Capo Deli (Alex) 109 N Washington St
109 N Washington St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Cold Subs
- Capo Special Sub- Small$12.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- The Italian Sub- Small$12.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Caprese Sub- Small$12.99
- Roast Turkey Sub- Small$12.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Maple Honey Turkey Sub- Small$12.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Roast Beef Sub- Small$12.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Prosciutto Sub- Small$12.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Maple Honey Ham Sub- Small$12.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Chicken Salad Sub- Small$12.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Tuna Salad Sub- Small$12.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Ham Sub - Small$12.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Genoa Salami - Small$12.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Ham & Genoa Salami - Small$12.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Roast Beef & Turkey - Small$12.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Turkey & Capicola - Small$12.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Capo Special Sub- Large$15.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- The Italian Sub- Large$15.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Caprese Sub- Large$15.99
- Roast Turkey Sub- Large$15.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Maple Honey Turkey Sub- Large$15.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Roast Beef Sub- Large$15.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Prosciutto Sub- Large$15.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Maple Honey Ham Sub- Large$15.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Chicken Salad Sub- Large$15.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Tuna Salad Sub- Large$15.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Ham Sub - Large$15.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Genoa Salami - Large$15.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Ham & Genoa Salami - Large$15.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Roast Beef & Turkey - Large$15.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- Turkey & Capicola - Large$15.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Hot Subs
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub- Small$12.99
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub- Small$12.99
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
- Chicken Fontina Sub- Small$12.99
fontina cheese, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, basil aioli
- Classic Cuban Sub- Small$12.99
swiss cheese, pickles, spicy mustard
- Grilled Chicken Sub- Small$12.99
Caesar dressing, arugula, tomato, bacon
- Italian Beef Sub- Small$12.99
marinara sauce, sauteed onion and garlic, pecirino romano and shredded mozarella cheese
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub- Small$12.99
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
- Roast Pork Sub - Small$12.99
provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard, italian dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sub - Small$12.99
buffalo sauce, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing
- California Cheesesteak Sub - Small$12.99
lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, provolone cheese
- Capo Cheesesteak Sub - Small$12.99
onion, mixed bell peppers, marinara sauce, provolone cheese,
- Original Cheesesteak sub - Small$12.99
onion, mixed bell peppers, provolone cheese
- Chicken Cheesesteak Sub - Small$12.99
onion, mixed bell peppers, provolone cheese
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub- Large$15.99
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub- Large$15.99
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
- Chicken Fontina Sub- Large$15.99
fontina cheese, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, basil aioli
- <