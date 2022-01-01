Shirlington breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Shirlington
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Popular items
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing (Dressing contains anchovies).
Possible Allergies: Dairy.
TAPAS
Palette 22
4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Personal-Sized Pizza
|$8.00
Pepperoni, san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano
|Banana & Nutella Empanada
|$3.00
Served warm, dusted with powdered sugar. Sold individually. Vegetarian
|Southwest Caesar
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce, avocado, fried tortilla strips, cotija cheese, chipotle-garlic dressing (dressing served on the side).