Dudley's Sport and Ale

2766 S Arlington Mill Drive

Arlington, VA 22206

Order Again

Popular Items

16pc Wings
Kids Chicken Fingers
Steak & Cheese Eggrolls

Starters

Boom Boom Shrimp

$14.00

Quesadilla Chicken

$13.00

Crab Dip

$15.00

Fry Basket

$8.00

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.00

Mega Nachos

$16.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Steak & Cheese Eggrolls

$13.00

Tots Basket

$8.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Quesadilla Steak

$14.00

Quesadilla Shrimp

$15.00

Quesadilla Veggie

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Soup & Salad

Chili

$8.00

Classic Ceasar

$12.00

Dudleys House Salad

$12.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$18.00

Steak & Avocado Salad

$21.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Tacos

Fried Fish Tacos

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Grilled Fish Tacos

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Steak Tacos

$16.00

Pico

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Pizzas

Sm BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Sm Cheese

$12.00

Sm Hawaiian

$15.00

Sm Meat Lovers

$15.00

Sm White Pizza

$14.00

Sm Veggie Lovers

$15.00

Lg BBQ Chicken

$22.00

Lg Cheese

$18.00

Lg Hawaiian

$22.00

Lg Meat Lovers

$22.00

Lg White Pizza

$21.00

Lg Veggie Lovers

$22.00

Wings

8pc Wings

$16.00

8pc Boneless Wings

$16.00

16pc Wings

$25.00

16pc Boneless Wings

$25.00

Favorites

BBQ Salmon

$18.00

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Fish And Chips

$18.00

Blackened Ribeye

$29.00

BBQ Ribs

$24.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Wrap

$14.00

Dudley's SmashBurger

$14.00

Footlong Dog

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Italian Sub

$16.00Out of stock

Steak and Cheese Sadwich

$16.00

Turkey Wrap

$15.00

Bacon Blue SmashBurger

$16.00

Fried Jalapeno SmashBurger

$15.00

Salmon BLT

$16.00

Buffalo Fish

$16.00

Blackened Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Kids

Kids Cheesburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Mac And Cheese

$8.00

Dessert

Cheescake

$9.00

Milk Shake

$7.00

GF Brownie

$8.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00

Fun Tub BOOZE

Fun Tub Booze

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Fun Tub Seltzer

$5.00

Event Special

$8.00

MERCH

$5.00

MERCH

$10.00

Fun Tub BEER

Fun Tub BEER

$5.00

FSU DRINKS

Bullwinkle Shooter

$8.00

FSU Jelloshot

$2.00

FSU Bud Lite Pitcher

$14.00

FSU FOOD

GUT BOXX

$12.00

PBU SUB

$14.00

FSU 8pc wings

$14.00

RENEGADE

$16.00

FSU 8pc boneless

$14.00

FSU 16pc wings

$23.00

FSU 16pc boneless

$23.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Arlington's Ultimate Rooftop Bar and Restaurant

2766 S Arlington Mill Drive, Arlington, VA 22206

