Cookies in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve cookies
More about Hops N Shine
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hops N Shine
3410 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Scuttlebutt N Dogfish Cookie N Beer Pairing
|$18.00
Sample a 4 beer and 4 cookie pairing with our friends from Dogfish Head and Scuttlebutt Bakeshop along with the folks from Girls Pint Out!
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.25
More about PLNT Burger
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PLNT Burger
1700 Duke Street, Alexandria
|PLNT Cookies
|$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
More about Cortado Cafe
Cortado Cafe
4543 Duke St, Alexandria
|Cookies
|$1.00