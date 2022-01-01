Cookies in Alexandria

Hops N Shine image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hops N Shine

3410 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scuttlebutt N Dogfish Cookie N Beer Pairing$18.00
Sample a 4 beer and 4 cookie pairing with our friends from Dogfish Head and Scuttlebutt Bakeshop along with the folks from Girls Pint Out!
More about Hops N Shine
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria

1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.25
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
Cafe 44 image

 

Cafe 44

44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Cafe 44
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PLNT Burger

1700 Duke Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PLNT Cookies$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
More about PLNT Burger
BG pic

 

Cortado Cafe

4543 Duke St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies$1.00
More about Cortado Cafe

