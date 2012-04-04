Restaurant header imageView gallery

Houey's Shaved Ice

review star

No reviews yet

15193 A Marlboro Pike

Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

Shaved Ice

Kiddie

Kiddie

$3.00

Regular

$4.00

Large

$5.00

Monster

$6.00

Dog Bowl

$3.00

Ice Only

Kiddie Just Ice

$2.00

Regular Just Ice

$2.00

Large Just Ice

$3.00

Monster Just Ice

$3.00

Dog Bowl Just Ice

$2.00

Toppings

Gummy Bears

$0.50

Gummy Worms

$0.50

Gummy Frog

$0.50

Sour Gummy Bears

$1.00

Sour Gummy Worms

$1.00

Cream

$1.00

Whip Cream

$0.50

Sour Spray

$0.50

Condensed

$0.50

Marsh

$0.50

Nerds

$0.50

Gumballs

$0.50

Cherries

$1.00

Pineapple

$1.00

Miscellaneous

Water

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

Soft Serve

Reg Cone

$2.50

Lg Cone

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are bringing the Southern Style Snoball to the DMV. The Snoball is made with shaved ice which provides a smoothier taste.

