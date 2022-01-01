Saint Michaels restaurants you'll love

Go
Saint Michaels restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Saint Michaels

Saint Michaels's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Saint Michaels restaurants

Hammy's Hideout image

 

Hammy's Hideout

209 S Talbot St, St. Michaels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
1. Hammy Burger$12.00
burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, served with fresh seasoned fries
3. Bacon Cheesy Burger$15.00
bacon cheesy burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, served with seasoned fries
2. Cheesy Burger$13.00
cheese burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, served with seasoned fries
More about Hammy's Hideout
Theo's Steakhouse image

STEAKS

Theo's Steakhouse

407 S Talbot St, St. Michaels

Avg 4.6 (1714 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak Frites$29.00
sliced coulotte steak, fries, house pub sauce
2. Cheesy Burger$13.00
cheese burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, served with seasoned fries
Apple & Bleu Salad$12.00
greens, apples, grapes, blue cheese, cider vinaigrette, walnuts
More about Theo's Steakhouse
Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar image

 

Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

409 S Talbot Street, St. Michaels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$9.00
house-made dressing and croutons, topped with grated parm
2. Cheesy Burger$13.00
cheese burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, served with seasoned fries
French Fries, Route 33$5.00
choice of parmesan, old bay or bleu cheese
More about Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Foxy's Harbor Grille image

 

Foxy's Harbor Grille

125 Mulberry St., St.Michaels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Cobb Salad$13.00
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with tomato, Crisp bacon, Grilled chicken breast, Island bean salsa, & shredded Cheddar cheese served with house-made Ranch Dressing
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Pan seared seasoned chicken breast served on a toasted Brioche Bun w/ mango chutney and a side of your choice
Crispy Brussels$7.00
More about Foxy's Harbor Grille
The Wildset image

 

The Wildset

209 N Talbot St., St Michaels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Wildset

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Saint Michaels

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Saint Michaels to explore

Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Grasonville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Prince Frederick

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

North Beach

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston