Salmon salad in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve salmon salad

Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad with Grilled Salmon$13.00
grilled salmon, spinach, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, goat cheese and toasted walnuts, tossed with a lemon vinaigrette.
More about Piece Out
Item pic

 

KitchenCray - Alexandria

6909 Metro Park Drive, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jerk Salmon Caesar Salad$19.00
Fall greens and romain tossed in caesar dressing topped w/ house made croutons, parmesan cheese and jerk salmon.
More about KitchenCray - Alexandria
Ramparts image

 

Ramparts

1700 Fern Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BLACKENED SALMON SALAD$18.99
Eight ounce salmon* filet seasoned with our blackening spices and grilled, served over crisp romaine with fresh avocado, black beans, cucumber, pico de gallo, and julienne carrots with lemon herb vinaigrette
More about Ramparts
Consumer pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Majestic

911 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon & Cucumber Salad$16.00
Roasted chiles, sugar snap peas, toasted almonds, chives, tahini-miso dressing. Gluten Free
More about The Majestic
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

RT'S RESTAURANT

3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (3279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PAN SEARED SALMON SALAD$19.95
(GF) Over Mixed Greens, Tomato Corn Salsa and Avocado Vinaigrette Dressing.
More about RT'S RESTAURANT
Rocklands BBQ Alexandria image

 

Rocklands BBQ Alexandria

25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Salad$12.99
More about Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Salad$13.99
Fresh Atlantic salmon marinated, grilled to ordered and served over a garden salad with tortilla strips and your choice of dressing.
More about Hard Times Cafe

