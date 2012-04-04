Vibes Southern Cuisine imageView gallery

Vibes Southern Cuisine

32 Reviews

$$

5050 Brown Station Rd. 105

Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

Popular Items

10 PC Wingette
Flavored Lemonade
Fried Pork Chops (2)

Seafood Platters

NOTE: There is a charge for sides in separate bowls. Honey old bay, old bay, and hot honey CANNOT be placed in the side.
1/2 & 1/2 Platter (4 Wingettes & 6 Shrimp)

1/2 & 1/2 Platter (4 Wingettes & 6 Shrimp)

$16.50

4 golden fried chicken wings and 6 golden fried shrimp. You may get your chicken/shrimp tossed in any of our listed sauces (one sauce for each) or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side).

12 PC Bang Bang Shrimp

12 PC Bang Bang Shrimp

$20.00

12 golden fried shrimp tossed in our Bang Bang sauce. Served over white rice.

12 PC Blackened Shrimp

12 PC Blackened Shrimp

$19.50

12 shrimp cooked to perfection and seasoned with our blackened seasoning.

12 PC Fried Shrimp

12 PC Fried Shrimp

$19.50

12 golden fried shrimp. You may get your shrimp tossed in any of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side).

Fried Lump Crab Cakes (2)

Fried Lump Crab Cakes (2)

$28.00

Two 4 oz deep fried lump crab cakes.

Fried Lump Crab Cakes & Shrimp (4)

Fried Lump Crab Cakes & Shrimp (4)

$32.00

Two 4 oz fried lump crab cake patties, deep fried to perfection and served with 4 shrimp. You may get your shrimp tossed in any of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side).

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$18.50

Salmon filet seasoned with our blackened seasoning and cooked to perfection.

Blackened Salmon & Shrimp (4)

Blackened Salmon & Shrimp (4)

$23.00

Salmon filet cooked with our blackened seasoning and served with 4 blackened shrimp.

Fried Salmon Bites

Fried Salmon Bites

$20.00Out of stock

Salmon bites fried to perfection. They can be tossed in sauce or sauce can be served on the side.

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake & Shrimp

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake & Shrimp

$33.00

Our 6 oz broiled Jumbo Lump Crab Cake is served with 6 shrimp. The shrimp can be blackened, fried, or tossed in any of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side).

Crab Stuffed Salmon

Crab Stuffed Salmon

$32.00

8 oz salmon filet stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat.

Whiting

Whiting

$14.00

Golden fried whiting fillets. Platters contain 2-3 pieces (dependant on the size of the filets). *We cannot guarantee the absence of bones in the fish.*

Whiting & Shrimp (4)

Whiting & Shrimp (4)

$18.00

2-3 fried whiting filets served with 4 fried shrimp. You may get your shrimp tossed in one of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side). *We cannot guarantee that the filets are boneless*

Jumbo Lump & Wingettes (4)

Jumbo Lump & Wingettes (4)

$33.00

One 5 oz broiled Jumbo Lump crab cake served with 4 fried chicken wings. You may get your chicken tossed in one of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side).

Fried Catfish Nuggets & Shrimp (4)

Fried Catfish Nuggets & Shrimp (4)

$24.00

Golden fried catfish nuggets served with 4 fried shrimp. You may get your shrimp tossed in any of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side).

Fried Catfish Nuggets

Fried Catfish Nuggets

$18.50

Golden fried catfish nuggets. Pictured with our Turn Up sauce (complimentary with this entree).

* Blackened Salmon Special! *

* Blackened Salmon Special! *

$32.00Out of stock

Blackened salmon filet topped with jumbo lump crab meat and cajun cream sauce. Served over rice pilaf.

Fried Salmon Cakes (2)

$15.00Out of stock

Meat Platters

NOTE: There is a charge for sides in separate bowls. Honey old bay, old bay, and hot honey CANNOT be placed in the side.
6 PC Wingette

6 PC Wingette

$12.50

6 golden fried chicken wings. You may get your chicken tossed in 1 of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side). We do not offer all flats or all drums. Any extra sauce must be purchased (sauce/condiment section of menu). *Hot honey seasoning is pictured*

10 PC Wingette

10 PC Wingette

$18.50

10 golden fried chicken wings. You may get your chicken tossed in 1-2 of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side). We do not offer all flats or all drums. Any extra sauce must be purchased (sauce/condiment section of menu). *Honey BBQ is pictured*

Fried Pork Chops (2)

Fried Pork Chops (2)

$14.50

2 golden fried, center cut pork chops.

Sweet & Sour Meatballs

Sweet & Sour Meatballs

$14.00Out of stock

8 beef meatballs cooked with sweet & sour sauce, red peppers, pineapples, and onions. Served w/ white rice.

Meatballs & Gravy

Meatballs & Gravy

$14.00

8 beef meatballs covered in a delicious gravy. Served w/ white rice.

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$14.00Out of stock

Meatloaf made with ground beef and topped with Vibes Famous Meatloaf Sauce or Vibes BBQ Sauce.

Alfredo

Served w/ garlic breadstick.

Alfredo

$8.00Out of stock

Vibes homemade alfredo sauce, cajun seasoning, parsley, and your choice of protein. NOTE: $8 is the base price. Each type of alfredo will adjust the price once selected.

Sides

Small sides are served in an 8 oz bowl. Large sides are served in a 16 oz. bowl.
BBQ Baked Beans

BBQ Baked Beans

$4.00+

Veggie baked beans cooked with onions and green peppers.

Cabbage

Cabbage

$4.00+Out of stock

Cabbage is cooked with carrots, red peppers, and smoked turkey.

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.00+

Fresh collard greens, made with smoked turkey.

Corn

Corn

$4.00+

Golden corn seasoned the Vibes Way.

French Fries

$4.00+

Green Beans

$4.00+

Green beans made fresh, daily. No meat is used to cook this item.

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$4.00+

Crispy, fried hush puppies. A small includes 8 puppies and a large includes 16 puppies. Pictured with our homemade honey cinnamon butter (sold separately).

Mac 'N' Cheese

Mac 'N' Cheese

$4.00+

Creamy, homemade macaroni & cheese.

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$4.00+Out of stock

Vibes' famous mashed sweet potatoes.

Potato Salad

$4.00+

Red Mashed Potatoes

$4.00+Out of stock

Seasoned Rice

$4.00+

Yellow rice cooked w/ various seasonings.

Vegetable Pasta Salad

Vegetable Pasta Salad

$4.00+

Tri-colored rotini noodles served with fresh broccoli, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Tossed in our vinaigrette.

Fries & Things

10 PC Wingette & Fries

10 PC Wingette & Fries

$15.50

10 fried wings served w/ french fries. You may get your chicken tossed in 1-2 of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side). We do not offer all flats or all drums. Any extra sauce must be purchased (sauce/condiment section of menu). *Old Bay wings pictured*

6 PC Wingette & Fries

6 PC Wingette & Fries

$10.50

6 fried wings served w/ french fries. You may get your wings tossed in one of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side). We do not offer all flats or all drums. Any extra sauce must be purchased (sauce/condiment section of menu). *Vibe wings pictured*

Fried Lump Crab Cake (1) & Fries

Fried Lump Crab Cake (1) & Fries

$15.00

One 4 oz deep fried lump crab cake served w/ french fries.

Fried Whiting & Fries

Fried Whiting & Fries

$9.00

2 fried whiting filets served w/ french fries. *We cannot guarantee that the filets are boneless*

Fried Shrimp (8) & Fries

Fried Shrimp (8) & Fries

$13.50

8 golden fried shrimp served w/ french fries. You may get your shrimp tossed in one of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side).

Sandwiches

Served w/ 2 pieces of white bread.
Pork Chop Sandwich

Pork Chop Sandwich

$6.00

One fried pork chop served w/ 2 slices of white bread.

Fried Catfish Sandwich

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$7.50

One fried filet of catfish served w/ 2 slices of white bread.

Fried Whiting Sandwich

Fried Whiting Sandwich

$6.50

1-2 fried whiting filets served w/ 2 slices of white bread. *We cannot guarantee the filets will not have bones*

Wingettes

6 PC Wingette

6 PC Wingette

$8.50

6 fried wings. You may get your chicken tossed in 1 of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side). We do not offer all flats or all drums. Any extra sauce must be purchased (sauce/condiment section of menu). *Old Bay wings pictured*

10 PC Wingette

10 PC Wingette

$13.50

10 fried wings. You may get your chicken tossed in 1-2 of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side). We do not offer all flats or all drums. Any extra sauce must be purchased (sauce/condiment section of menu). *Honey BBQ and Thai Chili wings pictured*

15 PC Wingette

15 PC Wingette

$20.00

15 fried wings. You may get your chicken tossed in 1-3 of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side). We do not offer all flats or all drums. Any extra sauce must be purchased (sauce/condiment section of menu). *Vibe wings pictured*

Beverages

Lemonade

$3.50

Fresh squeezed lemonade -- made daily!

Flavored Lemonade

Flavored Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh squeezed lemonade paired with any of our available syrups. *Maliblue lemonade is pictured*

Mother's Sweet Tea

$2.50
Flavored Sweet Tea

Flavored Sweet Tea

$3.00

Mother's Sweet Tea combined with 1-2 of our available flavors. *Peach tea is pictured*

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Homemade Arnold Palmer (1/2 lemonade, 1/2 iced tea)

Flavored Arnold Palmer

Flavored Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Our homemade Arnold Palmer (1/2 lemonade, 1/2 iced tea) paired with 1-2 of our available syrups.

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Made fresh daily!

Salted Caramel Banana Pudding

Salted Caramel Banana Pudding

$5.00

A Vibes' twist to a southern classic. Banana pudding with salted caramel and a chessman cookie.

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$4.00

Made fresh daily!

Caramel Apple Cobbler

Caramel Apple Cobbler

$4.00

Fresh apple cobbler drizzled with salted caramel.

Strawberry Raspberry Crumb Cake

Strawberry Raspberry Crumb Cake

$5.50

*New Item Alert!* Crumb cake with a fruit topping and Vibes drizzle.

Butter Crunch Banana Pudding

$4.75Out of stock
Oreo Pudding

Oreo Pudding

$4.00Out of stock

This item does not include bananas-- just creamy, sweet goodness!

Pear Cobbler

$4.00Out of stock

NEW ITEM ALERT! A new twist on an old classic.

Cheesecake w/ Strawberries

$7.00
Pecan Praline Cake

Pecan Praline Cake

$5.00Out of stock

A slice of pecan-ey greatness!

Strawberry Cobbler

$4.50Out of stock

Sauces & Dressings

Vibe Sauce

$0.50+

Our homemade, namesake sauce. Can be compared to Mumbo Sauce, but better!

Turn Up Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Our homemade seafood sauce. It has a mayonnaise base.

Honey BBQ

$0.50+

Homeade honey barbecue sauce.

Peach Hennessy 4oz

$1.00

Homemade peach Hennessy barbecue sauce.

Thai Chili

$0.50+

A sweet & spicy flavored sauce.

Buffalo

$0.50+

Classic buffalo sauce.

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50+Out of stock

Garlic parmesan flavored sauce.

Mango Habanero

$0.50+

Spicy with a hint of sweet.

Bang Bang Sauce 2oz

$0.50

A spicy mayonnaise-based sauce that pairs with fried shrimp.

Ranch

$0.50+

Blue Cheese

$0.50+

Honey Cinnamon Butter 2oz

$0.50

Homemade honey cinnamon butter that pairs perfectly with our hush puppies.

Hot Sauce

Tartar Sauce

Cocktail Sauce 2oz

Ketchup

Meat Add Ons

Fried Lump Crab Cake (1)

Fried Lump Crab Cake (1)

$14.00

One deep fried, 4 oz crab cake.

Catfish Nuggets

Catfish Nuggets

$12.50

Golden fried catfish nuggets. Pictured with our Turn Up sauce (served complimentary with this item).

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$11.50

Salmon filet cooked with our blackened seasoning.

Fried Salmon Bites

Fried Salmon Bites

$15.00Out of stock

Salmon bites fried to perfection. They can be tossed in sauce or sauce can be served on the side.

6 PC Fried Shrimp

6 PC Fried Shrimp

$8.50

6 golden friend shrimp. You may get your shrimp tossed in 1 of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side).

6 PC Blackened Shrimp

6 PC Blackened Shrimp

$8.50

6 shrimp cooked with our blackened seasoning.

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (1)

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (1)

$22.00

One broiled, 6 oz Jumbo Lump crab cake.

Vegetable Platter

Your choice of 3 sides, served in three 8 oz bowls. (See sides category for individual item descriptions)

Vegetable Platter

$10.50

Three small sides served in individual bowls.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5050 Brown Station Rd. 105, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

Directions

Gallery
Vibes Southern Cuisine image

