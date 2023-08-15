Beverages

Sparkling

Ace of Spade

$10.00

Moët Rosé

$300.00

Glass Prosecco

$14.00

Bottle Prosecco

$60.00

Glass Moscato

$13.00

Bottle Moscato

$50.00

Beer

Corona

$6.00

DC Brau IPA

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Cocktails

Purple Haze

$16.00

Gun powder gin, hibiscus syrup, St. Germaine lemon juice, and egg white

High Five

$16.00

Hendricks gin, grapefruit juice, and Aperol lemon juice

To Machu Pichu I Go

$16.00

Barsol Pisco, pineapple juice, lemon juice angostura bitters, and club soda

Smoke & Mirrors

$18.00

Ilegal Mezcal, dry vermouth, lemon juice chartreuse, and rosemary

Take Me to Rose

$15.00

Espolon tequila, cranberry juice lemon juice, and rose liquore

Honey...Relax

$17.00

Ilegal Mezcal, Don Julio Blanco, honey, lime juice, orange bitters, and grapefruit zest

Sweet Bird

$16.00

Bulleit Rye, Appleton estate rum, sweet vermouth and pineapple angostura bitter

Pineapple Daiquiri

$15.00

Infused pineapple bacardi lemon juice

Ciao

Our Cocktails

Limoncello Empress

$15.00

Empress gin, limoncello, lemon juice, and club soda

Berry the Mule

$15.00

Muddled blackberries, Roku gin lemon juice, and ginger beer

Pineapple Daiquiri

$16.00

Infused pineapple rum, pineapple syrup, and lemon juice

Cold Brew

$17.00

Amaro Averna, Mr. Black, and lavazza espresso

Mango-Lina

$15.00

Espolon Reposado, Triple sec, mango purée, and lemon juice

Rosemarino Sour

$15.00

Tito Vodka, aperol, lemon, Triple Sec, and club soda

Gin Delight

$16.00

Blood orange Malfy Gin, orange bitters, egg white, lemon juice, and Triple sec

The Peach Breeze

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon, peach purée, and ginger beer

High Horse

$17.00

Espolon Reposado, aperol, Illegal Mezcal lemon juice, and grenadine

Happy Hour

Beer

$5.00

Vino Rosso

$7.00

Vino Bianco

$7.00

Cocktail Bellini

$9.00

Cocktail Rossini

$9.00

Cocktail Ananas

$9.00

Cocktail Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Cocktail Negroni

$9.00

Cocktail Godfather

$9.00

Cocktail Mangolina

$9.00

Cocktail Limoncello Refresher

$9.00

Cocktail Gin the Mule

$9.00

Antipasti

Bruschetta

$8.00+

Toasted baguettes, tomato, sun-dried tomato, basil, garlic, Parmesan, and Italian herbs

Solo Calamari Fritti

$14.00

Fried calamari and side of spicy marinara

Famiglia Calamari Fritti

$26.00

Fried calamari and side of spicy marinara

Mozzarella Fritia

$12.00+

Side of marinara

Solo Impepata Di Cozze

$15.00

Steamed mussels in garlic and white wine sauce

Famiglia Impepata Di Cozze

$28.00

Steamed mussels in garlic and white wine sauce

Solo Vongole Alla Pescatora

$15.00

Steamed clams in garlic & white wine sauce

Famiglia Vongole Alla Pescatora

$28.00

Steamed clams in garlic & white wine sauce

Solo (6 Pieces) Garlic Bread

$8.00

Garlic, Parmesan, Italian herbs and olive oil

Famiglia (14 Pieces) Garlic Bread

$14.00

Garlic, Parmesan, Italian herbs and olive oil

Solo Funghi Trifolati

$10.00

Sautéed mushroom, garlic & olive oil

Famiglia Funghi Trifolati

$18.00

Sautéed mushroom, garlic & olive oil

Dolce

Tiramisu

$8.00

Layered ladyfingers dipped in espresso and topped with chocolate sauce & cocoa powder

