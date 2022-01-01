Salmon salad in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve salmon salad
More about Piece Out
Piece Out
2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria
|Spinach Salad with Grilled Salmon
|$13.00
grilled salmon, spinach, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, goat cheese and toasted walnuts, tossed with a lemon vinaigrette.
More about KitchenCray - Alexandria
KitchenCray - Alexandria
6909 Metro Park Drive, Alexandria
|Jerk Salmon Caesar Salad
|$19.00
Fall greens and romain tossed in caesar dressing topped w/ house made croutons, parmesan cheese and jerk salmon.
More about Ramparts
Ramparts
1700 Fern Street, Alexandria
|BLACKENED SALMON SALAD
|$18.99
Eight ounce salmon* filet seasoned with our blackening spices and grilled, served over crisp romaine with fresh avocado, black beans, cucumber, pico de gallo, and julienne carrots with lemon herb vinaigrette
More about The Majestic
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Majestic
911 King Street, Alexandria
|Smoked Salmon & Cucumber Salad
|$16.00
Roasted chiles, sugar snap peas, toasted almonds, chives, tahini-miso dressing. Gluten Free
More about RT'S RESTAURANT
SEAFOOD • SALADS
RT'S RESTAURANT
3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|PAN SEARED SALMON SALAD
|$19.95
(GF) Over Mixed Greens, Tomato Corn Salsa and Avocado Vinaigrette Dressing.
More about Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$12.99