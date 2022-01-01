Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants that serve ravioli

Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Three Cheese Ravioli, Vodka Sauce$15.00
homemade ravioli stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and Grana parmesan, tossed in house made vodka sauce.
More about Piece Out
Del Ray Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Del Ray Pizzeria

2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1016 reviews)
Takeout
Ravioli Pomodoro$17.00
cheese ravioli, crimini mushrooms, fresh basil, parmesan, rich pomodoro sauce
More about Del Ray Pizzeria
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Ravioli$6.49
Jumbo Ravioli$11.99
Served in marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
More about Juliano's Pizza
Whiskey & Oyster image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Ravioli$14.95
Lobster Ravioli$24.00
More about Whiskey & Oyster
Item pic

 

Cafe 44

44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Crab & Lobster Ravioli$23.00
tomato cream sauce, micro basil, sourdough crisps
More about Cafe 44
Ramparts image

 

Ramparts

1700 Fern Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MUSHROOM RAVIOLI$15.99
Wild mushroom ravioli sautéed with fresh spinach, pancetta, mushrooms, tomato, and onions in a sherry-parmesan cream sauce, topped with parmesan cheese
Crab Ravioli$24.00
Blue crab ravioli tossed with sautéed cremini mushrooms, diced pancetta, roasted garlic, fresh basil and parsley, finished in a saffron cream sauce (no substitutions can be made)
More about Ramparts
Osteria Marzano image

PIZZA

Osteria Marzano

6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ravioli di Short Rib Brasate$20.95
Homemade ravioli filled with braised short rib in a porcini mushroom sauce.
More about Osteria Marzano

