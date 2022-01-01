- /
Guajillo Mexican Cuisine
1727 Wilson Blvd • $$
Avg 3.9 (1019 reviews)
Popular Items
|Guacamole
|$7.95
Made fresh daily.
|Tri Color
|$6.50
Layered guacamole, refried beans, and queso fresco.
|Maduros
|$7.00
Sweet fried plantains, black beans, and sweet crema.
|Ensalada de Jo
|$9.25
Mixed green, queso fresco, avocado, tomatoes, beets, and grilled corn.
|Sopa De Tortilla
|$8.95
Chicken soup, vegetables, avocado, and crispy tortilla.
|De Carne
|$19.95
Grilled steak and vegetables. Fajitas come with a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and lettuce.
|Vegetariana
|$16.00
Grilled seasonal vegetables. Fajitas come with a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and lettuce.
|Carne Mexicana
|$18.50
Skirt steak with sautéed onions tomatoes and jalapeños. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Mole Poblano
|$18.50
Chicken breast and mole poblano. contains nuts. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Camarones Al Ajillo
|$19.50
Large shrimp, roasted garlic, guajillo, and Arbol roasted peppers. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Poblanas
|$15.00
Made with famous mole poblano.
|Taconazo
|$18.00
Five taco platter. Grilled steak, lamb, pork, carnitas, and fish.
|Aguas Frescas
|$4.00
Mango Pineapple Passion fruit Limeade
|Guacamolito
|$3.50
Small side of our freshly made homemade Guacamole
|Queso fresco
|$2.75
Fresh grated cheese!!
|Rice
|$2.00
|Grilled Chicken
|$4.00
|Chilaquiles Con Arrachera
|$18.50
Crispy corn tortillas simmered in salsa verde and grilled skirt steak. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Tostadas
|$13.00
Three crispy tortillas, refried beans, crema, and queso fresco.
|Carne Asada
|$18.50
Grilled skirt steak with a rub. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Chimichanga
|$13.00
Flour tortilla, rice, refried beans, cheese, and guajillo salsa. Deep fried.
|Queso Dip
|$6.50
Chipotle infused queso dip.
|Queso Fundido
|$12.95
Poblano rajas, onions, mushrooms, and melted cheese.
|Botanita Sampler
|$13.95
Guacamole, cheese, quesadilla, carnitas, potato chipotle flautas, and Mexican corn.
|Steak
|$4.00
|Mar y Tiera
|$24.95
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp. Fajitas come with a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and lettuce.
|De Pollo
|$18.95
Grilled chicken and vegetables. Fajitas come with a side of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and lettuce.
|Masitas De Puerco
|$18.50
Achiote orange braised pork shoulder. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Chile Colorado
|$18.50
Slow braised pulled pork and ancho guajillo salsa. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Carne Azteca
|$18.50
Grilled skirt steak and roasted garlic chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|De La Casa
|$13.50
Traditional classic salsa roja.
|De Camaron
|$19.00
Shrimp, scallions, goat cheese, roasted poblano cream sauce, and avocado slices.
|Cachudo Challenge
|$24.75
16" long filled with tilapia, chorizo, carnitas, chicken and shredded beef.
|Black Beans
|$2.50
|Pico De Gallo
|$3.50
Chopped Onions,tomato, Jalapeño, cilantro and lime juice!
|Sour Cream
|$1.95
|Flour tortillas
|$2.00
|Burrito
|$13.00
Flour tortilla, rice, refried beans, cheese, and guajillo salsa.
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
Flour tortilla and cheese.
|Flautas Con Mole
|$11.75
Crispy tacos filled chipotle braised sweet potato cheese and mole.
|Ceviche
|$13.50
Shrimp, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime, and habanero.
Attributes and Amenities
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Location
1727 Wilson Blvd
Arlington VA
