Bisque in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve bisque
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Shooter McGee's
5239 Duke Street, Alexandria
|Bowl of Tomato Crab Bisque
|$6.99
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL
Whiskey & Oyster
301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria
|Lobster Bisque- Cup
|$7.95
Creamy base, fresh poached Maine lobster** CUP SIZE**
|Lobster Bisque- Bowl
|$10.95
Creamy base, fresh poached Maine lobster *BOWL SIZE*
|Lobster Bisque Fries
|$18.95
Sidewinder Fries loaded with cheddar curds, lobster bisque, chunked Maine lobster, tomatoes and green onions
Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria
|Lobster Bisque
|$12.00
12oz Bowl
Ramparts
1700 Fern Street, Alexandria
|Tomato Bisque - Cup
|$5.00
|Tomato Bisque - Bowl
|$7.00
SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Sweet Fire Donna's
510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria
|Salmon Bisque Soup