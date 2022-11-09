Osteria da Nino

Gambino Brut Sparkling

$10.00

Make all the Mafia jokes you want, but the upshot here(sorry, not sorry) is that this is darn good fizz....the wine hails from the Treviso area in northern Italy, the land of Prosecco. Rich with ripe peaches and star fruit, slightly herbaceous and a tad off-dry, the bubbly is great on its own or as a base for a mimosa or bellini.