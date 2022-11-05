- Home
Stellina Pizzeria Arlington
63 Reviews
$$
2800 S. Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22206
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
STUZZICHERIE
Cuoppo Misto
Fried calamari, shrimp, octopus, potato chips, lemon
Arancini di Riso
Classic Sicilian rice balls, meat ragù, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Cavolini di Bruxell
Fried brussels sprouts mixed with honey-balsamic glaze.
Carciofo alla Romana
Fried artichokes, herb mayonnaise
Polpette della Nonna
Tomato, beef and veal meatballs, focaccia, eggs, mozzarella mousse
Cuoppo Mozzarella in Carrozza
Fried mozzarella sticks with smoked ketchup
Parmigiana di Melanzane VT
Eggplant, mozzarella, tomato, parmigiano cheese, basil
Chips
Homemade potato chips.
Rosticciana con Patate
Slow cooked pork rib, crispy potato
INSALATE
NEW!! Stellina Caprese
Buffalo mozzarella, tomato pesto, arugula, cherry tomatoes confit, garlic, basil, Balsamic and EVOO dressing.
NEW!! Insalata Arugula & Fennel
Arugula, Fennel, Frisse, red onions, Pecorino Pepato and Lemon mustard dressing.
Ave Cesare
Organic mixed lettuce, taralli, parmigiano, anchovy dressing, white anchovy, cured egg yolk
Carpaccio di Bresaola
Thinly sliced bresaola (cured beef meat), shaved parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes confit, arugula, garlic olive oil
PIZZA
Margherita
12" pizza. Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, topped with parmigiano cheese
Cheese Pizza
12" pizza, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
Mediterranea
Mozzarella, cherry tomato, black pepper, oregano, arugula, Parma Ham
Napulella
Tomato sauce, anchovies, garlic, black olives, burrata cheese, oregano
Affumicata
Smoked pecorino crema, smoked mozzarella, smoked cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, speck and balsamic.
Bersagliera
Mozzarella, stracciatella cheese, bresaola (cured beef meat), walnut pesto, arugula, black pepper honey
Corazziere
Mozzarella, wild mushrooms, Calabrian pepper, provolone cheese, red bell pepper coulis and spicy sausage
Amatriciana
Tomato sauce, guanciale, red onions, mozzarella, pecorino Romano
Cotto & Funghi
Tomato sauce, wild mushrooms, mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, topped with parmigiano cheese
Piccante
Tomato sauce, house-made spicy sausage, spicy soppressata, salami, ‘nduja jam, mozzarella
Basilico alla Genovese
Genovese basil pesto, mozzarella, zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh mint, pistachio
Cacio & Pepe Pizza
Cacio di Roma, pecorino Romano, buffalo mozzarella, toasted black pepper
Ortolana
Tomato sauce, seasonal vegetables, fiordilatte, topped with parmigiano cheese
Focaccia
Small Kids Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella
Pizza Slicer
PASTA
NEW!! Gnocchi Zucca & Castagna
Butternut Squash Gnocchi, Roasted Chestnut, Garlic, Sage & Ricotta Salata
Cacio & Pepe Pasta
House-made Tonarelli, cacio di Roma, pecorino Romano, toasted black pepper
Paccheri all’Avellinese
House-made paccheri, meat ragú, pecorino pepato
Chitarra di Pesce
House-made squid ink Chitarra, shrimp, calamari, octopus, scallops, spicy Calabrian peppers, tomato sauce
Lasagna Classica
Beef and veal ragu, besciamella, parmigiano
Kids Pasta
Gnocchi alla Norma
Potato gnocchi, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, sundried tomatoes, garlic, tomato sauce and shredded ricotta salata
PANINI
NEW!!! Amburger Cacio & Pepe
Dry aged beef patty, Speck, caramelized onion, pickled red onion, pickles, Cacio e Pepe glaze, lettuce, Chef's special sauce (homemade mayo and ketchup)
Pizzaiola "Chicken Parmesan"
Fried chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, arugula, oregano, pickled red onions, imported prosciutto di Parma
Porchetta
House-made porchetta, crispy mushroom, smoked pecorino crema, salsa verde served on Ligurian focaccia
Prosciutto e Bufala
Imported Parma ham, buffalo mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, Sicilian pesto, arugula
DOLCI
SLICE Pumpkin Cheese Cake
Cream cheese, Graham Crumbs and Pure Pumpkin paste
Tiramisu
Lady fingers, mascarpone cream, coffee, cocoa powder
Bomboloni
Fried donuts with hazelnut chocolate spread
Cannoli Siciliani
Ricotta, chocolate, pistachio
Flourless Chocolate Caprese Cake Slice
Slice of Italian chocolate and almond cake (Gluten-Free).
