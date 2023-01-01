Corned beef sandwiches in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve corned beef sandwiches
St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Sandwich - Corned Beef Rueben
|$9.49
Corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on marble rye bread
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hops N Shine
3410 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Corned Beef Sandwich
|$14.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, pickles, Russian dressing.