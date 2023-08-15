Rosemarino D'Italia VA
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Our menu features seasonal specials made with locally procured ingredients, as well as our classic Italian cuisine including our handmade pasta (gluten-free, whole wheat, classic), freshly baked focaccia, signature entrées, seafood delicacies, and a carefully curated selection of wines to pair with your favorite Italian food. Everyone at Rosemarino shares the goal to provide the highest level of service to fully complement your dining experience.
Location
1905 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
