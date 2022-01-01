Ravioli in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve ravioli
Piece Out
2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria
|Three Cheese Ravioli, Vodka Sauce
|$15.00
homemade ravioli stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and Grana parmesan, tossed in house made vodka sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Del Ray Pizzeria
2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Ravioli Pomodoro
|$17.00
cheese ravioli, crimini mushrooms, fresh basil, parmesan, rich pomodoro sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|Kids Ravioli
|$6.49
|Jumbo Ravioli
|$11.99
Served in marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL
Whiskey & Oyster
301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria
|Fried Ravioli
|$14.95
|Lobster Ravioli
|$24.00
Cafe 44
44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria
|Crab & Lobster Ravioli
|$23.00
tomato cream sauce, micro basil, sourdough crisps
Ramparts
1700 Fern Street, Alexandria
|MUSHROOM RAVIOLI
|$15.99
Wild mushroom ravioli sautéed with fresh spinach, pancetta, mushrooms, tomato, and onions in a sherry-parmesan cream sauce, topped with parmesan cheese
|Crab Ravioli
|$24.00
Blue crab ravioli tossed with sautéed cremini mushrooms, diced pancetta, roasted garlic, fresh basil and parsley, finished in a saffron cream sauce (no substitutions can be made)
PIZZA
Osteria Marzano
6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria
|Ravioli di Short Rib Brasate
|$20.95
Homemade ravioli filled with braised short rib in a porcini mushroom sauce.
Can not be made a a Gluten Free or Whole Wheat option.