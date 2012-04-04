- Home
Vibes Southern Cuisine
32 Reviews
$$
5050 Brown Station Rd. 105
Upper Marlboro, MD 20772
Popular Items
Seafood Platters
1/2 & 1/2 Platter (4 Wingettes & 6 Shrimp)
4 golden fried chicken wings and 6 golden fried shrimp. You may get your chicken/shrimp tossed in any of our listed sauces (one sauce for each) or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side).
12 PC Bang Bang Shrimp
12 golden fried shrimp tossed in our Bang Bang sauce. Served over white rice.
12 PC Blackened Shrimp
12 shrimp cooked to perfection and seasoned with our blackened seasoning.
12 PC Fried Shrimp
12 golden fried shrimp. You may get your shrimp tossed in any of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side).
Fried Lump Crab Cakes (2)
Two 4 oz deep fried lump crab cakes.
Fried Lump Crab Cakes & Shrimp (4)
Two 4 oz fried lump crab cake patties, deep fried to perfection and served with 4 shrimp. You may get your shrimp tossed in any of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side).
Blackened Salmon
Salmon filet seasoned with our blackened seasoning and cooked to perfection.
Blackened Salmon & Shrimp (4)
Salmon filet cooked with our blackened seasoning and served with 4 blackened shrimp.
Fried Salmon Bites
Salmon bites fried to perfection. They can be tossed in sauce or sauce can be served on the side.
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake & Shrimp
Our 6 oz broiled Jumbo Lump Crab Cake is served with 6 shrimp. The shrimp can be blackened, fried, or tossed in any of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side).
Crab Stuffed Salmon
8 oz salmon filet stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat.
Whiting
Golden fried whiting fillets. Platters contain 2-3 pieces (dependant on the size of the filets). *We cannot guarantee the absence of bones in the fish.*
Whiting & Shrimp (4)
2-3 fried whiting filets served with 4 fried shrimp. You may get your shrimp tossed in one of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side). *We cannot guarantee that the filets are boneless*
Jumbo Lump & Wingettes (4)
One 5 oz broiled Jumbo Lump crab cake served with 4 fried chicken wings. You may get your chicken tossed in one of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side).
Fried Catfish Nuggets & Shrimp (4)
Golden fried catfish nuggets served with 4 fried shrimp. You may get your shrimp tossed in any of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side).
Fried Catfish Nuggets
Golden fried catfish nuggets. Pictured with our Turn Up sauce (complimentary with this entree).
* Blackened Salmon Special! *
Blackened salmon filet topped with jumbo lump crab meat and cajun cream sauce. Served over rice pilaf.
Fried Salmon Cakes (2)
Meat Platters
6 PC Wingette
6 golden fried chicken wings. You may get your chicken tossed in 1 of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side). We do not offer all flats or all drums. Any extra sauce must be purchased (sauce/condiment section of menu). *Hot honey seasoning is pictured*
10 PC Wingette
10 golden fried chicken wings. You may get your chicken tossed in 1-2 of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side). We do not offer all flats or all drums. Any extra sauce must be purchased (sauce/condiment section of menu). *Honey BBQ is pictured*
Fried Pork Chops (2)
2 golden fried, center cut pork chops.
Sweet & Sour Meatballs
8 beef meatballs cooked with sweet & sour sauce, red peppers, pineapples, and onions. Served w/ white rice.
Meatballs & Gravy
8 beef meatballs covered in a delicious gravy. Served w/ white rice.
Meatloaf
Meatloaf made with ground beef and topped with Vibes Famous Meatloaf Sauce or Vibes BBQ Sauce.
Alfredo
Sides
BBQ Baked Beans
Veggie baked beans cooked with onions and green peppers.
Cabbage
Cabbage is cooked with carrots, red peppers, and smoked turkey.
Collard Greens
Fresh collard greens, made with smoked turkey.
Corn
Golden corn seasoned the Vibes Way.
French Fries
Green Beans
Green beans made fresh, daily. No meat is used to cook this item.
Hush Puppies
Crispy, fried hush puppies. A small includes 8 puppies and a large includes 16 puppies. Pictured with our homemade honey cinnamon butter (sold separately).
Mac 'N' Cheese
Creamy, homemade macaroni & cheese.
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Vibes' famous mashed sweet potatoes.
Potato Salad
Red Mashed Potatoes
Seasoned Rice
Yellow rice cooked w/ various seasonings.
Vegetable Pasta Salad
Tri-colored rotini noodles served with fresh broccoli, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Tossed in our vinaigrette.
Fries & Things
10 PC Wingette & Fries
10 fried wings served w/ french fries. You may get your chicken tossed in 1-2 of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side). We do not offer all flats or all drums. Any extra sauce must be purchased (sauce/condiment section of menu). *Old Bay wings pictured*
6 PC Wingette & Fries
6 fried wings served w/ french fries. You may get your wings tossed in one of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side). We do not offer all flats or all drums. Any extra sauce must be purchased (sauce/condiment section of menu). *Vibe wings pictured*
Fried Lump Crab Cake (1) & Fries
One 4 oz deep fried lump crab cake served w/ french fries.
Fried Whiting & Fries
2 fried whiting filets served w/ french fries. *We cannot guarantee that the filets are boneless*
Fried Shrimp (8) & Fries
8 golden fried shrimp served w/ french fries. You may get your shrimp tossed in one of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side).
Sandwiches
Pork Chop Sandwich
One fried pork chop served w/ 2 slices of white bread.
Fried Catfish Sandwich
One fried filet of catfish served w/ 2 slices of white bread.
Fried Whiting Sandwich
1-2 fried whiting filets served w/ 2 slices of white bread. *We cannot guarantee the filets will not have bones*
Wingettes
6 PC Wingette
6 fried wings. You may get your chicken tossed in 1 of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side). We do not offer all flats or all drums. Any extra sauce must be purchased (sauce/condiment section of menu). *Old Bay wings pictured*
10 PC Wingette
10 fried wings. You may get your chicken tossed in 1-2 of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side). We do not offer all flats or all drums. Any extra sauce must be purchased (sauce/condiment section of menu). *Honey BBQ and Thai Chili wings pictured*
15 PC Wingette
15 fried wings. You may get your chicken tossed in 1-3 of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side). We do not offer all flats or all drums. Any extra sauce must be purchased (sauce/condiment section of menu). *Vibe wings pictured*
Beverages
Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade -- made daily!
Flavored Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade paired with any of our available syrups. *Maliblue lemonade is pictured*
Mother's Sweet Tea
Flavored Sweet Tea
Mother's Sweet Tea combined with 1-2 of our available flavors. *Peach tea is pictured*
Arnold Palmer
Homemade Arnold Palmer (1/2 lemonade, 1/2 iced tea)
Flavored Arnold Palmer
Our homemade Arnold Palmer (1/2 lemonade, 1/2 iced tea) paired with 1-2 of our available syrups.
Desserts
Banana Pudding
Made fresh daily!
Salted Caramel Banana Pudding
A Vibes' twist to a southern classic. Banana pudding with salted caramel and a chessman cookie.
Peach Cobbler
Made fresh daily!
Caramel Apple Cobbler
Fresh apple cobbler drizzled with salted caramel.
Strawberry Raspberry Crumb Cake
*New Item Alert!* Crumb cake with a fruit topping and Vibes drizzle.
Butter Crunch Banana Pudding
Oreo Pudding
This item does not include bananas-- just creamy, sweet goodness!
Pear Cobbler
NEW ITEM ALERT! A new twist on an old classic.
Cheesecake w/ Strawberries
Pecan Praline Cake
A slice of pecan-ey greatness!
Strawberry Cobbler
Sauces & Dressings
Vibe Sauce
Our homemade, namesake sauce. Can be compared to Mumbo Sauce, but better!
Turn Up Sauce 2oz
Our homemade seafood sauce. It has a mayonnaise base.
Honey BBQ
Homeade honey barbecue sauce.
Peach Hennessy 4oz
Homemade peach Hennessy barbecue sauce.
Thai Chili
A sweet & spicy flavored sauce.
Buffalo
Classic buffalo sauce.
Garlic Parmesan
Garlic parmesan flavored sauce.
Mango Habanero
Spicy with a hint of sweet.
Bang Bang Sauce 2oz
A spicy mayonnaise-based sauce that pairs with fried shrimp.
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Honey Cinnamon Butter 2oz
Homemade honey cinnamon butter that pairs perfectly with our hush puppies.
Hot Sauce
Tartar Sauce
Cocktail Sauce 2oz
Ketchup
Meat Add Ons
Fried Lump Crab Cake (1)
One deep fried, 4 oz crab cake.
Catfish Nuggets
Golden fried catfish nuggets. Pictured with our Turn Up sauce (served complimentary with this item).
Blackened Salmon
Salmon filet cooked with our blackened seasoning.
Fried Salmon Bites
Salmon bites fried to perfection. They can be tossed in sauce or sauce can be served on the side.
6 PC Fried Shrimp
6 golden friend shrimp. You may get your shrimp tossed in 1 of our listed sauces or drizzled with seasoning (Honey Old Bay, Old Bay, or Hot Honey) cannot be put on the side).
6 PC Blackened Shrimp
6 shrimp cooked with our blackened seasoning.
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (1)
One broiled, 6 oz Jumbo Lump crab cake.
Vegetable Platter
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5050 Brown Station Rd. 105, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772