Yogurt parfaits in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Yogurt & Berry Parfait$4.99
Vanilla yogurt with fresh blueberries and strawberries and honey and oat granola to top it off
More about St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
St Elmos & Market 2 Market image

PASTRY

St Elmos & Market 2 Market - St Elmos & M2M Del Ray

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait$4.99
Vanilla yogurt with fresh blueberries and strawberries and honey and oat granola to top it off
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market - St Elmos & M2M Del Ray
Main pic

 

St Elmos Fairlington

1536 Kenwood Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yogurt & Berry Parfait$4.99
Vanilla yogurt with fresh blueberries, strawberries and honey and oat granola to top it off
More about St Elmos Fairlington

