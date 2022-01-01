Steak salad in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve steak salad
Taco Rock
6550 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria
|Steak Salad Bowl
|$12.00
lettuce, beans, roasted corn pico, cilantro,
guacamole, jalapeno salsa, served in a tortilla
shell
Ramparts
1700 Fern Street, Alexandria
|STONE'S STEAK SALAD
|$17.99
Marinated beef medallions*, artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes & hearts of palm, topped with crispy fried onion strings over romaine & mesculin lettuce with a creamy horseradish dressing on the side
BBQ • GRILL
T.J. Stone's
608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria
|Stone's Steak Salad
|$18.00
Grilled Bistro steak* over mixed greens with blue cheese crumbles, tomato, artichoke hearts, cucumber, roasted red bell peppers, bacon, and a side of horseradish buttermilk dressing