit • IPA • 4-pack
$13.00

Velocirabbit • IPA • 4-pack

$13.00

Velocirabbit, the little brother to Laser Raptors makes it’s return. Using the same amounts of Mosaic, Simcoe and Chinook as it’s older sibling, this beer has a powerful berry aroma and satisfying pine note. The oats and wheat maintain the creamy mouthfeel that Laser Raptors is known for, with a lower ABV and crispy break. 5.5% ABV

DIPA

Double Orange Starfish • DIPA • 4-pack
$20.00

Double Orange Starfish • DIPA • 4-pack

$20.00

Not one, but DOUBLE the starfish. Double the dry hop with Citra & Galaxy. We’re getting delicious notes of candied oranges! • 8.5% ABV

Stellar Parallax • DIPA • 4-pack
$20.00

Stellar Parallax • DIPA • 4-pack

$20.00

This one's been away for far too long. One of our OG brews, a double that's been dry-hopped with Galaxy, Simcoe and Mosaic. The visceral aroma that greets you gives a preview of its seriously juicy dankness. Notes of pineapple, smooth mango, sweet summer berries and a hint of pine round this one out. 8.3%

Double Blasticity • DIPA • 4-pack
$20.00

Double Blasticity • DIPA • 4-pack

$20.00

our collab with @levantebrewing out of West Chester, PA, releases tomorrow. We brewed this DIPA with *just the right amount* of Nelson, Strata and Citra, and it pays off big time. Huge blasts of mango, melon and white grape with a healthy dose of dankness, this one's a solid mid-week pick me up. 8.4%

Mind the Hop • DIPA • 4-pack
$16.00

Mind the Hop • DIPA • 4-pack

$16.00

One of the first beers we ever made and it is one of our favorites. This is a Double India Pale Ale with Citra. On first taste you will get a citrus fruit salad followed by some dankness and light bitterness to round the flavor out. 9.4%

Master of Oranges • DIPA • 4-pack
$20.00

Master of Oranges • DIPA • 4-pack

$20.00

Master of Oranges is the master of citrus. An epic union of Master of Karate & Double Orange Starfish has brought forth a DIPA with mesmerizing layers of juicy orange, sweet tropical fruit, & refreshing citrus. An epic dry-hop of Galaxy, Mosaic, Citra & Amarillo introduced in this hazy brew give it a delicious candied orange flavor. 🍊 8.4%

Double Infrared Starfish • DIPA • 4-pack
$20.00

Double Infrared Starfish • DIPA • 4-pack

$20.00

A new spin on our classic recipe, Infrared Starfish features Nectaron, the little sister to Waimea hops. Add in some Citra and Galaxy and you get huge notes of juicy pineapple, peach, nectarine, lime and tropical passionfruit. 8.3% ABV

Math Mode • DIPA • 4-pack
$20.00

Math Mode • DIPA • 4-pack

$20.00

We made Math Mode with our friends at @oozlefinchbeers out of Fort Monroe, VA and it's clockin' in as the perfect addition to your midweek lineup. A West Coast DIPA, yeah, really, it'll have you reaching for another one before you know it. Citra, Chinook and Sabro bring ripe, dank notes of tropical guava, hints of coconut and citrus zest. This one's got a bit more of a bite to it than a West Coast IPA, with the same clear, crispness you know and love. 8.4%

Johann Buys a Broat • DIPA • 4-pack
$20.00

Johann Buys a Broat • DIPA • 4-pack

$20.00

Johann has made his triumphant return! This time in his very own broat. Johann Buys a Broat is a DIPA fermented on our house yeast, which produces peach & mango esters. Solely hopped with Citra & later fermented on pineapple & mandarin orange & some vanilla to be safe, Johann-a probably pick up a few of these before they’re gone! 9.4% ABV

Just Ad-Lib It • DIPA • 4-pack
$20.00

Just Ad-Lib It • DIPA • 4-pack

$20.00

Just Ad Lib It. Our collab with @cushwabrewingco and some solid life advice. This DIPA is a big ol’ can of summer. Citra, Mosaic, Bru-1 and Nectaron boldly go where, well… where we put our beer. 8.4% Cans. It’s in cans and on tap and we want you to have it. So come have it.

