Hot chocolate in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve hot chocolate

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.69
Steamed milk combined with chocolate sauce and topped with sweetened whip cream.
Cocoa Freeze (aka Frozen Hot Chocolate)$3.49
A blend of ice, milk, vanilla bean, Ghirardelli chocolate
More about St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria image

 

Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria - 1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718

1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.75
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria - 1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718
Table Talk image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Table Talk Restaurant

1623 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$2.75
More about Table Talk Restaurant
St Elmos & Market 2 Market image

PASTRY

Market 2 Market & St Elmo's Coffee Pub

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$2.75
Steamed milk and mocha sauce combined to make this timeless classic. Comfort for kids of any age.
More about Market 2 Market & St Elmo's Coffee Pub
Main pic

 

St Elmos Fairlington

1536 Kenwood Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$0.00
More about St Elmos Fairlington
Item pic

 

Cortado Cafe - 4543 Duke St

4543 Duke St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.50
More about Cortado Cafe - 4543 Duke St