Affogato

$8.00

Double espresso shot and vanilla ice cream

Spumoni

$8.00

Chocolate, vanilla, pistachio ice cream, pistachio nuts & centered maraschino cherry

Cannoli

$8.00

Shells stuffed in lemon zest ricotta filling

Profiteroles

$8.00

Puffs filled with vanilla creme wrapped in chocolate

Sides

Mashed Potato

$8.00

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

Sautéed Mixed Veggies

$8.00

Meatballs

$8.00

NA Beverages

Small San Pellegrino

$4.00

Large San Pellegrino

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Caffe

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.50

Latte

$6.00

Single Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Classic Cocktails

Bellini

$13.00

Prosecco & peach puree

Rossini

$13.00

Prosecco & strawberry puree

Ananas

$16.00

Amaretto, Tito's Vodka, and pineapple

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Prosecco, aperol, and club soda

Negroni

$16.00

Hendricks Gin, campari, and sweet vermouth

Godfather

$16.00

Amaretto and Makers Mark

Enzoni

$18.00

Monkey 47 gin, green grapes, and campari lemon juice

Espresso Martini

$18.00

Vodka, Bailey's, and lavazza espresso

Mother Garibaldi

$16.00

Campari, fresh orange juice Vergu, and grapefruit

Signatures Entrées

Parmigiana

$23.00

Breaded & deep-fried, fresh mozzarella, marinara and spaghetti

Francaise

$23.00

Dipped-in egg, pan seared, capers, olives, spinach, lemon butter sauce and spaghetti

Marsala

$23.00

Pan seared, mushrooms, marsala sauce and fettuccine

Saltimbocca

$23.00

Layered with prosciutto, white wine, lemon butter and served with mashed potatoes & sautéed spinach

Risotto

Sausage & Spinach

$21.00

Creamy arborio rice, Italian sausage, spinach and shaved Parmesan

Shrimp & Scallops

$24.00

Creamy arborio rice, pan seared scallops, and shrimp saffron

Zuppe

Minestrone

$7.00

Cup. Mixed vegetables and white beans

Insalata

Solo Caesar

$10.00

Lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan, and Caesar dressing

Famiglia Caesar

$18.00

Lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan, and Caesar dressing

Solo Caprese

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, and honey lemon balsamic vinaigrette

Famiglia Caprese

$22.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, and honey lemon balsamic vinaigrette

Pasta Entrées

Lasagne Di Carne

$20.00

Grounded beef & veal, ricotta cheese, Parmesan, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce

Parmigiana Di Melanzane

$18.00

Breaded & fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella, marinara and spaghetti

Bolognese

$20.00

Grounded beef & veal meat sauce and fusilli o gnocchi

Pesto

$18.00

Pesto, garlic, basil and rigatoni

Nostra Carbonara

$20.00

A twist to traditional, pancetta, onions, egg yolk, Parmesan and hint of pesto spaghetti. Consuming raw or undercook meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Primavera

$18.00

Seasonal vegetables, homemade fusilli and garlic & olive oil

Alfredo

$18.00

Cream, butter, Parmesan, nutmeg and fettuccine

Amatriciana

$21.00

Pancetta, onion, garlic, basil, hand crushed tomato, pesto and rigatoni

Traditional Caccio E Pepe

$18.00

Pecorino, black pepper and fettuccine

Spicy Sausage & Leeks

$22.00

Spicy Italian sausage, sautéed leeks, creamy Parmesan sauce and rigatoni

Ravioli

$22.00

2 beef, 2 spinach, 2 ricotta, Parmesan, fresh mozzarella and vodka sauce

Rosemarino

$24.00

Clams, shrimp, scallops, bell peppers, basil, spinach, sun-dried tomato pesto and linguine

Mixed Seafoods

$25.00

Shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, linguine and garlic white wine or marinara

Cocktail Lounge Menu

Gin

Tequila

Whiskey

