Osteria da Nino

964 Reviews

$$

2900 S QUINCY ST

ARLINGTON, VA 22206

Order Again

Popular Items

Tagliatelle Bolognese
Caesar Salad
Chicken Piccata

Holiday!

Classic Pandoro

Classic Pandoro

$38.00
Classic Panettone

Classic Panettone

$39.00
Panettone Limoncello Cream

Panettone Limoncello Cream

$42.00

Family Meal

F.D. Chicken Parm

$52.00

Family Dinner. Serves 4. Chicken Parm with spaghetti and tomato sauce. Comes with a side salad, focaccia bread and pesto.

F.D. Spaghetti Meatballs

$54.00

Family Dinner. Serves 4. Spaghetti & meatballs. Comes with a side salad, focaccia bread and pesto.

F.D. Rigatoni Bolognese

$54.00

Family Dinner. Serves 4. Rigatoni with bolognese ragu. Comes with a side salad, focaccia bread and pesto.

Appetizers

Aranchini

Aranchini

$12.00

Classic Sicilian saffron risotto balls, beef, pork, veal ragu, mozzarella, peas

Arugula Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Arugula, shaved fennel, granny smith apples, candies walnuts, lemon vinaigrette (vegetarian, gluten free)

Beets Salad

Beets Salad

$13.00

Roasted beets, pistachio, frisee, mustard vinaigrette, goat cheese (vegetarian, gluten free)

Bruschetta Trio

$16.00

3 bruschettas. Trapanese pesto/goat cheese. Eggplant Caponata. Italian tuna salad with capers and raisins

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Crispy brussels sprouts, beets puree, pistachios

Burrata

$15.00

Burrata and pear with argula, radiccio, pistachio, agrodolce dressing and taralli cookies (vegetarian)

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons (vegetarian)

Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

Crispy calamari, zucchini, tomato sauce, roasted garlic aioli

Carpaccio di Bresaola

$16.00

Cured dried beef, arugula, parmesan cheese, roasted pine nuts, lemon oil (gluten free)

Charcuterie Board (3)

Charcuterie Board (3)

$18.00

Mix & Match your choice of 3 meats or cheeses.

Charcuterie Board (5)

Charcuterie Board (5)

$25.00

Mix & Match your choice of 5 meats or cheeses.

Eggplant Parm App

Eggplant Parm App

$14.00

Eggplant, parmiggiano, breadcrumbs, tomato

Meatballs

$14.00

Beef, veal, pork meatballs, ricotta, tomato sauce

Mussels

$14.00

PEI mussels, white wine, fennel pollen, grilled bread

Olives

$7.00

Castelvetrano olives, lemon, fennel, served warm (gluten free, vegan, vegetarian)

Tuna Tartar

Tuna Tartar

$16.00

Ahi Tuna tartar, fried capers, sesame seeds, olives, shallots, house made chips (gluten free)

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano, basil (vegetarian)

Sausage Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Fresh tomato, mozzarella, Italian sausage, brocolini

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Prosciutto Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, topped with arugula, prosciutto & shaved parmigiano

Nino Pizza

$21.00Out of stock

Our take on the meat lovers. Tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, salame calabrese, mortadella

Pasta

Spaghetti di Mare

$26.00

Squid ink spaghetti, tomato sauce, shrimp, calamari, clams, mussels, breadcrumbs

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$21.00

Ribbon pasta, beef, veal and pork ragu, parmesan

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$14.00

Spaghetti with tomato sauce (vegetarian)

Spaghetti Meatballs

$21.00

tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, basil

Gnocchi Mozzarella

$19.00

homemade gnocchi, tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella. If you choose gluten free pasta but add meatballs, please note our meatballs contain breadcrumbs.

Garganelli Casarecci

$23.00

Italian sausage, speck, porchini, sage, light taleggio cream sauce

Rigatoni Carbonara

Rigatoni Carbonara

$19.00

Rigatoni, egg yolk, pecorino, guanciale, black pepper

Spaghetti Vongole Bianco

$22.00

Local little neck clams, parsley, garlic, pepperonchini and olive oil

Spaghetti Vongole Rosso

$23.00

little neck clams, cherry tomatoes, tomato sauce, oregano, breadcrumbs Please note if you substitute for gluten free pasta you must write in the directions "no breadcrumbs on top" as we do not know if you have an intollerance or Celiac and our kitchen will unless stated otherwise, put breadcrumbs on top.

Eggplant Parmigiana Pasta

$19.00

Eggplant parmigiana served with spaghetti & tomato sauce (vegetarian)

Lasagna

$24.00Out of stock

Green spinach sheet lasagna, bechamel sauce, 3 meat sauce! We apologize - no substitues can be made on this!

Meat/Fish

Chicken Piccata

$23.00

Lemon Caper Sauce. Pan seared chicken breast served with spaghetti tossed in lemon caper sauce, sauteed spinach

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Mushroom Marsala Sauce. Pan seared chicken breast served with spaghetti tossed in mushroom marsala sauce, sauteed spinach

Chicken Parm

$23.00

Chicken parm with spaghetti & tomato sauce

Veal Piccata

$28.00

Lemon Caper Sauce. Pan seared veal scaloppini & spaghetti tossed in lemon caper sauce, green peas. Gluten Free: Please note if you do choose to sub GF pasta, the veal piccata does contain small amounts of flour in the dish so it will not be 100% gluten free meal.

Veal Marsala

$28.00

Mushroom Marsala Sauce. Pan seared veal scaloppini and spaghetti tossed in mushroom marsala sauce, green peas Gluten Free: Please note if you do choose to sub GF pasta, the veal piccata does contain small amounts of flour in the dish so it will not be 100% gluten free meal.

Osso Bucco

$36.00

Braised veal shank in a red wine sauce served with saffron risotto, gremolata

Bistecca Toscana

$32.00

12oz marinated NY Strip, crushed EVOO potatoes, roasted broccolini, red wine porcini sauce

Salmon

$23.00

Pan roasted salmon, tomato, caper, olive sauce, crispy polenta, spinach

Branzino

$27.00

Mediterranean seabass, fennel, olives, spinach, Sicilian salmoriglio (gluten free)

Sides

Side Broccolini

$6.00

Side Mushrooms

$6.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Side Spinach

$6.00

Side Saffron Risotto

$8.00

Side of saffron risotto

Side Linguini Tomato Sauce

$6.00

Side of spaghetti tomato sauce

Kids

Kids Linguini Butter

$6.00

Kids Linguini Oil

$6.00

Kids Linguini Alfredo

$8.00

Kids Linguini Tomato Sauce

$8.00

Kids Linguini Meatballs

$10.00

Kids Linguini Bolognese

$11.00

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Chocolate mousse, whipped cream

Almond Olive Oil Cake

$8.00

Almond olive oil cake, lemon curd, candied almond, lemon sorbet

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Marsala, lady fingers, espresso, mascarpone, espresso gelato

Cannoli

Cannoli

$10.00

Mini shells, 100% sheep ricotta, pistachio, candy orange peel

Chocolate Salami

$8.00

Dark chocolate, amaretto cookies, hazelnuts, marsala

Sorbet Trio

$8.00

Gelato Trio

$8.00

Choice of 3: Vanilla, Pistachio, Chocolate, Espresso, Hazelnuts

Biscotti

$6.00

Homemade almond biscotti

Rose & Sparkling

Gambino Brut Sparkling

Gambino Brut Sparkling

$10.00

Make all the Mafia jokes you want, but the upshot here(sorry, not sorry) is that this is darn good fizz....the wine hails from the Treviso area in northern Italy, the land of Prosecco. Rich with ripe peaches and star fruit, slightly herbaceous and a tad off-dry, the bubbly is great on its own or as a base for a mimosa or bellini.

Tenuta Casali Villa Zappi

Tenuta Casali Villa Zappi

$18.00

Sparkling rosé of Sangiovese with short maceration in soft press shell. Very small and enveloping bubbles with aromas of small red fruits and rose hips. The pink interpretation of the Sangiovese able to surprise at the table.

Bonfante & Chiarle Moscato D'Asti

Bonfante & Chiarle Moscato D'Asti

$18.00

A dessert wine from Piedmont region

Benanti Etna Rosato

Benanti Etna Rosato

$23.00

The wine has a pink/salmon color. The nose is intense, delicate, floral with hints of broom, fruity with hints of blackberry and cherry. The palate is dry, fresh, saline and mineral, lightly tannic and with a distinct aromatic persistence of red fruit notes. This wine pairs well with cold cuts, fresh cheeses, vegetables, white meats, fish and shellfish. Very suitable for by-the-glass consumption.

Benanti Noblesse

Benanti Noblesse

$33.00

The wine is pale straw yellow with bright greenish tints and it has numerous, fine and persistent bubbles. Intense on the nose, with delicate scents of orange and lemon flower and ripe apple. On the palate it is dry, elegant with a pleasant acidity and nice aromatic persistence. Light- to medium-bodied, elegant and refined sparkling wine that may be served throughout a meal, especially with delicate fried fish and seafood recipes.

White Wines

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Aromas of fresh juicy Golden Delicious apple and stone fruit open up to a Refreshing, crisp well balanced wine. With hints of lime, grapefruit and lemon this very easy to drink wine will keep you cool on a hot summer day. Pair with fish and shellfish, light meat such as chicken, pork and veal with light savory sauces.

Le Marie Blanc de Lissart

Le Marie Blanc de Lissart

$19.00

The wine is ample with a nice aromatic note with delicate fruity notes of pear, citrus and hints of sage. Excellent appetizers, pastas and risottos with seafood, try with medium-aged cheeses from cow’s milk and sheep.

Tenuta di Castellaro Bianco Porticello

Tenuta di Castellaro Bianco Porticello

$19.00

Located on the island of Lipari off the Northern coast of Sicily, the Tenuta di Castellaro estate and winery was founded in 2005 with the goal of relaunching the winemaking traditions of these volcanic lands. Time has preserved this unique island landscape with extreme care, and Tenuta di Castellaro safeguards vast agricultural and natural areas which surround its vines with a radical environmentally sustainable commitment in both its viticultural and winemaking practices tot enhance the beauty of their site. Straw yellow with bright reflections. Fruit notes of apple and yellow citrus. The taste is fresh and balanced with good acidity and a long finish.

Paolo Cali Grillo

$19.00

Falanghina Fuedi di San Gregorio

$20.00

Roccolo Grassi Soave

$20.00

Valcerasa Etna Bianco

$33.00

Red Wines

Rigoletto Chianti

$15.00

Pietraventosa Primitivo

$18.00

Paolo Cali Violino

$19.00

Sinello Montepulciano D'Abruzzo

$20.00

Broccardo Barbera D'Alba

$21.00

Paolo Cali Manene

$22.00

Ettore Germano Langhe Nebbiolo

$22.00

Sono Montenidoli Chianti Colli Senesi

$24.00

Tinazzi Vapolicella Ripasso

$25.00

Antinori Il Bruciato

$30.00

Elena Fucci Titolo

$35.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned Italian/Sicilian restaurant located next to Village of Shirlington.

Website

Location

2900 S QUINCY ST, ARLINGTON, VA 22206

Directions