TRIPLE IPA

Jenerik • TIPA • 4-pack
$20.00

Jenerik • TIPA • 4-pack

$20.00

Don't let the name fool you - this heavy hitter is not to be truffled with. Triple dry-hopped with solely Citra, this one's basic, in the best way. It's pleasantly boozy with huge citrus flavor and a smooth mouthfeel. 13% ABV

Unicorn Vomit • TIPA • 4-pack
$20.00

Unicorn Vomit • TIPA • 4-pack

$20.00

Unicorn Vomit is a Triple IPA dry hopped with Mosaic, Simcoe, & Citra then conditioned on hundreds of pounds of watermelon. Pleasant notes of the remaining rays of summertime and a super smooth mouthfeel round out this heavy hitter. 12.8%

SOUR

Volcano Sauce • SOUR ALE • 4-pack
$16.00

Volcano Sauce • SOUR ALE • 4-pack

$16.00

A fruity favorite, Volcano Sauce is back! Each sip of this smooth, satisfying sour ale is packed with blueberry & blackberry. Milk sugar & vanilla bring in bursts of creamsicle smoothness. Enjoy this tart, crisp classic while it lasts!

Corvette Steve • SOUR ALE • 4-pack
$16.00

Corvette Steve • SOUR ALE • 4-pack

$16.00

Corvette Steve drops the top and peels out of the parking for a joyride of flavors. Blackberry, Strawberry, Banana, Marshmallow & Vanilla flavors highlight the amazing crushability of this Sour Ale. 6%

Berliner Weisse: Mango/Passionfruit • SOUR ALE • 4-pack
$16.00

Berliner Weisse: Mango/Passionfruit • SOUR ALE • 4-pack

$16.00

We brewed this tart, German-style wheat beer with some sweet, sweet fruits to give it all the right notes of a refreshing, Aslin-approved, sour. It's an easy drinking, low-ABV option to match the crisp fall days rolling in. 3.5%

Jamm'rs: Mango/Passionfruit/Banana • SMOOTHIE SOUR • 4-pack
$24.00

Jamm'rs: Mango/Passionfruit/Banana • SMOOTHIE SOUR • 4-pack

$24.00

This one's been Jamm'd. With fruit. A lot of fruit. Our brand spanking new Smoothie-style Sour Ale is packed with tons of fresh mango, passionfruit and banana. Clocking in at 8%, it's one serious smoothie.

Gakozing! • IPA • 4-pack
$16.00

Gakozing! • IPA • 4-pack

$16.00

We added over 50 lbs (about the weight of a 5th grader) of these @albanesecandy gummy dudes to the boil & then let it brew! And oh did it work out! This beer has huge notes of fresh strawberry up front with a refreshing sweet/tart combo, finishing with that all too familiar gummy bear taste. 6.5%

Promotion • SOUR ALE • 4-pack
$16.00

Promotion • SOUR ALE • 4-pack

$16.00

Today we are releasing a fresh batch of our sour ale Promotion! We used a unique blend of dragon fruit, peach, pineapple & passionfruit to craft this pleasantly-puckery concoction. 6.5% ABV $16//4pack

APizza! • SOUR ALE • 4-pack
$16.00

APizza! • SOUR ALE • 4-pack

$16.00

Apizza is back! This Sour Ale is packed with watermelon, raspberry, blackberry, mint, toasted coconut, & milk sugar. Watermelon & mint make for incredible refreshing, thirst quenching flavor, while the raspberry & blackberry bring in that fruity tartness. Rounded out with toasted coconut & milk sugar for a smoooooth, smoothie-like mouthfeel... 6.0% ABV

