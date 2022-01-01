Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve pastries

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Toaster Pastry - Cinnamon and Brown Sugar$5.99
Toaster Pastry - Blueberry Peach$5.99
Toaster Pastry - Cookies & Cream$5.99
More about St. Elmos
Table Talk image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Table Talk

1623 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Danish Pastry$3.95
Danish Pastry$3.95
More about Table Talk
St Elmos & Market 2 Market image

PASTRY

St Elmos & Market 2 Market

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Toaster Pastry- Cherry Cheesecake$5.99
Toaster Pastry - Strawberry Rhubarb$5.99
Toaster Pastry - Brown Sugar$5.99
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
Sorbet • Pastry IPA • 4-Pack image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Aslin Beer Company

847 S Pickett St, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (256 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sorbet • Pastry IPA • 4-Pack$16.00
Sorbet is an IPA with peach and mango. Inspired by Kai’s favorite milkshake from West Chester. Reminiscent of Kai and Claudia’s first date, when they were going to school in West Chester. Huge notes of peach, mango, and vanilla.
6.5% ABV $16 4/Pack
More about Aslin Beer Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Paninis

Crepes

Short Ribs

Collard Greens

Pear Salad

Calamari

Lasagna

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston