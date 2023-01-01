Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef sandwiches in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve corned beef sandwiches

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sandwich - Corned Beef Rueben$9.49
Corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on marble rye bread
More about St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hops N Shine

3410 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corned Beef Sandwich$14.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, pickles, Russian dressing.
More about Hops N Shine
Item pic

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich$19.00
House made corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing, marble rye bread, served with skin-on fries
More about Theismann's Restaurant