SLICE Amaretto Cake
Sponge cake with amaretto cream and cookie crumbles
SLICE Dulce De Leche Cake
Sponge Cake, Dulce de Leche, Chocolate Curls
Advance Order: Tiramisu Cake with Cannoli Garnish
ORDERS MUST BE PLACED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE OF PICK-UP TIME. ORDERS PLACED AFTER 4PM REQUIRE 48 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE. 6" or 8" Tiramisu layer cake (ladyfingers, coffee, mascarpone) with cannoli garnish
Advance Order: Millefoglie Cake
ORDERS MUST BE PLACED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE OF PICK-UP TIME. ORDERS PLACED AFTER 4PM REQUIRE 48 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE. 6" or 8" Millefoglie Layer Cake with puff pastry, citrus pastry cream, toasted coconut, and chocolate chips
Advance Order: Flourless Chocolate Caprese Cake
ORDERS MUST BE PLACED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE OF PICK-UP TIME. ORDERS PLACED AFTER 4PM REQUIRE 48 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE. 10" Italian chocolate and almond cake (Gluten-Free).
Brutti Ma Buoni
"Ugly but good", Italian hazelnut cookies (150g)
SLICE Italian Cheesecake
Cream cheese, Graham Crumbs
SLICE Apple Walnut Cake
Apple walnut cake slice. Contains nuts
Vanilla Bean Gelato 1/2 pint
Pistachio Gelato 1/2 Pint
Hazelnut Gelato 1/2 pint
Strawberry Sorbetto 1/2 Pint
Chocolate Gelato 1/2 Pint
Espresso Gelato 1/2 Pint
Mango Sorbetto 1/2 Pint
Stracciatella Gelato 1/2 Pint
Sea Salt Gelato 1/2 Pint
Peach Sorbetto 1/2 Pint
BEER
RED WINE
3-Pack Assorted Wines of the Week
Receive a 3 pack of our favorite assorted wines this week!
3-Pack Red Wines of the Week
Receive a 3-pack variety of our favorite red wines this week!
Einaudi Dogliani Dolcetto '19 BTL
Light; raspberry, strawberry, violet petals
Il Passo Nerello '16 BTL
Full bodied; cherry, cranberry, bakers chocolate
Capranera Aglianico BTL
Full Bodied: black fruits, figs, leather
Montepulciano D'Abruzzo BTL
Dry with soft tannins: flavors of pepper, tobacco and black fruits
Arnaldo Caprai Montefalco '16 BTL
Lighter; raspberry jam, plum, licorice
Amonte Barbera '18 BTL
Medium bodied; blueberry, raspberry, tobacco
Tolaini Al Passo Sang/Mer/Cab '18 BTL
Medium bodied; blackcurrant, black plum, cigar
Tre Monti Sangiovese '18 BTL
Lighter; blueberry, black currant, mint
Fontalpino Chianti Classico '18 BTL
Medium bodied; cherry, cranberry, oak
Val di Suga Rossa di Montalcino '16 BTL
Full bodied; sour cherry, strawberry, medium tannins
Pala Cannonau '16 BTL
Full bodied; cherry jam, blackberry, spices
Il Falcetto Barbera D'Asti BTL
Medium Bodied: Red Cherry, Strawberry, Earthy notes
Fontanavecchia Aglianico '15 BTL
Medium bodied; plum, blackberry, smoky
Irpina Aglianico Celsì BTL
WHITE WINE
3-Pack White Wines of the Week
Receive a 3-pack variety of our favorite white wines this week!
Buglioni Musa Lugana '19 BTL
Lighter; apricot, almonds, white flowers
Pinot Grigio BTL
Arnaldo Caprai Grecante Grechetto '18 BTL
Full bodied; white peach, green apple, lemongrass
La Staffa Verdicchio '19 BTL
Medium bodied; citrus, green apple, almond
Toscolo Vernaccia BTL
Santadi Vermentino BTL
ROSE & SPARKLING WINE
COCKTAILS
CHRISTMAS SPECIALS
Panettone Classico
Sogno Toscano Handmade Classic Panettone 2 days of natural leavening
Pandoro Classico
Sogno Toscano Handmade Classic Pandoro 2 days of natural leavening
Panettone Al Prosecco
Sogno Toscano Handmade Panettone Al Prosecco 2 days of natural leavening
Panettone w/ Limoncello Cream
Sogno Toscano Handmade Panettone w/ Limoncello Cream 2 days of natural leavening