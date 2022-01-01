Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

 

Taco Rock

6550 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Salad Bowl$12.00
lettuce, beans, roasted corn pico, cilantro,
guacamole, jalapeno salsa, served in a tortilla
shell
More about Taco Rock
Ramparts image

 

Ramparts

1700 Fern Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STONE'S STEAK SALAD$17.99
Marinated beef medallions*, artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes & hearts of palm, topped with crispy fried onion strings over romaine & mesculin lettuce with a creamy horseradish dressing on the side
More about Ramparts
T.J. Stone's image

BBQ • GRILL

T.J. Stone's

608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1843 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stone's Steak Salad$18.00
Grilled Bistro steak* over mixed greens with blue cheese crumbles, tomato, artichoke hearts, cucumber, roasted red bell peppers, bacon, and a side of horseradish buttermilk dressing
More about T.J. Stone's
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Tip Salad$14.99
Sirloin steak tips on a bed of greens tossed with Balsamic Vinaigrette, tomato wedges, red onion, bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles and tortilla strips.
More about Hard Times Cafe

