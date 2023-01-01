Octopus in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve octopus
Evening Star Cafe
2000 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|OCTOPUS AL PASTOR
|$19.00
With Heirloom Carrots, Chimichurri, Carrot Caramel, Lime
GRILL
Urbano 116
116 King Street, Alexandria
|Octopus Ceviche
|$15.00
Orange, red onion, cucumber, serrano, cilantro, red pepper, avocado, lime, agave - tostada.
|Grilled Octopus
|$23.00
Roasted garlic cauliflower puree, pickled cucumbers and serranos, blistered cherry tomatoes, citrus chimichurri.
Smyrna
7588 Telegraph Road, Alexandria
|Octopus
|$19.00
serve with fava, confit garlic, dill,
caper, tomato sauce
(gf-nf)
Ada's on the River
3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria
|Grilled Octopus
|$21.00
chorizo, smoked paprika aioli. Gluten Free