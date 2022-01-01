Pastries in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve pastries
St. Elmos
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Toaster Pastry - Cinnamon and Brown Sugar
|$5.99
|Toaster Pastry - Blueberry Peach
|$5.99
|Toaster Pastry - Cookies & Cream
|$5.99
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Table Talk
1623 Duke St, Alexandria
|Danish Pastry
|$3.95
|Danish Pastry
|$3.95
PASTRY
St Elmos & Market 2 Market
2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Toaster Pastry- Cherry Cheesecake
|$5.99
|Toaster Pastry - Strawberry Rhubarb
|$5.99
|Toaster Pastry - Brown Sugar
|$5.99
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Aslin Beer Company
847 S Pickett St, Alexandria
|Sorbet • Pastry IPA • 4-Pack
|$16.00
Sorbet is an IPA with peach and mango. Inspired by Kai’s favorite milkshake from West Chester. Reminiscent of Kai and Claudia’s first date, when they were going to school in West Chester. Huge notes of peach, mango, and vanilla.
6.5% ABV $16 4/Pack