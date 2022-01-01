Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pecan pies in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve pecan pies

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bourbon Pecan Pie$7.00
shortbread crust, whipped cream. Vegetarian
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
Del Ray Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Del Ray Pizzeria

2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1016 reviews)
Takeout
Bourbon Pecan Pie$6.00
More about Del Ray Pizzeria
The Warehouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Warehouse

214 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5177 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan Pie$8.95
More about The Warehouse
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

RT'S RESTAURANT

3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (3279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SOUTHERN PECAN PIE$8.50
Served with Chantilly Cream on the side.
More about RT'S RESTAURANT
Rocklands BBQ Alexandria image

 

Rocklands BBQ Alexandria

25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Slice of pecan pie$3.99
More about Rocklands BBQ Alexandria

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Bourbon Chicken

Flautas

Spaghetti

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Zucchini

Shrimp Rolls

Sliders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston