Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stellina Pizzeria Arlington

63 Reviews

$$

2800 S. Randolph St

Arlington, VA 22206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Cheese Pizza
Piccante

STUZZICHERIE

Cuoppo Misto

Cuoppo Misto

$18.00

Fried calamari, shrimp, octopus, potato chips, lemon

Arancini di Riso

Arancini di Riso

$15.00

Classic Sicilian rice balls, meat ragù, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Cavolini di Bruxell

Cavolini di Bruxell

$14.00

Fried brussels sprouts mixed with honey-balsamic glaze.

Carciofo alla Romana

Carciofo alla Romana

$13.00

Fried artichokes, herb mayonnaise

Polpette della Nonna

Polpette della Nonna

$16.00

Tomato, beef and veal meatballs, focaccia, eggs, mozzarella mousse

Cuoppo Mozzarella in Carrozza

$15.00

Fried mozzarella sticks with smoked ketchup

Parmigiana di Melanzane VT

Parmigiana di Melanzane VT

$17.00

Eggplant, mozzarella, tomato, parmigiano cheese, basil

Chips

Chips

$5.00

Homemade potato chips.

Rosticciana con Patate

$17.00

Slow cooked pork rib, crispy potato

INSALATE

NEW!! Stellina Caprese

NEW!! Stellina Caprese

$15.00

Buffalo mozzarella, tomato pesto, arugula, cherry tomatoes confit, garlic, basil, Balsamic and EVOO dressing.

NEW!! Insalata Arugula & Fennel

NEW!! Insalata Arugula & Fennel

$13.00

Arugula, Fennel, Frisse, red onions, Pecorino Pepato and Lemon mustard dressing.

Ave Cesare

Ave Cesare

$14.00

Organic mixed lettuce, taralli, parmigiano, anchovy dressing, white anchovy, cured egg yolk

Carpaccio di Bresaola

Carpaccio di Bresaola

$16.00

Thinly sliced bresaola (cured beef meat), shaved parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes confit, arugula, garlic olive oil

PIZZA

All pizzas are 12"
Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

12" pizza. Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, topped with parmigiano cheese

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

12" pizza, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella

Mediterranea

Mediterranea

$16.00

Mozzarella, cherry tomato, black pepper, oregano, arugula, Parma Ham

Napulella

Napulella

$15.00

Tomato sauce, anchovies, garlic, black olives, burrata cheese, oregano

Affumicata

Affumicata

$16.00

Smoked pecorino crema, smoked mozzarella, smoked cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, speck and balsamic.

Bersagliera

Bersagliera

$17.00

Mozzarella, stracciatella cheese, bresaola (cured beef meat), walnut pesto, arugula, black pepper honey

Corazziere

Corazziere

$17.00

Mozzarella, wild mushrooms, Calabrian pepper, provolone cheese, red bell pepper coulis and spicy sausage

Amatriciana

Amatriciana

$17.00

Tomato sauce, guanciale, red onions, mozzarella, pecorino Romano

Cotto & Funghi

Cotto & Funghi

$16.00

Tomato sauce, wild mushrooms, mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, topped with parmigiano cheese

Piccante

Piccante

$17.00

Tomato sauce, house-made spicy sausage, spicy soppressata, salami, ‘nduja jam, mozzarella

Basilico alla Genovese

$16.00

Genovese basil pesto, mozzarella, zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh mint, pistachio

Cacio & Pepe Pizza

Cacio & Pepe Pizza

$15.00

Cacio di Roma, pecorino Romano, buffalo mozzarella, toasted black pepper

Ortolana

Ortolana

$16.00

Tomato sauce, seasonal vegetables, fiordilatte, topped with parmigiano cheese

Focaccia

Focaccia

$6.00
Small Kids Cheese Pizza

Small Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella

Pizza Slicer

Pizza Slicer

$4.50Out of stock

PASTA

NEW!! Gnocchi Zucca & Castagna

NEW!! Gnocchi Zucca & Castagna

$18.00

Butternut Squash Gnocchi, Roasted Chestnut, Garlic, Sage & Ricotta Salata

Cacio & Pepe Pasta

Cacio & Pepe Pasta

$17.00

House-made Tonarelli, cacio di Roma, pecorino Romano, toasted black pepper

Paccheri all’Avellinese

$18.00

House-made paccheri, meat ragú, pecorino pepato

Chitarra di Pesce

$19.00

House-made squid ink Chitarra, shrimp, calamari, octopus, scallops, spicy Calabrian peppers, tomato sauce

Lasagna Classica

Lasagna Classica

$18.00

Beef and veal ragu, besciamella, parmigiano

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$10.00
Gnocchi alla Norma

Gnocchi alla Norma

$18.00

Potato gnocchi, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, sundried tomatoes, garlic, tomato sauce and shredded ricotta salata

PANINI

House-made porchetta, salsa verde, crispy mushrooms, stracciatella
NEW!!! Amburger Cacio & Pepe

NEW!!! Amburger Cacio & Pepe

$18.00

Dry aged beef patty, Speck, caramelized onion, pickled red onion, pickles, Cacio e Pepe glaze, lettuce, Chef's special sauce (homemade mayo and ketchup)

Pizzaiola "Chicken Parmesan"

Pizzaiola "Chicken Parmesan"

$16.00

Fried chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, arugula, oregano, pickled red onions, imported prosciutto di Parma

Porchetta

Porchetta

$17.00

House-made porchetta, crispy mushroom, smoked pecorino crema, salsa verde served on Ligurian focaccia

Prosciutto e Bufala

$17.00

Imported Parma ham, buffalo mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, Sicilian pesto, arugula

DOLCI

SLICE Pumpkin Cheese Cake

SLICE Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$7.00

Cream cheese, Graham Crumbs and Pure Pumpkin paste

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

Lady fingers, mascarpone cream, coffee, cocoa powder

Bomboloni

Bomboloni

$10.00

Fried donuts with hazelnut chocolate spread

Cannoli Siciliani

Cannoli Siciliani

$10.00

Ricotta, chocolate, pistachio

Flourless Chocolate Caprese Cake Slice

Flourless Chocolate Caprese Cake Slice

$6.00

Slice of Italian chocolate and almond cake (Gluten-Free).

SLICE Amaretto Cake

SLICE Amaretto Cake

$7.00

Sponge cake with amaretto cream and cookie crumbles

SLICE Dulce De Leche Cake

SLICE Dulce De Leche Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Sponge Cake, Dulce de Leche, Chocolate Curls

Advance Order: Tiramisu Cake with Cannoli Garnish

Advance Order: Tiramisu Cake with Cannoli Garnish

$30.00+

ORDERS MUST BE PLACED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE OF PICK-UP TIME. ORDERS PLACED AFTER 4PM REQUIRE 48 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE. 6" or 8" Tiramisu layer cake (ladyfingers, coffee, mascarpone) with cannoli garnish

Advance Order: Millefoglie Cake

Advance Order: Millefoglie Cake

$30.00+

ORDERS MUST BE PLACED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE OF PICK-UP TIME. ORDERS PLACED AFTER 4PM REQUIRE 48 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE. 6" or 8" Millefoglie Layer Cake with puff pastry, citrus pastry cream, toasted coconut, and chocolate chips

Advance Order: Flourless Chocolate Caprese Cake

Advance Order: Flourless Chocolate Caprese Cake

$50.00

ORDERS MUST BE PLACED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE OF PICK-UP TIME. ORDERS PLACED AFTER 4PM REQUIRE 48 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE. 10" Italian chocolate and almond cake (Gluten-Free).

Brutti Ma Buoni

Brutti Ma Buoni

$10.00

"Ugly but good", Italian hazelnut cookies (150g)

SLICE Italian Cheesecake

SLICE Italian Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Cream cheese, Graham Crumbs

SLICE Apple Walnut Cake

SLICE Apple Walnut Cake

$7.00

Apple walnut cake slice. Contains nuts

Vanilla Bean Gelato 1/2 pint

$6.00

Pistachio Gelato 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Hazelnut Gelato 1/2 pint

$6.00

Strawberry Sorbetto 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Chocolate Gelato 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Espresso Gelato 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Mango Sorbetto 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Stracciatella Gelato 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Sea Salt Gelato 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Peach Sorbetto 1/2 Pint

$6.00Out of stock

BEER

Menabrea Amber 6 pack

Menabrea Amber 6 pack

$15.00
Menabrea Lager 6 pack

Menabrea Lager 6 pack

$15.00
Menabrea Amber Single

Menabrea Amber Single

$2.50
Menabrea Lager Single

Menabrea Lager Single

$2.50
TO-GO Dogfish Head Slightly Mighty Low-Calorie IPA

TO-GO Dogfish Head Slightly Mighty Low-Calorie IPA

$6.00
TO-GO Peroni

TO-GO Peroni

$6.00
TO-GO Allagash White Wheat

TO-GO Allagash White Wheat

$6.00
TO-GO Fair Winds High Barbary Amber Lager

TO-GO Fair Winds High Barbary Amber Lager

$6.00
TO-GO Lagunitas IPA

TO-GO Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

RED WINE

3-Pack Assorted Wines of the Week

$65.00

Receive a 3 pack of our favorite assorted wines this week!

3-Pack Red Wines of the Week

3-Pack Red Wines of the Week

$65.00

Receive a 3-pack variety of our favorite red wines this week!

