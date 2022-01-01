Scallops in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve scallops
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Wharf
119 King Street, Alexandria
|Bacon-Wrapped Scallops
|$25.00
4 jumbo bacon wrapped scallops, served with maple soy glaze and crispy onions
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Warehouse
214 King Street, Alexandria
|Blackened Scallops
|$15.95
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
100 King St, Alexandria
|Seared Scallop Risotto
|$34.00
creamy arborio rice, roasted cherry tomatoes, charred pearl onions, citrus salad. Gluten Free
SUSHI
The Handover/ King's Ransom
728 King St, Alexandria
|Scallop Sashimi
|$11.50
|Scallop Maki Roll
|$9.50
Scallop, masago (fish roe), yuzu kosho (seasoned yuzu sauce)
Augie's Mussel House & Patio
1106 King Street, Alexandria
|Scallops
|$27.00
Risotto
Ada's on the River
3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria
|Seared Scallops
|$36.00
brown butter-cauliflower puree, apples, bacon lardons,, hazelnuts. Gluten Free
El Saltado Peruvian
3616 King Street, Alexandria
|Scallops Saltado
|$17.00
Fresh pacific scallops with a perfect cut, marinated with our Peruvian recipes, stir-fry on casserole/ virgin olive oil, our fresh tomatoes, red onions, green onions, cilantro, mix vegetables, teriyaki, oriental sauce steak fries, served with our delicious jasmine white rice.
PIZZA
City Kitchen
330 S Pickett Street, Alexandria
|L.A Bacon Scallops
|$16.00
Pan Seared sea Scallops, sliced & plated with sweet & spicy honey-sriracha bacon jam, fresh apple, and finished with a lemon herb sauce
|Kill Devil Hills Scallops & Pork Belly
|$31.00
Sea scallops pan-seared and cured pork belly finished with pomegranate molasses and chili oil With a roasted tomato risotto and seared spinach