Vibes Southern Cuisine

6 PC Wingette

$12.50

6 golden fried chicken wings. You may get your chicken tossed in 1 of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side). We do not offer all flats or all drums. Any extra sauce must be purchased (sauce/condiment section of menu). *Hot honey seasoning is pictured*