Ceviche in Alexandria

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Mahi-Mahi Ceviche
|$16.00
Puffed rice, citrus, red onions, cilantro, bay chili crisp, sweet peppers. Gluten free
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill
1701 Duke St, Alexandria
|Ceviche Mixto
|$12.99
Taco Rock
6550 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$12.00
marinated in fresh citrus, cucumber, diced
carrots, red onions, avocado, cilantro, shoestring
sweet potatoes
Spin Pollo Kingstowne
5942 Kingstowne Boulevard, Kingstowne
|Ceviche Classic*
|$16.50
Fresh made-to-order fish ceviche. Cooked in fresh lime with our artisan tradicional recipe. Comes with fried corn (canchita peruana), sweet potato and corn on the cob.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
GRILL
Urbano 116
116 King Street, Alexandria
|Ceviche Shrimp
|$16.00
Orange, serrano, onion, avocado, and citrus.
|Octopus Ceviche
|$15.00
Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria
|Seafood Ceviche
|$16.00
calamari, shrimp, and scallop pieces marinated in lime and jalapeño.
served with tortilla chips.
El Saltado Peruvian
3616 King Street, Alexandria
|Ceviche Camaron Paita
|$17.00
Fresh golf shrimp cooked to perfection, marinated with our El Sal.tado chef recipes, mixed with fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro and touch of your favorite sauce.
|Ceviche mixto Matarani
|$17.00
A combination of Fresh catch flounder fillet, with squids, octopus, and marinated with our El Sal.tado chef recipes, mixed with fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro and a touch of your favorite sauce.
|Ceviche de Pescado San Martin
|$16.00
Fresh catch of the day flounder fillet, marinated with our El Sal.tado chef recipes, mixed with fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro and a touch of your favorite Aji cream sauce.
TACOS
Tequila & Taco
540 John Carlyle St., Alexandria
|Ceviche
|$14.95
shrimp, rockfish, jicama, pico, avocado, jalapeño served with tortilla chips.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Belle Haven Pizzeria
1401 Belle Haven Rd, Alexandria
|Ahi Tuna Ceviche
|$14.00
Ahi tuna served in a citrus ponzu sauce with sesame seeds, cilantro, onion, and jalapeno.