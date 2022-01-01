Mixed green salad in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve mixed green salad
More about The Warehouse
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Warehouse
214 King Street, Alexandria
|Mixed Green Salad
|$7.95
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria
|Mixed Greens Side Salad
|$6.00
With everything dressing
More about Whiskey & Oyster
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL
Whiskey & Oyster
301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria
|Side Mixed Green Salad
|$4.95
Field Greens, Red Onion, Carrot, Tomato, Cucumber and choice of dressing
|Mixed Green Salad- Entree Size
|$8.95
spring mix, carrot cucumber, cherry tomato, shaved red onion **Entree Size** May add Protein- Grilled Chicken Breast, Salmon or Crab Cake