STOUT

How Now Brown Cow (Peanut Butter) • MILK STOUT • 4-Pack
$16.00

How Now Brown Cow (Peanut Butter) • MILK STOUT • 4-Pack

$16.00

How Now Brown Cow with peanut butter. This is a low ABV Milk Stout, with rich aromas of peanut butter, light roasted and mild chocolate notes. For those of us who are peanut butter fiends… DO NOT SLEEP ON THIS ONE! 6%

VIBEZ

VIBEZ: Essential Flavors • HARD SELTZER • 12-pack
$18.99 Out of stock

VIBEZ: Essential Flavors • HARD SELTZER • 12-pack

$18.99Out of stock

Our insanely refreshing hard seltzer is BACK with a new look and new flavors! 🔻Watermelon Cooler 🔻Berry Mist 🔻Grapefruit Breeze Little %, Big 🤤 Snag these at either taproom or on our site for a taste of the warmer weather to come!

BOTTLES

Shaw • Double Barrel-Aged Barleywine • 500mL Bottle
$28.00

Shaw • Double Barrel-Aged Barleywine • 500mL Bottle

$28.00

**LIMIT 3 BOTTLES PER PERSON** Barleywine aged in Heaven Hill and Four Roses barrels for 16 months and then transferred to Laird's Apple Brandy barrels for 12 months. Notes of caramel, apple cinnamon muffin, toffee, and vanilla. 14% ABV **ORDERS WILL BE HELD FOR 7 DAYS, THEN RE-STOCKED WITHOUT REFUND** **ORDERS OVER THE STATED LIMIT WILL BE REFUNDED**

Columbia Heights • Double Barrel-Aged Barleywine • 500mL Bottle
$28.00

Columbia Heights • Double Barrel-Aged Barleywine • 500mL Bottle

$28.00

**LIMIT 3 BOTTLES PER PERSON** Barleywine aged in Four Roses and New Riff Bourbon Barrels for 16 months and then transferred to Peerless Rye Bourbon barrels for 12 months. Notes of vanilla bean spiced coffee cake, toffee, coconut and caramel. 14.25% ABV **ORDERS WILL BE HELD FOR 7 DAYS, THEN RE-STOCKED WITHOUT REFUND** **ORDERS OVER THE STATED LIMIT WILL BE REFUNDED**

U-Street • Double Barrel-Aged Barleywine • 500mL Bottle
$27.00

U-Street • Double Barrel-Aged Barleywine • 500mL Bottle

$27.00

Barleywine aged in Heaven Hill barrels for 16 months and then transferred to Weller barrels for 12 months. Notes of butterscotch, bourbon, toffee and vanilla. 15.75% ABV **ORDERS WILL BE HELD FOR 7 DAYS, THEN RE-STOCKED WITHOUT REFUND**

Munich • Barrel-Aged Dopplebock • 500mL Bottle
$9.99

Munich • Barrel-Aged Dopplebock • 500mL Bottle

$9.99

A Dopplebock aged in Weller Bourbon Barrels. That Shiz Slaps, but make it barrel aged. A lighter body with luscious notes of caramel, toffee and vanilla. 8.4% ABV

Helsinki • Barrel-Aged Baltic Porter • 500mL Bottle
$9.99

Helsinki • Barrel-Aged Baltic Porter • 500mL Bottle

$9.99

AKA Saule, our Baltic Porter took a 14 month nap in some Four Roses Bourbon Barrels. Rich notes of milk chocolate, bourbon, oak and vanilla. 9.1% ABV

Dry-Hopped Peccavi • Gose • 750mL Bottle
$15.00

Dry-Hopped Peccavi • Gose • 750mL Bottle

$15.00

Spring’s here and so’s the gose! Peccavi is back, this time in delectably, dry-hopped fashion. Cardinal, a newer hop out of Slovenia brings out notes of citrus, gooseberry and pineapple in each glass. Pair this one with chicken, fish, roasted veg or just some long awaited sunshine. 4.5%

