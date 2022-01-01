Grilled chicken in Alexandria

Mason Social image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mason Social

728 North Henry Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (1459 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Grilled Chicken$6.00
Touchdown Wings & Burgers image

 

Touchdown Wings & Burgers

1800A Diagonal Rd, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
6 Chicken Wings-Grilled$12.00
1 sauce and 1 dip.
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken BLT$17.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Guacamole, Chipotle Aioli on a Brioche Bun
Theismann's Restaurant image

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Apple wood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato roll, served with skin-on fries
