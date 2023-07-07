Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alexandria Cupcake

1022 King Street

Alexandria, VA 22314

Standard Cupcake

Dark Chocolate/Vanilla

$3.75

Premium dark chocolate cake with a vanilla bean buttercream frosting, topped with shaved chocolate.

Dark Chocolate/Cocoa

$3.75

Premium dark chocolate cake with a Belgian cocoa rouge buttercream frosting.

Vanilla Bean

$3.75

Bourbon Vanilla bean cake with a vanilla bean buttercream frosting topped with a fresh blueberry (when in season/available).

Vanilla Bean/Cocoa

$3.75

Bourbon Vanilla bean cake with a Belgian cocoa rouge buttercream frosting topped with a fresh raspberry (when in season/available).

Strawberry

$3.75

Strawberry cake with a strawberry buttercream frosting.

Coconut

$3.75

Coconut cake with a coconut buttercream frosting topped with flaked coconut.

Red Velvet

$3.75

Alexandria Cupcake's signature cupcake. Classic buttermilk cake with a combination of cream cheese and buttercream frosting.

Dark Chocolate/Peanut Butter

$3.75

Dark chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting.

Lemon

$3.75

Lemon cake with a lemon buttercream frosting.

Mint Chocolate

$3.75

Chocolate cake with mint buttercream frosting.

Gluten-Free

$3.75

Gluten-free Chocolate or Vanilla cake offered with various buttercream frostings. Daily GF Cake flavor is "Bakers choice".

Vegan Topped w/Powder Sugar

$3.75

Vegan chocolate cake with a raspberry injection and dusted with cocoa and confectioner’s sugar.

Adult

Bourbon Maple

$4.75

Cupcakes baked with Kentucky bourbon and topped with a bourbon buttercream frosting and finished with pure maple syrup.

Guinness

$4.75

Guinness stout chocolate cake with Bailey’s Irish Cream frosting dusted with cocoa.

Cupcakes by Six Pack

6 Standard Cupcake Pack

$21.00

6 Premium Cupcake Pack

$24.00

6 Adult Cupcake Pack

$27.00

Cupcakes by the Dozen

1 Dozen Standard

$39.00

1 Dozen Adult

$50.00

1 Dozen Premium

$45.00

Edible Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$3.00

Cookies & Cream Cookie Dough

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cookie Dough

$3.00

Nutella Cookie Dough

$3.50

MINI Cupcakes (Pre-Order)

Mini Cupcakes - Must be ordered 1 day in advance. Not all flavors available in Mini size

Mini Dozen Standard

$21.00

Mini Dozen Adult

$28.00

Mini Dozen Premium

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Alexandria Cupcake! Located in the heart of Old Town Alexandria, we are Washington, DC metro area's premier cupcake bakery. At Alexandria Cupcake, we pride ourselves in making the best tasting cupcakes and using the the highest quality ingredients. All our cupcakes are baked daily from scratch using only premium ingredients - Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla, European sweet cream butter, premium chocolate (E. Guittard, Valrhona and Callebaut), organic eggs and fresh fruit.

1022 King Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

