Copperwood Tavern

4021 Campbell Ave

Arlington, VA 22206

Order Again

Starters

Baked Brie

$14.00

Crab Deviled Eggs

$16.00

Fried Goat Cheese & Jalapeno Honey

$14.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Mussels

$12.00

Salmon Toast

$14.00

Short Ribs

$14.00

Salads & Soups

Baby Kale & Romaine Caesar

$12.00

Farmer's Salad

$12.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Half Caesar Salad

$7.00

Half Farmer's Salad

$7.00

Half Tavern Salad

$7.00

Salmon Salad

$21.00

Steak & Brussels Salad

$23.00

Tavern Salad

$12.00

Venison Chili

$10.00

Entrees

Lunch Chicken

$26.00

Lunch Filet

$35.00

Lunch Pork Chop

$31.00

Lunch Salmon

$26.00

Sandwiches

BALT

$15.00

Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Grilled Rosemary Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

$15.00

Ribeye & Cheese Sandwich

$22.00

Spicy Avocado Burger

$18.00

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Tavern Burger

$17.00

The Copperwood Burger

$17.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Wagyu Burger

$22.00

Desserts

Banana Split

$9.00

Chocolate Brownie Mousse

$9.00

Grilled Peach Cobbler

$9.00

Key Lime Coconut Cheesecake

$9.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids

Kids Chicken

$8.00

Kids Fries

$4.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac

$8.00

Kids Noodles

$6.00

Retail

BBQ Rub Large

$25.00

BBQ Rub Small

$10.00

Cherries

$10.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Liquor

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Cirrus

$10.00

Gilbey's Vodka

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Kopper Kettle Vodka

$10.00

Stoli Orange

$9.00

Stoli Raspberry

$9.00

Stoli Vanil

$9.00

Tito's

$10.00

Absolut Citron - DBL

$18.00

Cirrus - DBL

$20.00

Gilbey's Vodka - DBL

$18.00

Grey Goose - DBL

$22.00

Ketel One - DBL

$22.00

Kopper Kettle Vodka - DBL

$20.00

Stoli Orange - DBL

$18.00

Stoli Raspberry - DBL

$18.00

Stoli Vanil - DBL

$18.00

Tito's - DBL

$20.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Gilbey's Gin

$8.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Kopper Kettle Gin

$10.00

Sunset Hills

$10.00

Watershed

$11.00

KO Battle Standard

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00Out of stock

Gilbey's Gin - DBL

$16.00

Hendricks - DBL

$22.00

Kopper Kettle Gin - DBL

$20.00

Bombay Sapphire - DBL

$20.00

Sunset Hills - DBL

$20.00

Watershed - DBL

$22.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Cruzan Coconut

$8.00

Cruzan Light

$9.00

Goslings

$9.00

Myers

$8.00

Captain Morgan - DBL

$18.00

Cruzan Coconut - DBL

$16.00

Cruzan Light - DBL

$18.00

Goslings - DBL

$18.00

Myers - DBL

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Silver

$12.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.00Out of stock

Patron Silver

$11.00

Sauza Silver

$9.00

Casamigos Anejo - DBL

$32.00

Casamigos Reposado - DBL

$28.00

Casamigos Silver - DBL

$24.00

Herradura Anejo - DBL

$24.00

Milagro Reposado - DBL

$22.00

Patron Silver - DBL

$22.00

Sauza Silver - DBL

$18.00

**Catoctin Creek Colossal X

$14.00

**Catoctin Creek Farmhouse Pale Malt

$14.00

**Catoctin Creek Octomalt

$14.00

**Catoctin Creek Rabble Rouser Rye

$20.00

**Pappy Van Winkle Reserve Rye 13yr

$80.00

Angels Envy Rye

$23.00

Balvenie 17

$25.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Catoctin Creek Roundstone Rye

$14.00

Copper Fox

$13.00

Copperwood Tavern Rye

$15.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Dewar's

$10.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$12.00

Fillibuster Rye

$14.00

George Dickel Rye

$10.00

Glenlevit 12

$14.00

Glennfiddich 14

$14.00

High West Double Rye

$13.00

High West Rendezvous Rye

$15.00

Hudson Rye Maple Cask

$17.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jefferson's Rye Cognac Cask

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Kopper Kettle Apple Whiskey

$11.00

Kopper Kettle Whiskey

$11.00

Lagavulin 16

$18.00

Laws Whiskey House Rye

$13.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Macallan 18

$42.00

Masterson's Rye 10yr

$19.00

Michter's Rye 10yr

$35.00

Mularkey Smokehouse

$12.00

Oban 14

$14.00

Redemption Rye

$12.00

Sazerac Rye 6yr

$17.00

Templeton Rye 4yr

$11.00

VA Highland Port Finished

$16.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$15.00

Whistle Pig 12yr Old World

$35.00

Balvenie 17 - DBL

$50.00

Copper Fox - DBL

$26.00

Dewar's - DBL

$20.00

Glennfiddich 14 - DBL

$28.00

Glenlevit 12 - DBL

$28.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label - DBL

$28.00

Lagavulin 16 - DBL

$36.00