Peccavi: Blueberry • GOSE • 500mL Bottle
$15.00

Peccavi: Blueberry • GOSE • 500mL Bottle

$15.00

This gose has big blueberry jam notes that are amplified by a touch of sea salt. It’s highly effervescent and boasts a sour tang mid-palate and through the finish. On the nose, there’s fresh blueberries, massive floral notes and a very slight dank from our mixed foeder culture. 4.5%

Afton • Wheat Wine • 500mL Bottle
$20.00

Afton • Wheat Wine • 500mL Bottle

$20.00

Wheat wine aged in Wild Turkey barrels for 22 months 12.75% ABV **ORDERS WILL BE HELD FOR 7 DAYS, THEN RE-STOCKED WITHOUT REFUND**

Fernie • Wheat Wine • 500mL Bottle
$23.00

Fernie • Wheat Wine • 500mL Bottle

$23.00

Wheat wine aged in Wild Turkey barrels for 22 months. Conditioned on vanilla and Aslin Coffee, "Yes, Have some"! 12.75% ABV **ORDERS WILL BE HELD FOR 7 DAYS, THEN RE-STOCKED WITHOUT REFUND**

T-Shirts

Aslin Slime: Black/Glow
$25.00+

$25.00+

Aslin Slime: Magenta/Glow
$25.00+

$25.00+
Power Moves: Black
$25.00+

Power Moves: Black

$25.00+
Power Moves: Navy
$25.00+

Power Moves: Navy

$25.00+
Volcano Sauce: Red
$25.00+

Volcano Sauce: Red

$25.00+
Volcano Sauce: Royal Blue
$25.00+

Volcano Sauce: Royal Blue

$25.00+
Mind The Hop: Black
$25.00+

Mind The Hop: Black

$25.00+
Beer Drinking Is Not A Crime: Poppy Red
$22.00+

Beer Drinking Is Not A Crime: Poppy Red

$22.00+
Beer Drinking Is Not A Crime: Storm
$22.00+

Beer Drinking Is Not A Crime: Storm

$22.00+
Summer Utility: Purple
$22.00+

Summer Utility: Purple

$22.00+
Summer Utility: Columbia Blue
$22.00+

Summer Utility: Columbia Blue

$22.00+
Summer Utility: Mint
$22.00+

Summer Utility: Mint

$22.00+
Alexandria Neon: Black
$25.00+

Alexandria Neon: Black

$25.00+
Spring Utility: Red
$22.00+

Spring Utility: Red

$22.00+
Spring Utility: Pale Blue
$22.00+

Spring Utility: Pale Blue

$22.00+
Spring Utility: Heather Grey
$22.00+

Spring Utility: Heather Grey

$22.00+
No Backsies: Yellow
$25.00+

No Backsies: Yellow

$25.00+
Laser Raptors: White
$25.00+

Laser Raptors: White

$25.00+
Laser Raptors Long Sleeve: White
$27.00+

Laser Raptors Long Sleeve: White

$27.00+
Snow Daze Long Sleeve: Grey
$24.00+

Snow Daze Long Sleeve: Grey

$24.00+
VIBEZ: White

VIBEZ: White

$22.00+

Sweatshirts/Jackets

Aslin Slime Hoodie: Black/Glow
$50.00+

$50.00+

Aslin Slime Crop Hoodie: Black/Glow
$50.00+

$50.00+
Old Town Jacket

Old Town Jacket

$45.00+
Windbreaker: Black/Grey
$42.00+

Windbreaker: Black/Grey

$42.00+
Windbreaker: Navy/Army
$42.00+

Windbreaker: Navy/Army

$42.00+

Glassware

Baby Shark Glass

Baby Shark Glass

$10.00Out of stock
No Backsies Glass
$12.00

No Backsies Glass

$12.00

Stacks Becher: Hot Pink
$8.00

$8.00

Stacks Becher: Purple
$8.00

$8.00
Stack Becher: Blue
$8.00

Stack Becher: Blue

$8.00
Stacks Becher: Red
$8.00

Stacks Becher: Red

$8.00

Stacks Becher: Green
$8.00

$8.00
Belgian Tulip: White
$8.00

