Shirlington breakfast spots you'll love

Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing (Dressing contains anchovies).
Possible Allergies: Dairy.
More about Busboys and Poets
Palette 22 image

TAPAS

Palette 22

4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (1498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni Personal-Sized Pizza$8.00
Pepperoni, san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano
Banana & Nutella Empanada$3.00
Served warm, dusted with powdered sugar. Sold individually. Vegetarian
Southwest Caesar$11.00
Romaine lettuce, avocado, fried tortilla strips, cotija cheese, chipotle-garlic dressing (dressing served on the side).
More about Palette 22
Palette 22 To-Go image

 

Palette 22 To-Go

4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Unlock ARP Key Chain$30.00
More about Palette 22 To-Go

Caesar Salad

Cheese Pizza