Einaudi Dogliani Dolcetto '19 BTL

Einaudi Dogliani Dolcetto '19 BTL

$18.00

Light; raspberry, strawberry, violet petals

Il Passo Nerello '16 BTL

Il Passo Nerello '16 BTL

$18.00

Full bodied; cherry, cranberry, bakers chocolate

Capranera Aglianico BTL

$18.00

Full Bodied: black fruits, figs, leather

Montepulciano D'Abruzzo BTL

Montepulciano D'Abruzzo BTL

$15.00

Dry with soft tannins: flavors of pepper, tobacco and black fruits

Arnaldo Caprai Montefalco '16 BTL

Arnaldo Caprai Montefalco '16 BTL

$20.00

Lighter; raspberry jam, plum, licorice

Amonte Barbera '18 BTL

Amonte Barbera '18 BTL

$15.00

Medium bodied; blueberry, raspberry, tobacco

Tolaini Al Passo Sang/Mer/Cab '18 BTL

Tolaini Al Passo Sang/Mer/Cab '18 BTL

$18.00

Medium bodied; blackcurrant, black plum, cigar

Tre Monti Sangiovese '18 BTL

Tre Monti Sangiovese '18 BTL

$18.00Out of stock

Lighter; blueberry, black currant, mint

Fontalpino Chianti Classico '18 BTL

Fontalpino Chianti Classico '18 BTL

$27.00

Medium bodied; cherry, cranberry, oak

Val di Suga Rossa di Montalcino '16 BTL

Val di Suga Rossa di Montalcino '16 BTL

$22.00Out of stock

Full bodied; sour cherry, strawberry, medium tannins

Pala Cannonau '16 BTL

Pala Cannonau '16 BTL

$18.00Out of stock

Full bodied; cherry jam, blackberry, spices

Il Falcetto Barbera D'Asti BTL

Il Falcetto Barbera D'Asti BTL

$18.00Out of stock

Medium Bodied: Red Cherry, Strawberry, Earthy notes

Fontanavecchia Aglianico '15 BTL

Fontanavecchia Aglianico '15 BTL

$18.00Out of stock

Medium bodied; plum, blackberry, smoky

Irpina Aglianico Celsì BTL

Irpina Aglianico Celsì BTL

$25.00Out of stock

WHITE WINE

3-Pack White Wines of the Week

3-Pack White Wines of the Week

$65.00

Receive a 3-pack variety of our favorite white wines this week!

Buglioni Musa Lugana '19 BTL

Buglioni Musa Lugana '19 BTL

$18.00

Lighter; apricot, almonds, white flowers

Pinot Grigio BTL

$19.00
Arnaldo Caprai Grecante Grechetto '18 BTL

Arnaldo Caprai Grecante Grechetto '18 BTL

$20.00Out of stock

Full bodied; white peach, green apple, lemongrass

La Staffa Verdicchio '19 BTL

La Staffa Verdicchio '19 BTL

$18.00Out of stock

Medium bodied; citrus, green apple, almond

Toscolo Vernaccia BTL

$19.00Out of stock

Santadi Vermentino BTL

$19.00Out of stock

ROSE & SPARKLING WINE

Rose (still) BTL

Rose (still) BTL

$15.00

Dry; raspberry, nectarine, cranberry

Molo Lambrusco BTL

Molo Lambrusco BTL

$15.00

Sweet & Full bodied; black cherry, wild strawberry, effervescent

Villa Sandi Prosecco Rose BTL

Villa Sandi Prosecco Rose BTL

$18.00

Medium bodied; red fruit, pomegranate, rose petals

Prosecco BTL

$18.00

Light; pineapple, citrus, creamy

COCKTAILS

Alexis

Alexis

$10.00

Bourbon, nocino, amaro sirene, orange

Negroni

Negroni

$10.00

Gin, vermouth rosso, and campari

Negroni Bianco

Negroni Bianco

$10.00

Gin, Dry vermouth, galliano, elderflower, lemon

Luchetto

Luchetto

$10.00

Mezcal, Fennel liquor, DCF Ambrosia,

CHRISTMAS SPECIALS

Panettone Classico

Panettone Classico

$35.00

Sogno Toscano Handmade Classic Panettone 2 days of natural leavening

Pandoro Classico

Pandoro Classico

$35.00

Sogno Toscano Handmade Classic Pandoro 2 days of natural leavening

Panettone Al Prosecco

Panettone Al Prosecco

$45.00

Sogno Toscano Handmade Panettone Al Prosecco 2 days of natural leavening

Panettone w/ Limoncello Cream

Panettone w/ Limoncello Cream

$45.00

Sogno Toscano Handmade Panettone w/ Limoncello Cream 2 days of natural leavening

IMPORTED OILS & JARRED GOODS

La Vecchia Dispensa Classic Balsamic Vinegar 250ML

La Vecchia Dispensa Classic Balsamic Vinegar 250ML

$20.00

Aged Balsamic Vinegar di Modena IGP

White Truffle Extra Virgin Olive Oil 250ml

White Truffle Extra Virgin Olive Oil 250ml

$28.00
Stellina EVOO 250ml

Stellina EVOO 250ml

$10.00

Extra virgin olive oil 100% product of Italy.