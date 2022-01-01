Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve ceviche

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi-Mahi Ceviche$16.00
Puffed rice, citrus, red onions, cilantro, bay chili crisp, sweet peppers. Gluten free
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill

1701 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (221 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche Mixto$12.99
More about Casa Tequila Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Taco Rock

6550 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Ceviche$12.00
marinated in fresh citrus, cucumber, diced
carrots, red onions, avocado, cilantro, shoestring
sweet potatoes
More about Taco Rock
Item pic

 

Spin Pollo Kingstowne

5942 Kingstowne Boulevard, Kingstowne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche Classic*$16.50
Fresh made-to-order fish ceviche. Cooked in fresh lime with our artisan tradicional recipe. Comes with fried corn (canchita peruana), sweet potato and corn on the cob.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
More about Spin Pollo Kingstowne
Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ceviche Shrimp$16.00
Orange, serrano, onion, avocado, and citrus.
Octopus Ceviche$15.00
More about Urbano 116
Item pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seafood Ceviche$16.00
calamari, shrimp, and scallop pieces marinated in lime and jalapeño.
served with tortilla chips.
More about Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
Item pic

 

El Saltado Peruvian

3616 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche Camaron Paita$17.00
Fresh golf shrimp cooked to perfection, marinated with our El Sal.tado chef recipes, mixed with fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro and touch of your favorite sauce.
Ceviche mixto Matarani$17.00
A combination of Fresh catch flounder fillet, with squids, octopus, and marinated with our El Sal.tado chef recipes, mixed with fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro and a touch of your favorite sauce.
Ceviche de Pescado San Martin$16.00
Fresh catch of the day flounder fillet, marinated with our El Sal.tado chef recipes, mixed with fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro and a touch of your favorite Aji cream sauce.
More about El Saltado Peruvian
Item pic

TACOS

Tequila & Taco

540 John Carlyle St., Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche$14.95
shrimp, rockfish, jicama, pico, avocado, jalapeño served with tortilla chips.
More about Tequila & Taco
Belle Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Belle Haven Pizzeria

1401 Belle Haven Rd, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Tuna Ceviche$14.00
Ahi tuna served in a citrus ponzu sauce with sesame seeds, cilantro, onion, and jalapeno.
More about Belle Haven Pizzeria
Mi Tierra Deli - Alexandria image

 

Mi Tierra Deli - Alexandria

6531 E little river turn pike, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ceviche$9.99
Ceviche Pequeno$6.99
More about Mi Tierra Deli - Alexandria

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Jerk Chicken

Chai Lattes

Prosciutto

Hummus

Cheesecake

Risotto

Gyoza

Mahi Mahi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston