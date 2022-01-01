Pecan pies in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve pecan pies
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Bourbon Pecan Pie
|$7.00
shortbread crust, whipped cream. Vegetarian
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Del Ray Pizzeria
2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Bourbon Pecan Pie
|$6.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Warehouse
214 King Street, Alexandria
|Pecan Pie
|$8.95
SEAFOOD • SALADS
RT'S RESTAURANT
3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|SOUTHERN PECAN PIE
|$8.50
Served with Chantilly Cream on the side.