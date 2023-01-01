Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve octopus

Consumer pic

 

Evening Star Cafe

2000 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
OCTOPUS AL PASTOR$19.00
With Heirloom Carrots, Chimichurri, Carrot Caramel, Lime
More about Evening Star Cafe
Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Octopus Ceviche$15.00
Orange, red onion, cucumber, serrano, cilantro, red pepper, avocado, lime, agave - tostada.
Grilled Octopus$23.00
Roasted garlic cauliflower puree, pickled cucumbers and serranos, blistered cherry tomatoes, citrus chimichurri.
More about Urbano 116
Item pic

 

Smyrna

7588 Telegraph Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Octopus$19.00
serve with fava, confit garlic, dill,
caper, tomato sauce
(gf-nf)
More about Smyrna
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus$21.00
chorizo, smoked paprika aioli. Gluten Free
More about Ada's on the River
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy stir-fried octopus & shrimp$28.00
More about Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

