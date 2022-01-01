Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve bisque

Shooter McGee's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Shooter McGee's

5239 Duke Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1139 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl of Tomato Crab Bisque$6.99
More about Shooter McGee's
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Bisque- Cup$7.95
Creamy base, fresh poached Maine lobster** CUP SIZE**
Lobster Bisque- Bowl$10.95
Creamy base, fresh poached Maine lobster *BOWL SIZE*
Lobster Bisque Fries$18.95
Sidewinder Fries loaded with cheddar curds, lobster bisque, chunked Maine lobster, tomatoes and green onions
More about Whiskey & Oyster
Cafe 44 image

 

Cafe 44

44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bisque$8.00
More about Cafe 44
Item pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Bisque$12.00
12oz Bowl
More about Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
Ramparts image

 

Ramparts

1700 Fern Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Bisque - Cup$5.00
Tomato Bisque - Bowl$7.00
More about Ramparts
Sweet Fire Donna's image

SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sweet Fire Donna's

510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2687 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Bisque Soup
More about Sweet Fire Donna's
T.J. Stone's image

BBQ • GRILL

T.J. Stone's

608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1843 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Tomato Bisque$8.00
Slow smoked tomato, shallots and garlic, pureed and simmered in a rich stock with fresh herbs and a touch of cream, topped with garlic herb croutons
More about T.J. Stone's

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Shrimp Rolls

Lasagna

Crab Cakes

Pulled Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon Salad

Tossed Salad

Chicken Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston