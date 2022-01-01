Shirlington restaurants you'll love
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
Popular items
Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing (Dressing contains anchovies).
Possible Allergies: Dairy.
Osteria da Nino
2900 S QUINCY ST, ARLINGTON
Popular items
Rigatoni Carbonara
|$19.00
Rigatoni, egg yolk, pecorino, guanciale, black pepper
Aranchini
|$12.00
Classic Sicilian saffron risotto balls, beef, pork, veal ragu, mozzarella, peas
Orechiette Sausage
|$19.00
Ear shaped pasta, pepperoncino, sweet sausage, broccolini, pecorino cheese
Palette 22
4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington
Popular items
Pepperoni Personal-Sized Pizza
|$8.00
Pepperoni, san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano
Banana & Nutella Empanada
|$3.00
Served warm, dusted with powdered sugar. Sold individually. Vegetarian
Southwest Caesar
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce, avocado, fried tortilla strips, cotija cheese, chipotle-garlic dressing (dressing served on the side).
Stellina Pizzeria
2800 S. Randolph St, Arlington
Popular items
Cacio & Pepe Pizza
|$15.00
Cacio di Roma, pecorino Romano, buffalo mozzarella, toasted black pepper
Piccante
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, house-made spicy sausage, spicy soppressata, salami, ‘nduja jam, mozzarella
Arancini di Riso
|$13.00
Classic Sicilian rice balls, meat ragù, mozzarella, tomato sauce
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
Popular items
Pad Thai
Popular Thai noodles stir-fried with bean curd, crushed roasted peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions and egg.
(egg optional – fish sauce used, substitute available)
Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.