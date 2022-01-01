Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sandwiches in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mia's Italian Grinder Sandwich$17.00
Prosciutto cotto, fennel salami, calabrese salami, fontina cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, pickled red onions, giardiniera, calabrese pepper aioli, zesty italian dressing on a hoagie roll
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
St Elmos & Market 2 Market image

PASTRY

St Elmos & Market 2 Market

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Full Monday - Sandwich of the Day - Italian Beef$9.49
roast beef, provolone cheese, hot peppers, sweet peppers, lettuce, tomato served on a toasted sub roll and served with a side of aus jus.
Full Sunday - Sandwich of the Day - Turkey Italian$9.49
roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, white onion, hot peppers, sweet peppers and house dressing on a sub roll
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
Rocklands BBQ Alexandria image

 

Rocklands BBQ Alexandria

25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Italian Sausage Sandwich$6.79
Topped with Grilled Onions and Red + Green Peppers on a Pretzel Roll.
More about Rocklands BBQ Alexandria

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Mahi Mahi

Fried Rice

Egg Sandwiches

Cappuccino

Cheesecake

Pho

Pasta Salad

Chicken Noodle Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston