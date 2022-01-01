Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Taco Rock image

 

Taco Rock

6550 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Huevos Rancheros$9.00
flour tortillas, rice, charred black beans,
melted cheese, egg, pork carnitas, green
chili, crema, guacamole, green onions
More about Taco Rock
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria image

 

Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria

1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$16.00
Crispy Corn Tortilla, Refried Beans, Avocado Puree, 2 Fried Eggs, Spicy Tomato Salsa, Goat Cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes with peppers and onions.
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
Consumer pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Huevos Rancheros$13.00
sunny side up eggs atop white corn tortillas and smashed black beans. Ranchero sauce and queso blanco.
More about Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$15.00
Two over easy eggs*, refried beans, cheddarjack, guac, pico, sour cream, corn tortillas. Side item
More about Chadwicks
Tequila & Taco image

TACOS

Tequila & Taco

540 John Carlyle St., Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$13.00
two crispy corn tortillas, pulled pork, cheddar cheese, and fried eggs
More about Tequila & Taco

