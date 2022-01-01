Egg sandwiches in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.99
Breakfast sandwich served with two eggs, your choice of provolone, cheddar, or swiss and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or smoked salmon. Served on your choice of a bagel, croissant, or multigrain bread.
More about St. Elmos
Table Talk image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Table Talk

1623 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Egg and cheese Sandwich$6.50
More about Table Talk
St Elmos & Market 2 Market image

PASTRY

St Elmos & Market 2 Market

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Egg Sandwich$4.99
Breakfast sandwich served with two eggs, your choice of provolone, cheddar, or swiss and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or smoked salmon. Served on your choice of a bagel, croissant, or multigrain bread.
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market

