Chili in Shirlington
Shirlington restaurants that serve chili
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Bowl of Beef Chili
|$9.00
Ground beef, onion, garlic, tomato, cumin, kidney beans, green peppers, cheese, sour cream, yellow corn tortilla chips (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onion.
TAPAS
Palette 22
4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Chili Shrimp Rice Bowl
|$13.00
Jasmine rice, kung pao sauce, chili crisp, peanuts, radishes, herbs
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Chili Seafood
|$19.00
Stir-fried with carrot, sweet basil, bell peppers, onion and scallions.