Belgian Tulip: White

$8.00
Belgian Tulip: Gold
$8.00

Belgian Tulip: Gold

$8.00
Snow Daze Camping Mug: Navy
$12.00

Snow Daze Camping Mug: Navy

$12.00
6th Anniversary Tumbler
$10.00

6th Anniversary Tumbler

$10.00
Can Taster: Green
$4.00

Can Taster: Green

$4.00
Can Taster: Pink
$4.00

Can Taster: Pink

$4.00

Alexandria Neon Tumbler
$10.00

$10.00
Goblet: Naughty Script
$10.00

Goblet: Naughty Script

$10.00

Stemless Hop Bomb

$8.00Out of stock

Fruhlingsfest: Tankard
$12.00

$12.00

Frankfurter Stein
$12.00

$12.00

Hats

Trucker Stacks: Royal/Black
$20.00

Trucker Stacks: Royal/Black

$20.00
Trucker Stacks: White/Black
$20.00

Trucker Stacks: White/Black

$20.00
Trucker Stacks: Red
$20.00

Trucker Stacks: Red

$20.00
Aslin Dad Hat: Purple/Mint
$20.00

Aslin Dad Hat: Purple/Mint

$20.00
Aslin Dad Hat: Blue/Pink
$20.00

Aslin Dad Hat: Blue/Pink

$20.00
Aslin Dad Hat: Charcoal/Black
$20.00

Aslin Dad Hat: Charcoal/Black

$20.00
Aslin Checkered
$20.00

Aslin Checkered

$20.00
Starfish Dad Hat: Navy
$20.00

Starfish Dad Hat: Navy

$20.00
Starfish Dad Hat: Light Blue
$20.00

Starfish Dad Hat: Light Blue

$20.00
Aslin Premium Wool: Grey
$25.00

Aslin Premium Wool: Grey

$25.00

Waffle Knit Beanie: Slate Blue
$18.00

$18.00

Waffle Knit Beanie: Coral
$18.00

$18.00

Waffle Knit Beanie: Maroon
$18.00

$18.00

Waffle Knit Beanie: Sand
$18.00

$18.00

Pom Beanie: Black/Grey
$22.00

$22.00

Koozies

Beer Drinking Is Not A Crime Koozie

Beer Drinking Is Not A Crime Koozie

$3.00Out of stock
OKT Koozie

OKT Koozie

$3.00

Black Foam Koozie
$3.00

$3.00

Aslin Slime: Black/Glow
$3.00

$3.00

Stickers

Aslin Tab Window Decal
$5.00

Aslin Tab Window Decal

$5.00
Neutrino

Neutrino

$2.00
Velocirabbit
$2.00

Velocirabbit

$2.00
Mind The Hop

Mind The Hop

$2.00Out of stock
Bringing Extra Sexy Back
$2.00

Bringing Extra Sexy Back

$2.00
Nuances

Nuances

$2.00
Beer Drinking Is Not A Crime: Red

Beer Drinking Is Not A Crime: Red

$2.00Out of stock
Aslin Freeze
$2.00

Aslin Freeze

$2.00
Alexandria Neon
$2.00

Alexandria Neon

$2.00
Stacks: Cyan
$2.00

Stacks: Cyan

$2.00
Stacks: Magenta
$2.00

Stacks: Magenta

$2.00
Stacks: Yellow
$2.00

Stacks: Yellow

$2.00
VIBEZ Foil: Pink
$2.00

VIBEZ Foil: Pink

$2.00
VIBEZ Foil: Blue

VIBEZ Foil: Blue

$2.00
VIBEZ Foil: Yellow

VIBEZ Foil: Yellow

$2.00
Snow Daze

Snow Daze

$2.00
OKT Flag

OKT Flag

$2.00

Pins/Patches

Brain

Brain

$6.00

Aslin: Black/Gold

$6.00

Accessories

Bottle Opener: Black/White

Bottle Opener: Black/White

$7.00
Power Moves Bag

Power Moves Bag

$8.00

Nomadix Towel: VIBEZ

$40.00

Nomadix Towel: Power Moves

$40.00

Leash: Power Moves

$25.00

COFFEE

Can I top you off? TANZANIA & COSTA RICA

Can I top you off? TANZANIA & COSTA RICA

salted caramel ✢ pecans ✢ vanilla sundae cone Our "Can I top you off" series speaks to our dark roast lovers. This unique blend of peaberries & a naturally processed Costa Rican blend is just right for a smooth cup in the morning. This blend has natural creaminess & sweetness that requires no additions or subtractions.

I'll have another. GUATEMALA & KENYA

I'll have another. GUATEMALA & KENYA

strawberry leather ✢ milk chocolate ✢ mushy peaches The "I'll have another" series is our most versatile blend as it can be had as a plain drip, pour over, & (especially) cold brew. This blend is mostly from Guatemala providing most of the flavors while the bit from Kenya gives a more complex body yet smoothing out the mouthfeel. Have fun with this blend by trying it in all it's iterations & let us know which you loved the mo

Going to be a long one. TANZANIA

Going to be a long one. TANZANIA

creamy ganache ✢ red plums ✢ apricots Our darkest roast, "Going to be a long one" is our Espresso blend. This espresso roast extracts so creamy! AND by using peaberries, we are able to maintain some beautiful fruit without roasting it away as well. Developing this espresso took a bit more math I'll admit, but it was well worth it. To slightly explain, the peaberries get blasted with a higher temperature since these little guys are so dense, then lowered to even out the developing.

I'm really into coffee. INDONESIA

I'm really into coffee. INDONESIA

figs ✢ burnt honey ✢ five spice Hi there & hello to our endearing coffee enthusiasts! The "I'm really into coffee series" is an ode to us, the cultured, educated, graceful, & elitist snobs. I say this as a fellow "enthusiast", but admittedly I like to think of myself as obsessive. The extraction is key here as I find certain flavors transform from honey to burnt honey to jaggery to figs all depending on the method & extraction. Please send a lil' feedback as I would love to see how this coffee transforms for you!

Salutations. ETHIOPIA

Salutations. ETHIOPIA

blueberries ✢ sourdough scones ✢ demerara Our "Salutations" series salutes our heavily caffeinated light roast fans. This bright & light roast provides a softer tang & juicy fruit forward.

Takin' it easy, huh? DECAF ETHIOPIA

brownies ✢ red apple skins ✢ walnuts The "Takin' it easy, huh" is for those of us who need a break, a pick me up if you will...but not too up, if you know what I mean?

Yes, have some. MEXICO

Yes, have some. MEXICO

apricots ✢ yellow cherry ✢ honey nut cereal Our "Yes, have some" series is meant for multiple refills. Of course, you can have a cup. Have some? Have another. Our medium bodied coffee is a perfect drip to have early morning, mid-afternoon, or to wind down with a dessert.

Innermost Bean

Innermost Bean

Out of stock

Washed Vietnam Dark Roast

MERCH

GREY CONDUCTOR HAT

$20.00Out of stock

BLACK ASLIN COFFEE HAT

$25.00

TAN ASLIN COFFEE HAT

$25.00

PINS

$6.00
MUGS

MUGS

$12.00

LOT'S O' CAFFINE LONG SLEEVE: WHITE

$24.00+

GIFT BOX

$25.00Out of stock

STICKERS

NATURAL PROCESS SHORT SLEEVE: WHITE

