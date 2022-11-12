Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon

8,747 Reviews

$$

3195 Wilson Blvd

Arlington, VA 22201

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
The Liberty Tavern, established in 2007, is a popular neighborhood restaurant and bar located in the heart of Arlington, VA. The first floor of our restored historic property houses an inviting bar and lounge that remains vibrant all hours of the day. Our upstairs dining room offers sincere, professional service and a warm ambiance, where guests can be equally comfortable enjoying a sophisticated multi-course dinner or a casual weekday meal.

