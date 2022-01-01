Mixed green salad in Alexandria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Warehouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Warehouse

214 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5177 reviews)
Takeout
Mixed Green Salad$7.95
More about The Warehouse
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria image

 

Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria

1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mixed Greens Side Salad$6.00
With everything dressing
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
Whiskey & Oyster image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Mixed Green Salad$4.95
Field Greens, Red Onion, Carrot, Tomato, Cucumber and choice of dressing
Mixed Green Salad- Entree Size$8.95
spring mix, carrot cucumber, cherry tomato, shaved red onion **Entree Size** May add Protein- Grilled Chicken Breast, Salmon or Crab Cake
More about Whiskey & Oyster
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

RT'S RESTAURANT

3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (3279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 MIXED GREEN SALAD (GF)$5.50
Mixed Greens with Cucumbers & Cherry Tomatoes and Creole Mustard Dressing
MIXED GREEN SALAD$7.95
(GF) Mixed Greens with Cucumbers & Cherry Tomatoes and Creole Mustard Dressing
More about RT'S RESTAURANT

