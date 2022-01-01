Saint Michaels restaurants you'll love
More about Hammy's Hideout
Hammy's Hideout
209 S Talbot St, St. Michaels
|Popular items
|1. Hammy Burger
|$12.00
burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, served with fresh seasoned fries
|3. Bacon Cheesy Burger
|$15.00
bacon cheesy burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, served with seasoned fries
|2. Cheesy Burger
|$13.00
cheese burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, served with seasoned fries
More about Theo's Steakhouse
STEAKS
Theo's Steakhouse
407 S Talbot St, St. Michaels
|Popular items
|Steak Frites
|$29.00
sliced coulotte steak, fries, house pub sauce
|Apple & Bleu Salad
|$12.00
greens, apples, grapes, blue cheese, cider vinaigrette, walnuts
More about Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
409 S Talbot Street, St. Michaels
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
house-made dressing and croutons, topped with grated parm
|French Fries, Route 33
|$5.00
choice of parmesan, old bay or bleu cheese
More about Foxy's Harbor Grille
Foxy's Harbor Grille
125 Mulberry St., St.Michaels
|Popular items
|Cuban Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with tomato, Crisp bacon, Grilled chicken breast, Island bean salsa, & shredded Cheddar cheese served with house-made Ranch Dressing
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Pan seared seasoned chicken breast served on a toasted Brioche Bun w/ mango chutney and a side of your choice
|Crispy Brussels
|$7.00