Our Mom Eugenia Shirlington
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Greek dishes & wine attentively served in cheerful, informal surrounds with outdoor seating.
Location
4044 Campbell Avenue, Arlington, VA 22206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
No Reviews
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington Arlington, VA 22206
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Arlington
The Cheesecake Factory - Arlington
4.5 • 41,986
2900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurant