Copperwood Tavern
4021 Campbell Ave
Arlington, VA 22206
Liquor
Absolut Citron
$9.00
Cirrus
$10.00
Gilbey's Vodka
$9.00
Grey Goose
$11.00
Ketel One
$11.00
Kopper Kettle Vodka
$10.00
Stoli Orange
$9.00
Stoli Raspberry
$9.00
Stoli Vanil
$9.00
Tito's
$10.00
Absolut Citron - DBL
$18.00
Cirrus - DBL
$20.00
Gilbey's Vodka - DBL
$18.00
Grey Goose - DBL
$22.00
Ketel One - DBL
$22.00
Kopper Kettle Vodka - DBL
$20.00
Stoli Orange - DBL
$18.00
Stoli Raspberry - DBL
$18.00
Stoli Vanil - DBL
$18.00
Tito's - DBL
$20.00
Bombay Sapphire
$10.00
Gilbey's Gin
$8.00
Hendricks
$11.00
Kopper Kettle Gin
$10.00
Sunset Hills
$10.00
Watershed
$11.00
KO Battle Standard
$11.00
Tanqueray
$10.00Out of stock
Gilbey's Gin - DBL
$16.00
Hendricks - DBL
$22.00
Kopper Kettle Gin - DBL
$20.00
Bombay Sapphire - DBL
$20.00
Sunset Hills - DBL
$20.00
Watershed - DBL
$22.00
Captain Morgan
$9.00
Cruzan Coconut
$8.00
Cruzan Light
$9.00
Goslings
$9.00
Myers
$8.00
Captain Morgan - DBL
$18.00
Cruzan Coconut - DBL
$16.00
Cruzan Light - DBL
$18.00
Goslings - DBL
$18.00
Myers - DBL
$16.00
Casamigos Anejo
$16.00
Casamigos Reposado
$14.00
Casamigos Silver
$12.00
Herradura Anejo
$12.00Out of stock
Patron Silver
$11.00
Sauza Silver
$9.00
Casamigos Anejo - DBL
$32.00
Casamigos Reposado - DBL
$28.00
Casamigos Silver - DBL
$24.00
Herradura Anejo - DBL
$24.00
Milagro Reposado - DBL
$22.00
Patron Silver - DBL
$22.00
Sauza Silver - DBL
$18.00
**Catoctin Creek Colossal X
$14.00
**Catoctin Creek Farmhouse Pale Malt
$14.00
**Catoctin Creek Octomalt
$14.00
**Catoctin Creek Rabble Rouser Rye
$20.00
**Pappy Van Winkle Reserve Rye 13yr
$80.00
Angels Envy Rye
$23.00
Balvenie 17
$25.00
Bulleit Rye
$12.00
Catoctin Creek Roundstone Rye
$14.00
Copper Fox
$13.00
Copperwood Tavern Rye
$15.00
Crown Royal
$10.00
Dewar's
$10.00
Elijah Craig Rye
$12.00
Fillibuster Rye
$14.00
George Dickel Rye
$10.00
Glenlevit 12
$14.00
Glennfiddich 14
$14.00
High West Double Rye
$13.00
High West Rendezvous Rye
$15.00
Hudson Rye Maple Cask
$17.00
Jameson
$11.00
Jefferson's Rye Cognac Cask
$18.00
Johnnie Walker Black Label
$14.00
Knob Creek Rye
$12.00
Kopper Kettle Apple Whiskey
$11.00
Kopper Kettle Whiskey
$11.00
Lagavulin 16
$18.00
Laws Whiskey House Rye
$13.00
Macallan 12
$14.00
Macallan 18
$42.00
Masterson's Rye 10yr
$19.00
Michter's Rye 10yr
$35.00
Mularkey Smokehouse
$12.00
Oban 14
$14.00
Redemption Rye
$12.00
Sazerac Rye 6yr
$17.00
Templeton Rye 4yr
$11.00
VA Highland Port Finished
$16.00
Whistle Pig 10yr
$15.00
Whistle Pig 12yr Old World
$35.00
Balvenie 17 - DBL
$50.00
Copper Fox - DBL
$26.00
Dewar's - DBL
$20.00
Glennfiddich 14 - DBL
$28.00
Glenlevit 12 - DBL
$28.00
Johnnie Walker Black Label - DBL
$28.00
Lagavulin 16 - DBL
$36.00