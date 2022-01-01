Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Shirlington

Go
Shirlington restaurants
Toast

Shirlington restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl of Beef Chili$9.00
Ground beef, onion, garlic, tomato, cumin, kidney beans, green peppers, cheese, sour cream, yellow corn tortilla chips (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onion.
More about Busboys and Poets
Palette 22 image

TAPAS

Palette 22

4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (1498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Shrimp Rice Bowl$13.00
Jasmine rice, kung pao sauce, chili crisp, peanuts, radishes, herbs
More about Palette 22
Item pic

 

T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Seafood$19.00
Stir-fried with carrot, sweet basil, bell peppers, onion and scallions.
Chili Seafood$14.00
Stir-fried with carrot, sweet basil, bell peppers, onion and scallions.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
banner pic

SALADS

Aroma Indian Cuisine

4044 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (683 reviews)
Onions and Chilies Salad$4.00
Sliced onions and green chilies sprinkled with chat masala and lemon juice.
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Shirlington

Margherita Pizza

Chocolate Cake

Cheese Pizza

Spaghetti

Banana Bread Pudding

Chicken Wraps

Pepperoni Pizza

Tacos

Map

More near Shirlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston