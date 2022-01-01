Shirlington restaurants you'll love

Shirlington restaurants
Toast

Shirlington's top cuisines

Pizza

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Must-try Shirlington restaurants

Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing (Dressing contains anchovies).
Possible Allergies: Dairy.
More about Busboys and Poets
Osteria da Nino image

FRENCH FRIES

Osteria da Nino

2900 S QUINCY ST, ARLINGTON

Avg 4.3 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rigatoni Carbonara$19.00
Rigatoni, egg yolk, pecorino, guanciale, black pepper
Aranchini$12.00
Classic Sicilian saffron risotto balls, beef, pork, veal ragu, mozzarella, peas
Orechiette Sausage$19.00
Ear shaped pasta, pepperoncino, sweet sausage, broccolini, pecorino cheese
More about Osteria da Nino
Palette 22 image

TAPAS

Palette 22

4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (1498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni Personal-Sized Pizza$8.00
Pepperoni, san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano
Banana & Nutella Empanada$3.00
Served warm, dusted with powdered sugar. Sold individually. Vegetarian
Southwest Caesar$11.00
Romaine lettuce, avocado, fried tortilla strips, cotija cheese, chipotle-garlic dressing (dressing served on the side).
More about Palette 22
Stellina Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Stellina Pizzeria

2800 S. Randolph St, Arlington

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cacio & Pepe Pizza$15.00
Cacio di Roma, pecorino Romano, buffalo mozzarella, toasted black pepper
Piccante$17.00
Tomato sauce, house-made spicy sausage, spicy soppressata, salami, ‘nduja jam, mozzarella
Arancini di Riso$13.00
Classic Sicilian rice balls, meat ragù, mozzarella, tomato sauce
More about Stellina Pizzeria
T.H.A.I in Shirlington image

 

T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pad Thai
Popular Thai noodles stir-fried with bean curd, crushed roasted peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions and egg.
(egg optional – fish sauce used, substitute available)
Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
Palette 22 To-Go image

 

Palette 22 To-Go

4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Unlock ARP Key Chain$30.00
More about Palette 22 To-Go

