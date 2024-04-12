- Home
- Yunnan By Potomac | Old Town - 814 North Fairfax Street
Yunnan By Potomac | Old Town 814 North Fairfax Street
814 North Fairfax Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Food
Xiaochi Small Plates
- Little 4 Cucumbers$9.00
Pickled cucumber rolls, mint, little 4 sauce, crispy garlic & sesame seed
- Asian Pear Radishes$9.00
Pickled Asian pear & daikon radishes lychee juice, and orange zest
- Wood Ear & Mint Salad$9.00
Chilled wood ear mushroom, pickled bird's eye chili mint, crispy garlic & sesame seed, Liang vinaigrette
- Dòufů Burrata Salad$9.00
Silken tofu, heirloom tomato, Thai basil, crispy garlic & sesame seed, fried dumpling wrapper, dark Zhejiang vinegar & sesame
- Wasabi Yu Choy$9.00
Blanched & chilled Yu choy, wasabi-soy dressing, crispy garlic, chrysanthemum flower, wasabi pea powder
- Chili Garlic Bok Choy$9.00
Braised baby-shanghai bok choy, dried bird's eye chili
- Lăonăi Potatoes$9.00
Twice-cooked potato, 9-spice mix, pickled daikon, spring onion & cilantro slaw
- Baked Potato Rice$13.00
Baked potato & rice, Virginia ham, sweet Taiwanese sausage, English pea, spring onion & cilantro slaw, chili oil, crispy garlic & sesame seed
- Pickled Suāncài Rice$13.00
Pickled mustard greens & rice, minced pork & pork belly, pickled red onion, spring onion & cilantro slaw, crispy garlic & sesame seed
Bão Buns
- Tea Egg Bão Buns$13.00
Tea & soy cured soft-boiled egg
- Mógū Bello Bão Buns$14.00
Fermented soybean braised portobello
- Crispy Pork Belly Bão Buns$15.00
Tea & soy braised pork belly
- Spicy Fried Chicken Bão Buns$15.00
Fried 9-spice brined chicken thigh
- All-American Burger Bão Buns$17.00
100% short rib & shank, mozzarella, onion, & shiitake jam
- Tempura Soft-Shell Crab Bão Buns$30.00
Fried Shaoxing wine U8 soft-shell crab
- Prime Steakhouse Bão Buns$32.00
Grilled 7-day aged prime grade ribeye
- Duck a La Miso Bão Buns$32.00
Miso-glazed mallard duck breast
Jiaozi Dumplings
- Garden Party$13.00
Edamame smoked tofu, shiitake, chili oil, whipped tofu
- Hometown Pork$14.00
Minced pork, shiitake, garlic chives, Liang vinaigrette
- Chicken Basil$14.00
Minced chicken, Thai basil, fermented bird's eye chili, Liang vinaigrette
- Beef Short Rib$18.00
Braised beef short rib, carrot, onion, cilantro, beef jus
- Peking-Ish Duck$18.00
Braised maple leaf farms duck, sweet pea wood ear & king oyster, mushroom, little 4 sauce
- Garlic Butter Crab$22.00
Fresh colossal lump crab, spicy confit garlic scallion, butter, chili oil
Shaokão Barbecue
- Tofu Zhádòufů$14.00
9-Spice crispy fried tofu, mint, crispy garlic & sesame seed, chili oil whipped tofu sauce
- Mushroom Mógū$17.00
Soybean-glazed shiitake, oyster & king oyster mint, crispy garlic & sesame seed
- Chicken Jirou$20.00
5 sesame oil-glazed & grilled chicken thigh skewers with cumin spice mix, mint, crispy garlic & sesame seed
- Lamb Yángrou$24.00
5 sesame oil-glazed & grilled lamb shank skewers cumin spice mix, mint, crispy garlic & sesame seed
- Pork Wůhuāròu$24.00
Braised & grilled 16 oz. Leidy's Farm pork belly, little 4 sauce, mint, crispy garlic & sesame seed
- Shrimp Xiāròu$24.00
5 cured & fried u8 head-on shrimp skewers with Chinese trinity butter, crispy garlic & sesame seed
- Duck Yārou$28.00
Miso-cured 10 oz. maple leaf farms duck breast, little 4 sauce, mint, crispy garlic & sesame seed
- Marrow Gŭsuï$32.00
Tea & soy cured beef pipe bones, garlic chives, crispy garlic & sesame seed, accompanied by 2 pan-fried bao buns, pickled red onions, spring onion & cilantro slaw
Dachi Large Plates
- Bye-Bye Snapper$70.00Out of stock
Batter & fried fresh 2 lbs. Whole red snapper mint, crispy garlic & sesame seed, little 4 sauce
- Niúrou Prime Ribeye$70.00
Cured, sous vide & basted 16 oz. prime grade ribeye mint, crispy garlic & sesame seed, beef jus
- Dino Beef Short Rib$70.00
48 hr. Cured/24 hr. Cooked 28 oz. prime grade beef rib mint, crispy garlic & sesame seed, cumin-sugar mix
Mixiàn Noodles
- Little Pot$19.00
Pork bone broth, minced pork & shiitake, carrot garlic chive, spinach, pickled mustard greens, tea egg
- Grandma Pāròu$19.00
Chicken bone broth, poached chicken, napa cabbage, purple cabbage, carrot, pickled mustard greens, tea egg
- Mógu Shiitake$19.00
Shiitake mushroom broth, soybean braised mushroom, carrot, spinach, purple cabbage, pickled daikon pickled mustard greens, sliced silken tofu
- Braised Beef Lu$22.00
Tea & soy braised beef shank, beef jus, carrot, garlic chive, pickled daikon, braised mushroom, roasted peanut, and tea egg
- Three Parallel Rivers$30.00
Shellfish broth, tempura soft-shell crab, u10 shrimp jumbo lump blue crab, chinese chives, pickled daikon, and tea egg
- Liáng Mixiàn Salad$19.00
Marinated & pulled chicken (vegetarian option: sliced cured tofu) carrot, garlic chive, cucumber, pickled daikon, crispy garlic, roasted peanut, pickled mustard greens, Liang vinaigrette, tea egg
- Kūnmíng Dòuhuā$19.00
Soybean minced pork & pork rind dust (vegetarian option: soybean minced tofu & crispy garlic), silken tofu, carrot, garlic chive pickled mustard greens, roasted peanut, little 4 sauce, tea egg
- Chao Mixiàn Lettuce Wraps$19.00
Minced pork & pork rind dust (vegetarian option: soybean minced tofu & crispy garlic), carrot, garlic chive, red onion, pickled mustard greens, green-leaf lettuce, and tea egg
Extras
- Lajiao You Chili Oil$1.00
Medium heat peanut-free house blend
- Lůdàn Tea Egg$2.00
Soy & tea cured soft-boiled egg
- Jiaotóu Toppings$2.00
Chili oil, scallion, & cilantro slaw
- Mixian Noodles$4.00
Gluten-free rice noodles
- Tāng Broth$4.00
- Shūcài Veggies$4.00
- Dòufů Tofu$5.00
- Mógu Mushrooms$5.00
Soybean braised shiitake & portobello mushrooms
- Rou Meats$7.00
- Bão Buns$8.00
3 steamed lotus-leaf buns, accompanied by pickled red onion, spring onion & cilantro slaw, and chili oil
- Crispy Garlic Rice$10.00
Pan-crisped rice, spring onion & cilantro slaw pickled red onion, crispy garlic, & sesame seed
Tiándian Sweets
- Handmade Mooncake$15.00
Red bean & salted duck yolk filling ube puree, condensed milk (by Wing Sheng bakery)
- Heirloom Cheesecake$14.00
Souffle-style cheesecake, digestive cracker crust roasted tomato jam, macerated tomato compote
- Winter Melon Cheesecake$14.00
Souffle-style cheesecake, digestive cracker crust roasted winter melon jam, macerated winter melon compote
- Ube Rose Cheesecake$14.00
Souffle-style ube cheesecake, ube cracker crust ube puree, rose & mint syrup
- Yadi's Chocolate Cheesecake$14.00
Souffle-style chocolate cheesecake, chocolate cookie crust hardened chocolate shell, whipped cream, rose & mint syrup
- Băbăofàn$14.00