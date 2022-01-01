Huevos rancheros in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Taco Rock
6550 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria
|Huevos Rancheros
|$9.00
flour tortillas, rice, charred black beans,
melted cheese, egg, pork carnitas, green
chili, crema, guacamole, green onions
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria
|Huevos Rancheros
|$16.00
Crispy Corn Tortilla, Refried Beans, Avocado Puree, 2 Fried Eggs, Spicy Tomato Salsa, Goat Cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes with peppers and onions.
Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.00
sunny side up eggs atop white corn tortillas and smashed black beans. Ranchero sauce and queso blanco.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Chadwicks
203 Strand Street, Alexandria
|Huevos Rancheros
|$15.00
Two over easy eggs*, refried beans, cheddarjack, guac, pico, sour cream, corn tortillas. Side item