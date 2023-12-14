Zuki Moon 1909 Mount Vernon Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Zuki Moon, located in the heart of Del Ray, Virginia. Embark on a culinary adventure as we bring you beloved gastro bar food from Japan, and the Philippines. Our vibrant Asian menus and craft cocktails stem from our favorite culinary travels and adventures from the back alley street foods to the vibrant and colorful markets.
Location
1909 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Del Ray Pizzeria - The Original in Del Ray
4.5 • 1,016
2218 Mt Vernon Ave Alexandria, VA 22301
View restaurant
Market 2 Market & St Elmo's Coffee Pub
4.0 • 57
2300 Mt Vernon Ave Alexandria, VA 22301
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Alexandria
Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurant