Scallops in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve scallops

The Wharf image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Wharf

119 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (4359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon-Wrapped Scallops$25.00
4 jumbo bacon wrapped scallops, served with maple soy glaze and crispy onions
More about The Wharf
The Warehouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Warehouse

214 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5177 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Scallops$15.95
More about The Warehouse
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Scallop Risotto$34.00
creamy arborio rice, roasted cherry tomatoes, charred pearl onions, citrus salad. Gluten Free
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
Item pic

SUSHI

The Handover/ King's Ransom

728 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallop Sashimi$11.50
Scallop Maki Roll$9.50
Scallop, masago (fish roe), yuzu kosho (seasoned yuzu sauce)
More about The Handover/ King's Ransom
Augie's Mussel House & Patio image

 

Augie's Mussel House & Patio

1106 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallops$27.00
Risotto
More about Augie's Mussel House & Patio
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Scallops$36.00
brown butter-cauliflower puree, apples, bacon lardons,, hazelnuts. Gluten Free
More about Ada's on the River
El Saltado Peruvian image

 

El Saltado Peruvian

3616 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallops Saltado$17.00
Fresh pacific scallops with a perfect cut, marinated with our Peruvian recipes, stir-fry on casserole/ virgin olive oil, our fresh tomatoes, red onions, green onions, cilantro, mix vegetables, teriyaki, oriental sauce steak fries, served with our delicious jasmine white rice.
More about El Saltado Peruvian
City Kitchen image

PIZZA

City Kitchen

330 S Pickett Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
L.A Bacon Scallops$16.00
Pan Seared sea Scallops, sliced & plated with sweet & spicy honey-sriracha bacon jam, fresh apple, and finished with a lemon herb sauce
Kill Devil Hills Scallops & Pork Belly$31.00
Sea scallops pan-seared and cured pork belly finished with pomegranate molasses and chili oil With a roasted tomato risotto and seared spinach
More about City Kitchen
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

RT'S RESTAURANT

3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (3279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SCALLOPS WRAPPED IN BACON$11.95
Drizzled with a Steen's Cane Syrup Glaze & Served on a bed of Cajun Onions Straws
More about RT'S RESTAURANT

